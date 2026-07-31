When it comes to making high-street fashion look luxurious, few do it better than Trinny Woodall. In her recent Instagram video, the style expert unpacked her latest Zara haul, revealing staples that prove how you can transform simple items with clever styling.

Trinny first shows us two lightweight bubble-hem shirts in white and soft blue gingham. This unique shirt silhouette pairs so well with high-waisted denim thanks to its elasticated hem. Trinny demonstrated how to style the shirts whilst wearing statement-making barrel-leg jeans from A.W.A.K.E MODE featuring eye-catching silver studs.

Another Zara find she praises is mustard voluminous trousers, which she pairs with a floaty khaki shirt, creating the chicest outfit if you're wondering what to wear in the heat that won't compromise on style. To make this look feel "more expensive", she hides the trousers' waistband with a colourful braided belt.

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