Adele gives casual dressing the VIP treatment in flip-flops, wide-leg trousers and a high street T-shirt
She was pictured arriving for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone
Between Wimbledon, the World Cup and the British Grand Prix, this has been one of the most exciting weeks of sport I can ever remember!
Superstar singer Adele proved she was a big Formula 1 fan when she arrived at Silverstone over the weekend, wearing some effortlessly chic black wide-leg trousers with a pair of sleek designer flip-flops. But it was her graphic print T-shirt that really caught my attention.
It's from none other than British clothing brand Reiss, and it features a McLaren F1 Team Constructors’ World Champions print on the front, including iconic drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. According to the Reiss site, the back also showcases the 2025 race calendar alongside McLaren F1 Team branding. We're so used to seeing Adele wearing super high-end pieces that this feels like a refreshing gear shift - and the even better news is, you can still buy it!
Shop the look
Exact match
Available in men's sizes XS to 2XS, I'd say follow Adele's lead and go up a size or two for a looser, more relaxed fit. The washed black colour gives it the feel of a band T-shirt, which has been a huge trend in the last few seasons.
Adele's are a pricey pair by The Row, but trust me, you won't find any flip-flops that are comfier than Archies. They've got arch support, are loved by Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes, and they're only £35, which is a fraction of the price of The Row. Winner!
These popular trousers have got just under 900 customer reviews, including one that says: "These are lovely quality and easy to wear. Great for every day and I’ve even worn them into the office when it was really hot." The linen-blend fabric makes them perfect for this week's heatwave.
A brilliant designer lookalike for Adele's Bottega Veneta sunglasses, these bargain shades are woman&home approved. Our tester said: "These sunglasses feature a sturdy, oversized double-bridge design that provides a secure and comfortable fit, ideal for all-day wear. The large silhouette gives extra coverage while making a bold, fashion-forward statement." Read the full sunglasses review here.