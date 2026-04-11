Did you know that owning a shed comes with rules, and breaking them could cost you hundreds in fines?

If you spend much of your time out in your garden, you're more than likely a proud owner of a garden shed. Seemingly harmless, they are lifesavers for keeping tools, outdoor cushions and everything else safe. What you may not know, however, is that there are rules to owning one and breaking these rules can land you a hefty fine.

Whether you've got a shed to block your neighbours' view or simply to house your essential gardening tools, they're a common addition to most people's outdoor spaces. Despite their commonness, people are often unaware of the rules that need to be adhered to when owning one.

With so many garden laws to be cautious of, it's all too easy to forget the rules regarding sheds, which is why we spoke to an expert to remind us of what exactly we need to know.

Are you unknowingly breaking these shed rules?

Sheds are a great addition to your garden when you're looking to start vegetable gardening for beginners or just need somewhere to store your pizza oven.

However, before you go out and buy one, Ronseal's Senior Brand Manager and DIY expert Jimmy Englezos recommends a little research. "Before installing a shed, you should always check your local council’s rules and regulations before beginning any work," he suggests.

With that, he shares the common rules to keep in mind when buying a shed to decide if it's the right fit.

Jimmy Englezos Social Links Navigation Senior Brand Manager and DIY Expert Jimmy is the senior brand manager at Ronseal. He regularly provides insights and guidance on the correct way to prepare wood for treatment, as well as handy tips and hints for general woodcare projects.

Your shed is too large

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is this a common mistake that makes your garden look smaller, but buying a particularly large shed can be a big no-no legally.

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“Your garden shed must take up less than fifty per cent of the land around your home to be considered permitted development," says Jimmy. "When shopping for a shed, make sure you have measurements of your garden so you can ensure the structure does not exceed this limit.”

Always measure before buying, especially if you're considering custom-built sheds or outhouses.

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The shed is too tall

In the same way, you need to be cautious when picking out one of the best fence ideas for your garden; your shed's height can become an issue, too.

“There are rules about how tall a shed can be to fall under the permitted development classification. If the shed is within two metres of the boundary of your property, such as a wall or fence, it must be under 2.5 metres tall," explains Jimmy.

"Otherwise, a shed with a flat roof must be under 3 metres tall, while one with a dual-pitched roof must be under 4 metres. Anything taller will require planning permission."

“In Scotland, you will need planning permission for a shed over 2.5 metres high, no matter what kind of roof it may have," he adds.

Using the shed as a living space

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might've given up on finding ways to expand your home without building outwards, but there are regulations for using a shed as a living or sleeping space.

“If you are planning to use your shed as a living or sleeping space, you will need to apply for planning permission, as it will only be classed as permitted development if it is used for purposes such as storage, gardening, or hobbies.”

It might be more useful to try out some under-stair storage ideas or declutter your home to create extra space.

Your shed is placed in the wrong spot

If you've been trying out some of the new garden trends, you may have made the unconventional move of placing your shed in your front garden. Whilst this might make sense spatially, there are rules against it.

“When placing a shed, it must be located at the back of the property. Having a shed or outhouse in your front garden will usually require planning permission," explains Jimmy. "In Scotland, where permitted development rules are tighter, you will need planning permission if your shed is within one metre of a neighbouring property.”

Aside from following a guide to garden design, there are ways you can learn what works best for your garden and what is legal for you to do. It's always best to check on your local council's website before building or adding anything, as it will save you a lot of money in the long run, too.