32 times Prince Louis stole the show, from his hilarious expressions at the Coronation to his mischievous Platinum Jubilee appearance

From Trooping The Colour to the Platinum Jubilee, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales can be counted on to lighten up royal proceedings with his animated expressions, sweet gestures and naughty behaviour.

Prince Louis first became the centre of global attention hours after being born in 2018, making his first sleepy public appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital. From 2022, the youngster started to attend more and more royal events with his parents and older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte - and he has increasingly cemented his position as a firm royal fan favourite.

While some of Prince Louis' silliness on the Buckingham Palace balcony even got a smile from his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, his mother Kate Middleton has been spotted trying to calm the mischief on several important occasions. However, he has also captured attention at less grand events, including playing dress-up at the polo, on his first day of school and at some of his earliest royal engagements.

32 times Prince Louis stole the show

Drama on Buckingham Palace balcony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis appeared to find things a little too noisy as he stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. The youngster could be seen dramatically placing his hands over his ears with a horrified expression as the then-monarch kept her cool.

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn |<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGilded-Youth-Intimate-History-Growing%2Fdp%2F1785907646%2Fref%3Dtmm_hrd_swatch_0%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26qid%3D1695825445%26sr%3D1-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £10.02 at Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

Mischief at the Platinum Pageant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a moment that many parents will relate to, Kate Middleton could be seen desperately trying to get her youngest son to behave during the Platinum Pageant in 2022. However, Prince Louis - who mischievously pulled a face at her - seemed to have other ideas.

Awe at the Coronation flypast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis couldn't hide his amazement during the flypast for the King's Coronation in 2023. The youngest Wales child watched the display, alongside the rest of the royal family, from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

On his best behaviour for Easter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seemed that Prince Louis was trying his best to stifle a laugh while holding his mum Kate Middleton's hand as they walked to the Easter Matins Service at Windsor Castle in 2023. The young royal, who looked smart in a suit, sweetly bit his lip as he observed the waiting crowds.

Getting tired of the royal wave

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic example of royal children proving they're just like normal kids and sometimes struggle to behave at royal events.

Prince Louis didn't seem to be a fan of the royal wave as he accompanied his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for a carriage ride during Trooping The Colour in 2022. While his brother and sister grimaced their way through the journey, the youngster let his true feelings show.

Looking stylish in mum's sunnies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a trip to watch his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry play polo in Wokingham in 2019, a toddler-age Prince Louis seemed keen to jazz up his look. He was pictured trying on his mum Kate Middleton's Ray-Ban sunglasses as she looked on adoringly.

His cheeky carol service wink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis looked excited to attend the 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey in 2023. He was pictured giving a cheeky wink to onlookers, while accompanied by his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Looking camera-shy at Christmas lunch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton are now used to camera flashes, Prince Louis appeared rather startled by photographers as he rode in a car with them in 2019. The trio were on their way to a Christmas lunch being hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth for the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

At church with the family

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis looked bemused as he departed the Christmas church service on the Sandringham estate with fellow royals - including King Charles - in 2023. He dressed in a smart navy coat for his second festive appearance in a row after first joining his family in public on Christmas Day 2022.

His sweet first public appearance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2018, Prince Louis made his first-ever public appearance just hours after being born as his parents introduced him to the world. He was carried outside of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London in the arms of his mother Kate Middleton. In one of the most memorable pictures of Kate Middleton and Prince William, the couple look thrilled to be holding their newest arrival.

An iconic Buckingham Palace balcony appearance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis seemed lost for words as he watched events unfold from the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping The Colour in 2023. The youngster held his head in his hands while gazing at the impressive view, alongside his parents and siblings.

Messing around at Trooping The Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Trooping The Colour in 2022, Prince Louis didn't seem to have a care in the world as he pulled faces at the sky on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The Princess of Wales could be seen trying her best to calm her youngest child.

Being naughty at the Platinum Pageant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was in a restless mood as he watched the Platinum Pageant held in honour of his great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, in 2022. His mother Kate Middleton was not best pleased when he put his hand over her mouth in one particularly naughty moment.

First day of school nerves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like any other child starting school, Prince Louis struggled to hide his nerves when he arrived for his first day at Lambrook School in 2022 alongside his siblings, George and Charlotte. He was pictured looking apprehensive as he met the school headmaster, Jonathan Perry.

