This easy weed-killing trick is perfect for tackling stubborn paving problems – without using chemicals or tools

Weeds are a persistent nuisance in every homeowner's life, and they're often a real challenge to get rid of, especially when they're growing through paving stones and are basically impossible to dig out by hand.

When it comes to getting rid of weeds, the easiest option is usually to use the strongest chemical weed killer available. However, pet owners, parents and plant lovers will know that these strong products can be a major health risk and cause more problems than they solve. But how else can you eradicate those pesky weeds that take over your patio and paving stones?

Simon Akeroyd, garden writer and content creator on Instagram (@simonakeroydgardenwriter), has shared his chemical-free, peniless way of dealing with scruffy weeds growing on your patio.

A post shared by Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardenwriter) A photo posted by on

If you're not taking part in the rewilding trend or leaving wildlife-friendly weeds growing in your garden this season, you may be on the hunt for a solution to get rid of them. The good news is you won't have to use a heap of chemicals.

"Do you have trouble with weeds growing in your patio or tiles? They're impossible to dig out. Some gardeners suggest using vinegar and other aggressive liquids or chemicals. But I've got a simpler solution," says Simon.

"Many of the vinegars and other liquids suggested by many gardeners on social media do not get to the root of the problem. Literally, they might destroy the leaves, but usually the root survives and sends up new shoots," he explains.

Weeds can be tricky to uproot when they grow between paving slabs (Image credit: Getty Images)

While this won't help you get rid of weeds in your grass without ruining your lawn, it's a simple yet effective trick for pavement weed invaders.

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"Simply pop the kettle on, and whilst you enjoy a cuppa, carefully pour some of the boiling water over the weed. Most weeds will be dead within 24 hours; extreme pernicious weeds might need one or two more boils," continues Simon.

"Do be careful with pouring boiling water. Hold the kettle close to the plant to avoid it splashing you. Don’t do this near plants you wish to keep for obvious reasons. Only isolated weeds on the patio," he continues.

If you do want to use weed killer, whether you don't want to waste water or need something more powerful, then it's important you know when the best time to spray it is. This will increase its efficiency and help clear your garden more quickly.

Looking to add more sustainable garden ideas to your space? Then you can simply leave the weeds to grow and be enjoyed by nature and local wildlife.

"I would just like to add, I actually like many of the weeds, and very often they provide flowers which are good for wildlife and attract pollinators. So don’t feel you have to kill all your weeds," Simon adds.