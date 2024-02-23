32 times the royal children struggled to behave at official events, from the Queen's Jubilee to the King's Coronation

These pictures of royal children struggling to behave at official events are proof that all kids are the same, whether they have a fancy title or not. From the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee to King Charles' Coronation, the family's youngest members have frequently found themselves on full display - and that includes both their adorable moments as well as more mischievous turns.

It seems that a rite of passage for the royal children is to steal the show with their sweet as well as naughty antics on the Buckingham Palace balcony, where the family often gathers on important occasions - including Trooping the Colour. However, the youngsters have also found themselves the unlikely centre of attention at other important public-facing events, such as weddings, equestrian competitions, christenings and engagements.

While their parents may be experts in front of the crowds, all those raising a family will likely be able to relate to Princess Diana and Kate Middleton's alarmed expressions when faced with an unruly child while the world is watching. Because while all of the little royals have had their moments over the years, a young Prince Harry and Prince Louis stand out for their unpredictable reactions when faced with a camera. Be prepared to smile...

32 times the royal children struggled to behave at official events

1. Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seemed to be a little too noisy for Prince Louis when he joined the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet the crowds for Trooping the Colour in 2022. Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son stole the show when he dramatically scrunched up his face and put his hands over his ears.

2. Prince Charles at Princess Anne's christening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles had a mind of his own at his younger sister Princess Anne's christening in 1950. Queen Elizabeth can be seen holding her baby daughter, while the Queen Mother quickly tries to catch the future king as he apparently tries to run off.

3. Prince William in Mallorca

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing like too much hot weather to put you in a foul mood - and Prince William looked like he was reaching boiling point while on a family holiday to the Spanish island of Mallorca in 1987. He can be seen with an unamused expression sitting in between Princess Diana and Prince Harry.

4. Isla and Savannah Phillips at Gatcombe Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The equestrian action seemed to have lost its allure for Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's daughters Isla and Savannah at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2019. The sisters were seen creating their own fun by playfully climbing on top of their kneeling father, who is the son of Princess Anne.

5. Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A smiley Princess Charlotte looked delighted to be on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour in 2017. However, given her father Prince William's concerned expression, it seems that the youngster - who was cheekily biting her finger - wasn't quite playing ball.

6. Prince Harry at Charles Spencer's wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry looked positively angelic as a pageboy at the wedding of his uncle Charles Spencer, the Viscount Althorp in 1989. However, the youngster - who was standing amongst his cousins - somewhat ruined the sweet illusion by sticking out his tongue at onlookers.

7. Prince William and Prince Harry at Highgrove

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a windy photocall at Highgrove House in 1986, Prince William and Prince Harry seemed rather blown away by the weather. The brothers pulled faces as they played in the garden with their mother Princess Diana at the Gloucestershire country residence.

8. Lucas Tindall at Gatcombe Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest child Lucas playfully took the reins while making a four-legged friend at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2022. He could be seen animatedly trying to bond with the waiting horse while in his mother's arms.

9. Prince William at Kensington Palace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many parents will have experienced desperately trying to get their little one to sit still for a nice photo. Prince Charles and Princess Diana are trying to hide their exasperation as a curious Prince William gazes up at the sky as they pose on a bench in the garden of Kensington Palace in 1983.

10. Mia and Lucas Tindall at Gatcombe Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Tindall, the eldest daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall, seemed to be enjoying giving her younger brother Lucas quite the ride at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2022. She mischievously ran with the toddler through the air - much to his delight and probably their parents' horror.

11. Prince William at the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William looked like he was about to throw a sizeable strop at a polo match in 1990. The youngster seemed to dislike being teased by his dad Prince Charles, who was participating in the sporting event and sweetly placed his hand on his eldest son's head.

12. Lucas Tindall at Gatcombe Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A cheeky Lucas Tindall was apparently aiming for take-off as he was carried in the arms of his dad Mike Tindall at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2022. The pair were attending the equestrian competition, along with other members of the family, where Lucas' mother Zara was competing.