Admiring mum's Coronation robes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was very sweetly impressed by his mum Kate Middleton's ensemble for the Coronation of his grandfather King Charles at Westminster Abbey in 2023. The princess wore an ivory Alexander McQueen dress beneath her Royal Victorian Order robes - and of course, a very special royal tiara.

Napping at his christening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the day might have been all about him, a baby Prince Louis was seen happily napping his way through his christening at St James's Palace, London in 2018. He was dressed in the same Honiton Lace Christening Gown that his older siblings wore for the same ceremony, which was a replica of one worn by royal babies from 1841 to 2004.

Clapping at Trooping The Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was pictured seeming eager to learn the ropes while in the arms of his father Prince William, with a doting Kate Middleton looking on. the youngster clapped as they made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping The Colour in 2019.

Looking shy on the Buckingham Palace balcony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cambridge children were pictured shortly before going out on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth in 2022. Prince Louis could be seen looking rather shy as he stood beside his similarly tentative older siblings.

Posing at the Platinum Pageant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was in a playful mood as he joined the rest of the royal family to see the Platinum Parade in 2022. Onlookers couldn't help but smile as the youngster pulled faces and posed for the numerous cameras at the event held in honour of the then-monarch Queen Elizabeth.

Checking out the RAF

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In one of his first-ever royal engagements, Prince Louis joined the rest of the Wales family to visit the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in 2023. The youngster was smartly dressed in a navy ensemble as he took his duties very seriously while inspecting the equipment.

All smiles at Sandringham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was pictured bonding with Mia, the eldest daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall, on Christmas Day in 2023. The royals were seen attending their traditional church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Pulling faces on the Buckingham Palace balcony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2022, Prince Louis seemed to be blown away by the sights. He joined the rest of the royal family, including his late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, for a special Trooping The Colour to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Never one to hide his emotions, the youngster was pictured pulling faces and making hand gestures as they watched the flypast.

Taking charge at a royal engagement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In one of his first-ever royal engagements in 2023, Prince Louis was seen in the driving seat as he helped his father Prince William operate a digger. They were taking part in the Big Help Out during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in London.

Observing the Coronation crowds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis rode with his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a carriage behind the Gold State Coach - transporting King Charles and Queen Camilla - as part of the Coronation Procession in 2023. It seemed to have already been a long day for the youngster, who struggled to contain a yawn. George, meanwhile, looked more pensive as he watched the adoring crowds outside.

Shooting his shot during royal duties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing off his inner Robin Hood, Prince Louis enthusiastically gave archery a go during a royal engagement in 2023. He perfected his aim while taking part in the Big Help Out during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in London with the rest of his family.

Clapping for the NHS carers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis looked adorable as he joined his family in clapping for NHS carers during BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief's 'Big Night In' during the pandemic in 2020. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children spent the first lockdown at their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall.

Unimpressed at the Coronation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a particularly expressive moment, Prince Louis seemed to have had enough of all the Coronation pomp and pageantry. He looked unimpressed as he stood beside his sister on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the important 2023 royal event. It was probably a pretty overwhelming day for the young royal, who was just five years old at the time.

Dressed up to the nines for festive celebrations

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was stylish in a navy peacoat as he made his first Christmas Day appearance with the rest of the royal family in 2022. He joined his sister Princess Charlotte and mum Kate Middleton as they departed a church service on the Sandringham estate.

Stretching at Trooping The Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that he is very much a royal star in the making, Prince Louis couldn't help but fidget and stretch his limbs during Trooping The Colour in 2023. He joined the rest of the Wales family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast.

Having a giggle in the carriage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis seemed to be in a rather silly mood as he rode in a carriage between his siblings for Trooping The Colour 2023. He struggled to stop the giggles, with his hand over his face, while looking at his mother Kate Middleton sat across from him. Sadly, no one else seemed to be laughing at his joke!

Yawning during the Coronation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly not a fan of the length of the King's Coronation, Prince Louis appeared to let out a particularly dramatic yawn at the Westminster Abbey service in 2023. This was in contrast to his parents and sister Princess Charlotte who seemed fixated on the rather serious royal proceedings.

Eager for the pantomime

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was the epitome of cuteness as he clung onto his mother Kate Middleton's hand as the family made their way along the red carpet for a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre in 2020. The youngster appeared eager to get to his seat.