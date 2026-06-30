Goodbye sheer, neutral nails – celebrities are serving us juicy Pimm's-inspired fruit manicures at Wimbledon instead

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to summer manicure inspiration; however, if you want something juicy and almost-delectable, we've spotted just the nail trend for you.

If you were to take a look at the list of 2026 nail trends, you'll see that minimalism is very much a popular choice – as has been the case for the past few years. That said, it's only natural that we turn to brighter, playful hues for our summer nails.

With this year's Wimbledon in full swing, we've been keeping our eye on the ball to scout out the manicures those in the know are wearing. Most notably, we've spotted the A-listers trading in their pared-back manis for colourful designs that resemble one of summer's favoured fruit-filled drinks – Pimm's. Here's our courtside commentary, from your resident nail experts.

Raspberry red Essie Glass Nails in 'Highballer' £9.99 at Boots.com RRP: £9.99 If you're looking to trial a raspberry red on your nails this summer, why not opt for this sheer fuchsia formula from Essie? This dopamine-inducing shade is the perfect middle ground between pink and red. Not to mention, it also boasts an ultra-glossy glass nail finish. Cucumber green Barry M Gelly Nail Paint in 'Green Pistachio' £4.47 at Amazon UK RRP: £4.47 Greens are often overlooked when it comes to manicure appointments, but this soft cucumber hue is a stellar option for the summer months. In just a few swipes, you can enjoy a flawless manicure in this pastel shade with a high-shine finish. Citrus orange Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in 'Decadence' £15 at Space NK UK RRP: £15 While we're yet to spot any celebs sporting a citrus orange hue on their talons, we have noticed many other Wimbledon attendees in the audience adorning the vibrant hue. This 'Decadence' shade from Nailberry makes for the perfect option. This opaque bright orange is a bold and lively alternative to a classic red.

Tennis balls and rackets aside, the players aren't the only ones serving. In fact, the star-studded attendees of the annual tennis event also deliver an assortment of beauty inspiration – namely, ideas for our next manicure.

Last year, it was all about strawberries and cream Wimbledon nails, a milky, sheer pink that pairs gorgeously with any and every outfit. However, 2026 is surprisingly taking a more playful approach with bolder, more colourful options, such as reds, greens and oranges.

3 Pimm's-inspired nail looks to try this summer

If you're strapped for summer nail inspiration, take note from the celebrities that have stepped out at Wimbledon 2026 sporting the following vibrant fruity nail polish options...

Rachel Stevens' strawberry red nails

Singer Rachel Stevens was pictured adorning a classic strawberry-red polish on her chic almond nails. Its vibrant-yet-wearable hue popped against her black printed summer dress. The mani was paired with an ultra-glossy finish, which further enhanced the juiciness of the colour.

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