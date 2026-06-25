Sophie Winkleman proves that a white shirt dress is the chic, heatwave-ready style every woman needs in their summer wardrobe

Her breezy cotton midi will make dressing in this heatwave more enjoyable

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Sophie Winkleman wearing white ME+EM midi dress to attend the Serpentine Summer Party on June 23, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: .Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

Of all the staples that make up a summer capsule wardrobe, a crisp white midi dress is perhaps the most iconic. Both elegant and versatile, it’s a piece that can be dressed up or down and worn in a multitude of ways and for a variety of occasions – and if you haven’t got your hands on one yet, Sophie Winkleman’s sophisticated white dress makes for a great investment.

Attending the Serpentine Summer Party earlier this week, she wore a piece from one of our favourite British clothing brands, styling up ME+EM’s midi shirt dress for the event. Cut to a shirt-style silhouette, it features buttoned flap pockets, which add a sophisticated, utilitarian edge, and a gorgeous frilled hem for a feminine finish.

When it came to accessorising her dress, Sophie opted for a pair of the nearly sold-out t-bar cork platform heels from ME+EM, and you could just spot her Chanel CC earrings. While the rest of her outfit was mostly neutral, she did bring in a pop of pink to nod to the blush, one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 thanks to her sold-out Aspinal Of London woven-leather bag, which gave a summery finishing touch.

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Sophie Winkleman wearing white ME+EM midi dress to attend the Serpentine Summer Party on June 23, 2026 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)