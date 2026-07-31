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Lidl's glass air fryer is £100 less than the Ninja Crispi - and it's non-toxic too

With an air fryer like this, a Lidl goes a long way to changing the way you cook

Laura Honey&#039;s avatar
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Published In News
Three images of the Lidl SilverCrest Glass Air Fryer cooking on the counter, seen from the top and from the side
(Image credit: Lidl)
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