Sienna Miller's tousled updo is the chic solution to bothersome hair in the heat

With temperatures soaring, Sienna Miller has switched up her signature beachy waves for a practical and seriously chic updo, so naturally, we're following suit.

While Wimbledon might be over for another year, we are certainly not through with all the stylish looks and beauty inspiration the event brought. The A-list attendees really outdid themselves, from their summery outfits - featuring all of the season's trendiest colours - to their Wimbledon manicures (milky pink proved to be the clear winner), and of course, their hairstyles. None more so than Sienna Miller, who swapped her go-to ghost waves for a very effortless updo.

It caught our particular attention not just because of its elegant look, but also what a great solution it is for sticky-hot days, when the last thing you want is hair plastered to the back of your neck...

Why Sienna Miller's updo is the chic solution to styling hair for the heat

When summer strikes, having hair tickling and clinging to your face and neck always manages to accentuate discomfort from the heat. Medium and long hair, especially, can make you feel very hot and bothered and thus, our reflex for a bit of relief is to just chuck it up into a bun.

This sort of updo is always timeless, but if you're looking for a really elevated take (that still wards off sticky strands), Sienna Miller debuted just that during the final day of Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Karwai Tang)

Appearing courtside on Sunday, 15th of July, Miller paired her boho-chic crochet top and white skirt with an equally stylish updo. The hairstyle featured tousled tendrils, while the rest of her hair was secured just above the nape of her neck into a loose, 'messy' sort of bun. From the looks of it, strands were intentionally pinned or loosened from the updo to give a very effortless and textured feel. Almost as if she had just quickly gathered and tied it all up, but in a very elegant and elevated way.

It feels like the updo equivalent of her favourite beachy, ruffled waves, and as mentioned, is perfect for a bit of stylish relief from the heat. It's also a very cool option for a summertime event - perhaps that of a wedding or garden party - when you want your hair to look done, but not too done.

Recreate Sienna Miller's tousled updo

To achieve Miller's Wimbledon updo, we would suggest starting by curling or waving your hair. This will add to the overall tousled texture and body, as well as the delicately wavy tendrils Miller has.

ghd Creative Curl Wand View at Sephora $167.20 at Target RRP: £159 Touted as one of the best curling irons, ghd's Creative Curl is perfect for creating both defined curls and loose waves. This tool will come in handy when adding a wavy, tousled texture to your updo and face-framing tendrils, but be sure to use one of the best heat protectant sprays when using hot tools. Boots Black Hair Grips View at Boots RRP: £1 To secure your loose updo in place, some classic bobby pins will be helpful - especially if you need your hairstyle to stay in place all day. Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist View at Cult Beauty RRP: £28 To smooth frizz and add volume and a chic, messy texture to your updo, Hair By Sam McKnight's Cool Girl Mist is a must-have. It adds bounce and hold, without being sticky - plus it imparts a gorgeous botanical scent to your strands.

Then part your hair down the middle, and gather it all up (bar your two front strands) at the base of your neck. A good way to replicate this sort of loose and twisted bun effect is actually to tie your hair into a ponytail first, before splitting the pony into two, twisting the sections and then wrapping them around the base of your pony and securing either with a hair tie or with pins.

Alternatively, you could also just tie your hair straight into a bun, before loosening and pulling some strands out and pinning them back into the updo in different places, to achieve the twists and movement Miller has in hers.