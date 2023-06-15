Duchess Sophie shows her 'maternal side' with Prince William as she emulates Diana's 'parent/child dynamic'

Prince William and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh teamed up on Tuesday, June 15, 2023 to attend an important royal engagement in South West London.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh were an unlikely royal duo on Tuesday, June 13.

The Duchess and Prince attended a private film screening in Battersea Power Station of Rhino Man.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales and his aunt, the Duchess of Edinburgh both attended an engagement in a rare joint venture. The pair watched Rhino Man as part of an event held by United for Wildlife, an organization founded by Prince William in 2014 to fight against the illegal wildlife trade and protect endangered species.

The pair have never before joined together for an engagement and fans watched eagerly at how they interacted. Judi James, a body language expert, has revealed the dynamics between the pair's relationship and explained that the Duchess has a mother/child dynamic with her nephew.

Speaking to Express, Judi said, "There is something terribly poignant about seeing Sophie accompany William on this royal visit. The look of pride and joy on Sophie’s face as she gazes at her nephew gives a small hint of why that should be."

"William never got to make appearances like this with his mother Diana and we never got to see Diana gazing in public pride at her adult son," she said. "Sophie seems to be trying to add a subtle maternal touch to this outing and, with William’s smiles of undisguised delight, it seems to be making a very sweet dynamic here."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The expert went on to compare William's dynamic with other members of the Royal Family. "William and Kate make a perfect body language combination as a couple, with constant mirroring and synchronized movement. But this proud mother/delighted son look from Sophie and William seems to be something William deserves too, especially after the dramas of the last couple of years."

Judi explained, "There is an air of energy, enthusiasm and even excitement from Sophie as she walks next to her nephew and chats as they get out of the car and William seems to find it contagious."

The expert went as far as to compare Sophie, who is 18 years older than William, to a 'proud mum'. "Sophie watches his face closely and her beaming smile does make her look like an encouraging, proud mum," she said. "William’s smiles are often puckered when he is working but his smiles here are especially so, suggesting he’s genuinely happy in his aunt’s company."

"He looks so comfortable in the parent/child dynamic too, waiting for his aunt to emerge from the car and over-straightening his tie as she smiles at him," said Judi."William even appeared to be basking in the look of happy pride she throws at him as he greets their hosts."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this engagement, Duchess Sophie stepped out of her comfort zone with bold pink nails and a whimsical maroon dress with dreamy frill detailing. The Duchess looked wonderful as her close relationship with her nephew was on full display.