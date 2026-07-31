There's a reason the chic chignon returns every summer. As temperatures rise, even the bounciest blow-dries can fall victim to heat, humidity and the inevitable frizz that follows.

A polished hair up style, on the other hand, looks just as chic from the first glass of champagne to the last dance, making it the hairstyle we'll be relying on for weddings, balmy holiday evenings and every event in between.

"A polished chignon is similar to what a red lipstick does," says legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight MBE. "You instantly look pulled together, ready to take on whatever comes your way." Incredibly versatile, it can be worn slicked back for a glossy, modern finish or softly undone with loose face-framing pieces – much like Sienna Miller’s tousled up do – for a more relaxed feel. "Whether you go sleek and perfected or for a wet look finish, it's a strong and powerful move," adds McKnight.