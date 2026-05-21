Peter Phillips' 'private' summer wedding guest list reportedly doesn't include these royals

We haven't had a royal wedding for quite some time but Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's upcoming nuptials are going to look a little different to the Waleses' and Sussexes'. Their ceremony will be private, though we can still expect plenty of royals to be there, including Peter’s mother Princess Anne and sister Zara Tindall.

It's also highly likely that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children will be there, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla, but there are some royals who've reportedly been left off the invite list.

As per reports, and discussed on royal expert Emily Andrews’s podcast, Catching Up with the Royals, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan won’t be there - because they allegedly weren’t invited.

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According to HELLO!, one reason for the supposed exclusion is that Peter and his cousin Harry "haven’t spoken for several years". Expanding on this, on a recent episode of her and Reverend Richard Coles' royal podcast, expert and woman&home correspondent Emily Andrews claimed Prince Harry and Meghan’s team "confirmed [they] aren’t going".

She asked if the couple had been invited to begin with and remarked, "The Sussex’s team wouldn’t be drawn on whether Harry and Meghan were invited or not. I suspect that Peter probably didn’t invite Harry and Meghan because it’s too problematic."

While many people might think this is just about Prince William and Harry’s strained relationship, Emily suggests it’s bigger than that.

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"This is not just a family issue between Harry and William… I think it’s not just William who is upset by what Harry’s done. Many members of the family have been upset", she claimed. "Let’s not forget that [Harry’s] talked a lot about how he has felt let down in the royal machinery… I think there are many other members of the family who felt that Harry has behaved badly and unforgivably".

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Prince Harry attended Peter's wedding to his first wife, Autumn, in 2008. The cousins would have last been together during King Charles's coronation in 2023. They weren't seated together, and it's not known if the pair spoke at any point.

Unsurprisingly, Harry and Meghan aren't the only royals who are said to have been left off the invitation list. Peter’s uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is also reportedly not invited as he would be a "distraction".

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A source close to Peter reportedly told HELLO, "When and whether Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson had been invited, it was probably not deemed appropriate to invite them. It’s Peter and Harriet’s special day, and clearly their attendance would cause a distraction to the whole day."

In October 2025, King Charles stripped his brother's Princely title. Then, on Andrew's birthday in February 2026 he was arrested in Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Andrew vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing against him.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's guests will be celebrating with them on 6th June when they tie the knot in the Cotswolds. The couple are getting married at All Saints Church in Cirencester, rather than a venue traditionally associated with the royals.