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Duchess Sophie's sorbet-pink midi and gold wedges are the perfect summer holiday outfit - and she's taken them on a royal trip

Whether you're dressing for the heatwave or packing for a break, you can't go wrong with a throw-on dress and metallic sandals

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Duchess Sophie smiles as she arrives at Government House in Jersey
(Image credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Alamy)
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For a minute there I was getting worried that the Duchess of Edinburgh was totally switching up her signature style, but after some gorgeous monochrome and neutral looks she returned to her favourite tone for a visit to Jersey. Stepping out in the sunshine to visit both Government House and charity, EYECAN, Sophie wore a pink throw-on midi dress paired with gold mule wedges.

It's a combination I can't get out of my head and it's the perfect outfit to wear in the heat when you still want to feel elegant. This wasn't exactly a holiday as Duchess Sophie was in Jersey for work but the weather was glorious and I can imagine her recreating this for a private trip too.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to Government House in Jersey

(Image credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Alamy)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Look

The dress was by British clothing brand Lexy London and had puffed sleeves, a V-neckline and a softly tiered skirt. The sorbet-pink and white trellis pattern was so delicate and feminine, with tiny pops of pastel green. Making it even better, this frock is also designed to pull on over your head.

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No-one wants to be taking ages over a load of buttons when it's hot and the Duchess's dress also had a drawstring at the waist so she could adjust it to be as fitted or loose as she wanted. It's 100% cotton and when you're shopping for summer dresses, natural fibres like cotton and linen are the best options as they're so breathable.

The short sleeves provided shoulder and upper arm coverage and the gently flared shape meant the bodice wasn't overly fitted and the skirt was flowy.