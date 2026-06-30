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Goodbye sheer, neutral nails – celebrities are serving us juicy Pimm's-inspired fruit manicures at Wimbledon instead

We're set for our next nail appointment, with this colourful A-list inspiration...

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Images of Rachel Stevens and Lorraine Kelly at Wimbledon 2026 on a white background with cucumber, strawberry and orange slices
(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang / Contributor / Dave Benett / Contributor)
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We're spoilt for choice when it comes to summer manicure inspiration; however, if you want something juicy and almost-delectable, we've spotted just the nail trend for you.

If you were to take a look at the list of 2026 nail trends, you'll see that minimalism is very much a popular choice – as has been the case for the past few years. That said, it's only natural that we turn to brighter, playful hues for our summer nails.

With this year's Wimbledon in full swing, we've been keeping our eye on the ball to scout out the manicures those in the know are wearing. Most notably, we've spotted the A-listers trading in their pared-back manis for colourful designs that resemble one of summer's favoured fruit-filled drinks – Pimm's. Here's our courtside commentary, from your resident nail experts.

Tennis balls and rackets aside, the players aren't the only ones serving. In fact, the star-studded attendees of the annual tennis event also deliver an assortment of beauty inspiration – namely, ideas for our next manicure.

Last year, it was all about strawberries and cream Wimbledon nails, a milky, sheer pink that pairs gorgeously with any and every outfit. However, 2026 is surprisingly taking a more playful approach with bolder, more colourful options, such as reds, greens and oranges.

3 Pimm's-inspired nail looks to try this summer

If you're strapped for summer nail inspiration, take note from the celebrities that have stepped out at Wimbledon 2026 sporting the following vibrant fruity nail polish options...

Rachel Stevens' strawberry red nails

Rachel Stevens pictured at Wimbledon 2026 wearing a black and beige leaf-print dress (L) close up picture of her strawberry red nails

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang / Contributor)

Singer Rachel Stevens was pictured adorning a classic strawberry-red polish on her chic almond nails. Its vibrant-yet-wearable hue popped against her black printed summer dress. The mani was paired with an ultra-glossy finish, which further enhanced the juiciness of the colour.

Ashley James' cucumber nails