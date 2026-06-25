Prince Harry's former secretary is optimistic about family reconciliation due to royal's 'huge redeeming features'

It’s a question many have been asking for some time, and one that’s more pressing than ever now it’s been reported Prince Harry could return to the UK for a trip soon - can he and Prince William ever truly reconcile?

One of the few people perhaps qualified to speak out on the relationship between the brothers is Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton. He gave decades of service to the royals, as a former secretary to the two princes, and a former equerry to the Queen Mother.

In a revealing new interview with The Times, Jamie shared that he’d "better steer clear of that Harry issue", but he added, "What I would say is that I was, and am, very fond of him. He has huge redeeming features and I’m a perennial optimist."

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Jamie has been there for many of the ups and downs of Prince Harry's royal life and referred to both him and his older brother as "brave guys".

"When they were soldiers, it was important that they did it right and properly," he explained. "Harry went on operations in Afghanistan twice and [for William] you can look anybody in the eye if you’re flying a Sea King on a fixed bearing through a force 8, force 9, out in the middle of the Irish Sea or the north Atlantic to pick up a sick crewman or fly up against the cliff face of Snowdonia in gusts."

He always saw Prince William "as the Lion King" - a natural born leader - while he is said to have described Harry as more of a mischievous cub. But the former royal secretary made sure to reiterate, "I loved them both".

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For his efforts, the former aide - who served as a full-time principal private secretary to both princes between 2005 and 2013 - earned the respect of the Duke of Sussex. While Harry's memoir Spare was highly critical of courtiers and palace staff described as "men in grey suits", the royal had plenty of praise for Jamie, who he referred to as JLP.