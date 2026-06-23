Sophie Raworth’s breezy tiered midi dress is the heat-beating style to rely on this summer
With a loose-fitting silhouette that lets skin breathe, this is the style you’ll want on hand in 30+ degrees
The summer heatwave has hit, and we’re experiencing soaring temperatures that make knowing what to wear in the heat a must. Sophie Raworth nailed warm-weather styling with her outfit for the Isle of Wight Festival last weekend and wore one of the best summer dresses for hot weather.
As well as being bright, thanks to its fuchsia pink hue, her dress boasted a tiered skirt that created a floaty and loose-fitting silhouette for excellent breathability and won’t cling to sweaty skin, but is still fun and super chic.
Adding to the summery feel of the dress was its notch neckline, which sits high to protect the shoulders and the chest from the sun, while a V-shaped cut-out at the front offers a flattering finish. Sophie’s dress also featured gently puffed sleeves, which were a lovely touch, creating a soft, feminine style.
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With gentle tiers giving the skirt of this midi dress a loose and floaty shape, it is a great piece to rely on in hot summer weather. Its notched neckline can be adjusted with buttons, while its cotton fabric keeps it lightweight and breathable. While this is an Amazon brand, this label has been quite the hit with fashion fans over the last few years.
This eye-catching midi dress is cut to an easy breezy regular fit and features a midi-length tiered skirt, just like Sophie's style. It differs in its fluted three-quarter sleeves, though this is a great bonus if you want to keep your skin out of the sun.
Just as the puffed sleeves of Sophie's dress elevate her style, the ruffles running along the underbust of this dress make it one that prioritises aesthetics as well as comfort. Despite the added detail, it's still loose-fitting and breathable thanks to its floaty, tiered skirt.
In warmer weather, a floaty, loose-fitting dress is a must for your summer capsule wardrobe. Whether you opt for one in a bright, eye-catching hue like Sophie, tapping into the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, or you go for a more versatile neutral, it’s a style that will see tons of wear – especially when the forecast leaves us unable to even think of pulling on jeans.
When it comes to styling loose-fitting dresses, the options are endless. Midi dresses are some of the most versatile silhouettes out there and work well with sleek, low-profile shoes and sandals. You can keep it really casual with a pair of your most comfortable sandals like Birkenstocks, or if you prefer to keep your toes covered, a pair of the best white trainers or some ballet flats are sure-fire options, too. When the temperature drops in the evening, add a waist-length jacket to balance out the tiered hemline.