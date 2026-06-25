Duchess Sophie's sorbet-pink midi and gold wedges are the perfect summer holiday outfit - and she's taken them on a royal trip

For a minute there I was getting worried that the Duchess of Edinburgh was totally switching up her signature style, but after some gorgeous monochrome and neutral looks she returned to her favourite tone for a visit to Jersey. Stepping out in the sunshine to visit both Government House and charity, EYECAN, Sophie wore a pink throw-on midi dress paired with gold mule wedges.

It's a combination I can't get out of my head and it's the perfect outfit to wear in the heat when you still want to feel elegant. This wasn't exactly a holiday as Duchess Sophie was in Jersey for work but the weather was glorious and I can imagine her recreating this for a private trip too.

(Image credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Alamy)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Look

French Connection Bernice Printed Midi Dress £34 (was £69) at French Connection The Bernice dress has a pink and white abstract pattern that feels so fun for summer. There's a smocked back panel for comfort and the V-neckline and angel sleeves give it a feminine edge. Buttons run up the front and there's a belt to accentuate the waist. Crew Clothing Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress £85 at M&S You can also get this tea dress in a pretty blue and white colourway, though this shade of bubblegum pink feels very Sophie. It's got a V-neckline, puffed sleeves and a midi-length skirt with fabric covered buttons. The elasticated waist panels and back tie created a cinched effect. Boden Irene Puff Sleeve Cotton Midi Dress £104.40 (was £149) at Boden This romantic-feeling dress is perfect for special occasions and days out in the summer months. Crafted from 100% cotton for a breathable finish, it also has voluminous sleeves, a shirred waist and all-over floral print. The maxi length is incredibly elegant too. FitFlop Platform Espadrille Leather Slides £120 at FitFlop These sandals have biomechanist-designed CushX™ midsoles that give them trainer-like comfort and they're superbly cushioned too. They have smooth leather front straps and a chunky flatform sole wrapped in layers of natural jute rope. Jones Bootmaker Raelina Leather Espadrilles £22 (was £89) at Jones Bootmaker You can pick up these espadrilles with 75% off right now and they also come in chocolate brown suede and neutral suede versions. The metallic gold tone is perfect for jazzing up a simple outfit and there's a buckled ankle strap to keep them secure. Dune London Gold Littleton Strappy Espadrilles £79 at Dune The Dune Littleton sandals are made from soft leather and the foot is held safely in place with the crossover straps at the front, as well as an adjustable ankle strap. It has a lightweight raffia flatform sole which is great if you love the Duchess's wedges but aren't a fan of heels.

The dress was by British clothing brand Lexy London and had puffed sleeves, a V-neckline and a softly tiered skirt. The sorbet-pink and white trellis pattern was so delicate and feminine, with tiny pops of pastel green. Making it even better, this frock is also designed to pull on over your head.

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No-one wants to be taking ages over a load of buttons when it's hot and the Duchess's dress also had a drawstring at the waist so she could adjust it to be as fitted or loose as she wanted. It's 100% cotton and when you're shopping for summer dresses, natural fibres like cotton and linen are the best options as they're so breathable.

The short sleeves provided shoulder and upper arm coverage and the gently flared shape meant the bodice wasn't overly fitted and the skirt was flowy.