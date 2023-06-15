Prince William and Kate Middleton's family annoyance they are resigned to being 'stuck with'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly resigned to feeling stuck with the Wales family's current living situation, with their new cottage said to be too small.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be struggling with the size of their new Adelaide Cottage home, with an insider claiming the royal couple feel the modest four-bedroom house is too small for the family-of-five.

However, Kate and William are said to have accepted they're stuck raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the lowkey cottage for now, with other royal home options off the cards.

Having moved from their Kensington Palace home to Adelaide Cottage back in 2022 in order to be near the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle prior to her death, the Wales family are reportedly struggling with the size of their modest new home.

While Princess Catherine, Prince William and the three Wales children enjoy school breaks in Norfolk at the family's countryside home of Amner Hall on the sprawling Sandringham Estate, their four-bedroom Berkshire cottage is reportedly a little on the cramped side for everyday life.

However, with the likes of Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge off the cards for the Wales family, a Kensington Palace insider has said that Kate and William have accepted their home for what it is, despite not being fit for their staff and work life.

"William and Kate love the cottage but it’s just too small for them. There are four bedrooms which just about fit them all in but there are other things that need to be considered. Staff and other elements need to be factored in," the insider told OK!.

"It is also meant to be a working residence and there isn’t room to facilitate an office or hold more than a few guests at a time. They were looking for a larger home but have now resigned themselves to the fact that they will be stuck in the cottage due to other properties not opening up for them."

The source also explained how Kate and William had their eye on Prince Andrew's home, however King Charles's disgraced brother wanted to stay at the royal residence.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there. However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge," the insider said.

The Wales family's move to Adelaide has had the added benefit of George, Charlotte and Louis being able to attend school locally at Lambrook, along with the fact that Princess Catherine is nearby to parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Around the time of the move, it was reported that Kate and William were pleased with the downsize, with the family set to ditch live-in members of staff and embrace a down-to-earth way of living.

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer," a royal source told The Sun last year.

"The added bonus is they can send George, Charlotte, and Louis to school together locally. The three children will enjoy running around and playing in the gardens, which is the kind of life they enjoy so much when at Anmer Hall."