Kate Middleton's green patterned tea dress fuzes style and comfort as she steps out in the summer sunshine for an official engagement

Kate Middleton's green patterned tea dress is giving us English rose as she says a visit to a children's center - much to the delight of a few very excited royal fans!

Kate Middleton's green patterned tea dress fit in very well at the center and one of the staff members was twinning in a matching green dress!

The glamorous Princess was all smiles - even one youngster belched while she was talking!

Princess Kate was visiting the Riversley Park Children's Center in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. There, she met with a team of health visitors as well as parents who use the services with their young babies.

Although Kate Middleton's dresses are always of interest here at woman&home, we also love to hear funny tidbits from royal outings and it appears that one lucky young gentleman was totally gassed to see her.

The incident happened, according to the Mirror, when HRH was chatting with a group of moms who were sitting and bouncing their babies on their laps. One baby in particular, Talia Saliba-Kerr, seemed super entranced with the Princess and held onto her hand throughout.

During this precious moment another young baby, 10-week-old Raphael Pickering, let out an almighty belch - interrupting the Princess' conversation.

Mom of three Kate wasn't at all concerned as she reportedly exclaimed, "well done you!" Adding, "It's always really reassuring, you spend ages trying to make that happen."

Of course, it wasn't all just fun times with babies as the Princess also spoke to health visitors about the exciting research that's received a £50,000 grant from her own Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The exciting new study is being undertaken in partnership with the University of Oxford alongside the Institute of Health Visiting. The study is aimed at monitoring infant wellbeing, specifically evaluating the use of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB).

"How much you can pick up in terms of baby cues at such a small age," she said to health visitors, "and help pass on to parents this and signs to look for, and this is how they communicate with you, I find that fascinating."

Moments after, showing her appreciation she said, "the more health visitors, the better. You play such a critical role in society for families and I'm aware of the pressure you are under."