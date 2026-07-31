Lidl's glass air fryer is £100 less than the Ninja Crispi - and it's non-toxic too
With an air fryer like this, a Lidl goes a long way to changing the way you cook
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With an air fryer like this, a Lidl goes a long way to changing the way you cook