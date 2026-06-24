Sienna Miller just traded in her signature waves for a heatwave-proof bun - and it's so easy to try

Effortlessly undone, Sienna Miller's updo is a stylish, practical solution to the rising temperatures

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Sienna Miller pictured at the Serpentine Summer Party 2026, smiling with blonde hair pulled back into a ballerina bun and wearing a fur-trimmed jacket
(Image credit: Getty Images / John Phillips / Stringer)

If you're like us, you'll be doing anything to prevent your hair from sitting at the nape of your neck during the heatwave.

In temperatures like this, strands of hair sitting against clammy skin can lead to sensory overload – not to mention, any sweatiness can leave your tresses oily, even if they've just been washed.

So, we've been scouring the list of 2026 hair trends for low-effort hair up styles that will not only keep our hair out of the way, but still look stylish. Thankfully, Sienna Miller just stepped out debuting an all too relatable, undone ballerina bun that is perfectly apt for warm weather – and it's so easy to recreate.

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Unlike traditional red carpet hairstyles, Miller's look takes an 'undone' approach, rather than being perfectly preened and locked in place. Instead, the look embraces flyaways and loose strands, yet it remains totally chic.

The elevated yet fuss-free style says 'I just quickly chucked my hair into a bun to get it out of my face', which only adds to its relatability – especially in this heat.

Sienna Miller pictured at the Serpentine Summer Party 2026 smiling with hair in a low bun and wearing a fur trim jacket (L) and Sienna Miller&#039;s ballerina bun pictured from the side

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang / Contributor / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer / Contributor)

The great thing about this hairstyle is that it lends itself to a number of occasions, whether that be sweeping your hair up to run errands, a special dressy event, or a star-studded red carpet in Sienna Miller's case.

If your hair is shorter than Sienna's, worry not, as the low height of the ballerina bun allows you to achieve the look on shorter strands too. Simply pull your locks back into a ponytail at your desired height, before twisting said ponytail and wrapping it around the hair tie and securing it with grips. If shorter bits fall out, simply pin those up individually, then use a pin-tail comb, or your fingers, to pull out random strands of hair for the effortless effect.