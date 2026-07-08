Adele gives casual dressing the VIP treatment in flip-flops, wide-leg trousers and a high street T-shirt

Between Wimbledon, the World Cup and the British Grand Prix, this has been one of the most exciting weeks of sport I can ever remember!

Superstar singer Adele proved she was a big Formula 1 fan when she arrived at Silverstone over the weekend, wearing some effortlessly chic black wide-leg trousers with a pair of sleek designer flip-flops. But it was her graphic print T-shirt that really caught my attention.

It's from none other than British clothing brand Reiss, and it features a McLaren F1 Team Constructors’ World Champions print on the front, including iconic drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. According to the Reiss site, the back also showcases the 2025 race calendar alongside McLaren F1 Team branding. We're so used to seeing Adele wearing super high-end pieces that this feels like a refreshing gear shift - and the even better news is, you can still buy it!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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