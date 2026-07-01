Katherine Jenkins' Wimbledon pedicure pays homage to tennis' iconic dress code in the chicest way

If you want to keep things simple but chic this sandal season, Katherine Jenkins proves that a crisp white pedicure is definitely the way to go.

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Katherine Jenkins is pictured wearing a white dress and sunglasses during day two of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Timeless and elegant, Katherine Jenkins just embraced Wimbledon's 'tennis whites' dress code on her toes, and it's the perfect choice for summertime (and beyond).

Rightly regarded as a timeless pedicure colour, white, like that of a milky pink, nude or sheer nail polish, just goes with everything. Be it black strappy sandals, open-toed heels or casual flip-flops, a crisp white pedicure will complement your footwear and outfit effortlessly, as well as afford an air of put-together-ness. Katherine Jenkins proved as much whilst attending day two of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships on June 30th, by pairing a white dress and raffia-style wedges with a wash of soft white nail polish on her toes.

Not only is sheer or creamy white very much a classic summer pedicure trend, but it also links to the tournament's traditional dress code of wearing white on the court. So, if you're a tennis fan or just want an infallibly chic pedi shade to wear all season long, take a page from the singer's stylish book.

On the left, Katherine Jenkins is pictured wearing a white dress and wedged shoes, with a white pedicure on her toes during day two of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. And on the right, is a close-up of the same picture, zoomed in on her footwear, to show her pedicure in more detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

So far, the tournament has served up quite a bit of beauty inspiration, especially regarding our manicures and pedicures. But while bright and juicy Pimms-fruit nails seem to be the go-to on everyone's hands, neutrals are winning on toes. Understandably so, because as mentioned, these more subtle shades tend to go with everything and feel less high-maintenance than a statement hue.

In Katherine Jenkins' case, her milky-white pedicure subtly elevates her white dress and espadrille wedges, but would also do the same with any other item of clothing or colour combination. From blue jeans and black flip-flops to a floral dress and Birkenstocks. It's very much a reliable summer styling staple, much like your favourite pair of sunglasses.

So if you're jetting off on a beachy vacation and so on this summer, and want a pedicure (and even a manicure) that will look chic and go with your entire suitcase of clothes, it's definitely one to consider.

Plus, it's so easy to achieve at home if you're in a rush or can't get a professional pedicure appointment. Just two to three coats of your chosen white polish, followed by a glossy top coat, will leave your toes looking fresh and totally holiday-ready. We also recommend investing in one of the best foot creams to keep your feet soft and free of dry skin.