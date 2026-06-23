Sophie Raworth’s breezy tiered midi dress is the heat-beating style to rely on this summer

The summer heatwave has hit, and we’re experiencing soaring temperatures that make knowing what to wear in the heat a must. Sophie Raworth nailed warm-weather styling with her outfit for the Isle of Wight Festival last weekend and wore one of the best summer dresses for hot weather.

As well as being bright, thanks to its fuchsia pink hue, her dress boasted a tiered skirt that created a floaty and loose-fitting silhouette for excellent breathability and won’t cling to sweaty skin, but is still fun and super chic.

Adding to the summery feel of the dress was its notch neckline, which sits high to protect the shoulders and the chest from the sun, while a V-shaped cut-out at the front offers a flattering finish. Sophie’s dress also featured gently puffed sleeves, which were a lovely touch, creating a soft, feminine style.

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Shop Loose-Fitting Summer Dresses

R.Vivimos Women's Summer V Neck Maxi Dress £30.99 at Amazon With gentle tiers giving the skirt of this midi dress a loose and floaty shape, it is a great piece to rely on in hot summer weather. Its notched neckline can be adjusted with buttons, while its cotton fabric keeps it lightweight and breathable. While this is an Amazon brand, this label has been quite the hit with fashion fans over the last few years. ACCESSORIZE Pure Cotton V-Neck Midi Beach Dress £60 at M&S This eye-catching midi dress is cut to an easy breezy regular fit and features a midi-length tiered skirt, just like Sophie's style. It differs in its fluted three-quarter sleeves, though this is a great bonus if you want to keep your skin out of the sun. Nobody's Child Light Pink Tiered Katie Midi Dress £50 (was £99) at Nobody's Child Just as the puffed sleeves of Sophie's dress elevate her style, the ruffles running along the underbust of this dress make it one that prioritises aesthetics as well as comfort. Despite the added detail, it's still loose-fitting and breathable thanks to its floaty, tiered skirt. AUSELILY Summer Dresses £24.99 at Amazon The notch neckline and tiered skirt make this affordable Amazon dress a great alternative to Sophie's style. Despite the black hue, it has a similar tiered shape, flattering high waist and offers upper arm coverage with its short sleeves. Boden Tala Tiered Jersey Maxi Dress £59.50 (was £119) at Boden There are so many summer-ready midi dresses to be found on Boden's website but this tiered maxi style is a standout for super hot weather. Like Sophie's dress, it has a notched neckline and tiered skirt, with flutter sleeves offering ideal coverage for hot days. Fatface Paige Red Coral Texture Regular Midi Dress £69 at Fatface It doesn't get much floatier than this Fatface midi dress, with its button front adding a sophisticated touch to the tiered midi skirt. The floaty draped sleeves add a striking finish to this look.

In warmer weather, a floaty, loose-fitting dress is a must for your summer capsule wardrobe. Whether you opt for one in a bright, eye-catching hue like Sophie, tapping into the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, or you go for a more versatile neutral, it’s a style that will see tons of wear – especially when the forecast leaves us unable to even think of pulling on jeans.

When it comes to styling loose-fitting dresses, the options are endless. Midi dresses are some of the most versatile silhouettes out there and work well with sleek, low-profile shoes and sandals. You can keep it really casual with a pair of your most comfortable sandals like Birkenstocks, or if you prefer to keep your toes covered, a pair of the best white trainers or some ballet flats are sure-fire options, too. When the temperature drops in the evening, add a waist-length jacket to balance out the tiered hemline.