One thing every small home should have to help with laundry – I couldn't be without mine

The humble ceiling airer is not new, but it has seemingly been forgotten in recent years. However, my elevated clothes airer is an absolute saviour when it comes to drying laundry indoors, so I'm raising awareness to make it a must-have space-saving staple once again.

Traditional pulley ceiling clothes airers – also known as Clothes Maids or Kitchen Maids – date way back to the late eighteenth century but have become somewhat obsolete in modern households, perhaps reserved only for country homes and laundry rooms. But I truly believe this ingenious contraption has a place in every home to aid with drying clothes indoors, especially in smaller homes where space is at a premium.

Here's why I think elevated drying racks are a worthwhile investment ahead of the winter months, to help with laundry you can no longer dry outside in the sunshine.

Why I think every home should have a ceiling clothes airer

My kitchen: demonstrating how my clothes are hoisted up high to dry, keeping them out of the way to free up valuable floor space (Image credit: Future |Tamara Kelly)

Drying laundry indoors is an inevitable fate once the autumn and winter months arrive, and while the best heated clothes airers are unbeatable in terms of quick drying results there's still such high value in having a traditional clothes airer on hand to lighten the laundry load.

I have a floor-standing clothes airer that I use but the problem I encounter is how long the items have to be left out to dry during the colder months – even with the heating on or using a dehumidifier to help dry clothes. I live in a small home where space is premium, therefore finding ways to make rooms feel bigger is imperative. That's where a ceiling-mounted clothes airer is game-changing.

Having the ability to lift the clothes up and out of the way to free up floor space is invaluable in making a small room feel bigger.

Consider it also as a cheap alternative, no costs of running a heated clothes airer or tumble dryer. And because heat rises it's the most logical place to dry laundry indoors.

When I viewed my flat there was a ceiling clothes airer in the kitchen which I was pleasantly surprised by – in a way feeling as though I had discovered a secret space-saving solution. However, when I moved it I was disheartened to discover that the previous owner had taken it with them. So I made this the first thing I ordered for my new home, and I literally couldn't envision how I'd ever manage without it.

Where should you put a ceiling clothes airer?

The most traditional place is a laundry room, particularly handy as a small laundry room idea. But for those without a laundry room, the kitchen is the most obvious place to put a ceiling clothes airer for easy access to the washing machine. It's also a room that is often warmer due to the surplus heat provided by the many appliances and the oven.

But it is worth considering what you are cooking to ensure there are no cooking smells that could linger on your freshly laundered items hanging out to dry.

However, any space is potentially suitable – I have been told of friends who have a ceiling clothes airer in their stairwell to utilise space. Ultimately you want to place the airer in the most convenient space and one that is warm and well-ventilated, one that doesn't have a problem with humidity because it will not help your clothes to dry.

Look for ways to reduce humidity levels in your home to eliminate any potential issues.

(Image credit: Future | Clive Doyle Photography)

Most pulley clothes airers are compatible with any ceiling, but there are less permanent 'elevated' rack solutions that can still help to free up space and make use of alternative drying methods.

With small space solutions being more popular than ever with most retailers there are always new, innovative laundry drying accessories. Here are just a few that I think are the most helpful for helping to streamline homes while drying clothes indoors.

More smart buys to help dry laundry in small spaces

Working on Country Homes & Interiors for years meant I frequently visited stunning country houses where this laundry accessory was often commonplace. But there's a misconception that you need to have a country-style kitchen trend or a dedicated laundry room to warrant having a ceiling clothes airer in your home. You don't, this simple drying accessory is ideal for homes and all styles, shapes and sizes.

The only common thread is a desire to dry clothes more efficiently indoors.