Sophie Winkleman proves that a white shirt dress is the chic, heatwave-ready style every woman needs in their summer wardrobe
Her breezy cotton midi will make dressing in this heatwave more enjoyable
Of all the staples that make up a summer capsule wardrobe, a crisp white midi dress is perhaps the most iconic. Both elegant and versatile, it’s a piece that can be dressed up or down and worn in a multitude of ways and for a variety of occasions – and if you haven’t got your hands on one yet, Sophie Winkleman’s sophisticated white dress makes for a great investment.
Attending the Serpentine Summer Party earlier this week, she wore a piece from one of our favourite British clothing brands, styling up ME+EM’s midi shirt dress for the event. Cut to a shirt-style silhouette, it features buttoned flap pockets, which add a sophisticated, utilitarian edge, and a gorgeous frilled hem for a feminine finish.
When it came to accessorising her dress, Sophie opted for a pair of the nearly sold-out t-bar cork platform heels from ME+EM, and you could just spot her Chanel CC earrings. While the rest of her outfit was mostly neutral, she did bring in a pop of pink to nod to the blush, one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 thanks to her sold-out Aspinal Of London woven-leather bag, which gave a summery finishing touch.
EXACT MATCH
With short, voluminous sleeves, a neat collared neckline and a tie at the waist to highlight curves, Sophie's ME+EM dress is a real hero when it comes to what to wear in the heat. Flattering and yet comfortable to wear in the heat thanks to its cotton fabric, you're sure to be turning to this piece time and time again over summer.
While Sophie's ME+EM heels are sold out, there are a variety of cork heel sandals to choose from online. This pair make a great alternative, as they boast a similar platform and tan leather design. The ankle strap is a welcome addition to the shoe, adding support and comfort.
These Swarovski earrings are nearly half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Their circular design and luxe-looking Swarovski crystals make them a great alternative to Sophie's designer Chanel earrings. They are subtle and understated thanks to the small size, yet the shine packs a real punch.
Like Sophie's ME+EM dress, this one from Hobbs London boasts puff sleeves, a tie waist, and is also made from 100% cotton. It isn't a shirt dress, and instead features a V-shaped neckline and no collar, however it feels just as elegant and sophisticated thanks to its crisp and clean design.