Penny Lancaster’s floaty slip dress and Birkenstocks pairing delivers effortless hot weather dressing

When it comes to the best summer dresses, floral prints and bold tones might be dominating the high street and celebrity fashion, but Penny Lancaster just proved that simple, neutral midis are a great answer to soaring climes.

Enjoying a quiet getaway on the sunny shores of Portugal, Penny was snapped in the sold-out Claudia dress by Wannabe By. The A-line silhouette drapes beautifully, delivering a floaty fit, making it a solid solution to what to wear in the heat. But, it’s also an effortlessly glamorous piece thanks to the vintage-inspired embroidery and light, neutral tone.

Leaning into an understated look, Penny styled the dress with a pair of Birkenstock’s Madrid big-buckle sandals in a light, pearly colourway. The sandals are a classic, thanks to the minimalist, elegant design, while the statement buckle adds an eye-catching finish.