13. Prince William at Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite all the pomp and pageantry, Prince William couldn't hide his bored demeanour at Trooping the Colour in 1989. The youngster held his head in his hands as he joined other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

14. Princess Charlotte at Cowes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kate Middleton is usually the epitome of calm during public outings, she looked rather alarmed when Princess Charlotte suddenly stuck her tongue out at onlookers during an event in 2019. The pair were at Cowes for the inaugural King's Cup regatta, which was being hosted by the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

15. Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry seemed keen to practice his royal wave in the arms of his concerned-looking mother at Trooping the Colour in 1986. They joined other members of the family, including an appropriately grinning Prince William, on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

16. Prince Harry on Necker Island

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's impossible to know who the ringleader might have been, but Prince Harry was among the group of cousins who hilariously buried his mother Princess Diana in the sand during a holiday to Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island in 1990. The youngster put on the most innocent of expressions while holding a spade.

17. Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look of sheer panic can be seen on Princess Diana's face as she holds her son Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 1988. The youngster seemed to be trying to decipher how far he could stick his tongue out.

18. Savannah Phillips at the Platinum Pageant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is always a ringleader among young cousins at family functions - the royals are no different. Savannah - the daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly - seemed to take on that role at the Platinum Pageant in 2022, where she could be seen scheming with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

19. Prince Louis at the Platinum Pageant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was certainly testing his mother Kate Middleton's patience when he put his hand over her mouth while they were watching the Platinum Pageant on The Mall, London in 2022. The duchess was then seen giving her youngster child a stern talking to in front of the world's media.

20. Princess Anne at Balmoral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is unclear exactly how Princess Anne found herself climbing down a wall while at Balmoral Castle in 1952. However, Queen Elizabeth seems to be happy to guide her out of the situation, with a helpful Prince Charles for backup.

21. Mia Tindall at the Platinum Pageant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Platinum Pageant event lasted several hours when it was thrown in Queen Elizabeth's honour in 2022 - and that seemed a little too long for Mia Tindall. The eldest daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall appeared to be struggling to stifle a yawn as she sat beside her father.

22. Mia Tindall at Gatcombe Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've all been there - when the events of the day feel a bit too much. Mia Tindall appeared poised to throw a sizeable tantrum as her mother Zara attempted to comfort her at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2015.

23. Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was the star of the show at Trooping the Colour in 2023. The youngster pulled faces as he joined his family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and his silliness seemed to be rubbing off on his older brother Prince George.

24. Prince Louis at King's Coronation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not many children get to ride in a horse-drawn carriage as their grandfather is crowned king - and Prince Louis seemed to be suitably excited for the occasion. He rode, alongside his older brother Prince George, in The Australian State Coach to return to Buckingham Palace in 2023.

25. Prince Harry at Princess Beatrice's birth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A mischievous Prince Harry gleefully stuck his tongue out at photographers while visiting London's Portland Hospital in 1988 where Sarah, Duchess of York had just given birth. The youngster met his new cousin Princess Beatrice for the first time, and seemed rather enthusiastic about the royal family expanding.

26. Prince Louis at the King's Coronation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most people would be overjoyed to have a front-row seat on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast, Prince Louis didn't seem quite so impressed. Apparently, the celebrations for King Charles' Coronation in 2023 weren't quite his cup of tea.

27. Princess Anne at Clarence House

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne seemed fascinated by her father Prince Philip's face as the family attempted to pose for photos in 1951. The youngster, who was being held by Queen Elizabeth, reached out at one point to cover his mouth.

28. Savannah Phillips at Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We'd love to know what Prince George said that led Savannah Phillips to put her hand over his mouth. The pair were clearly up to mischief on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2018.

29. Prince Charles at Windsor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems that Prince Charles' beloved hiding place had been outed by the Queen Mother - although he seemed to be taking it rather well. The pair could be seen playing in the Little Welsh House at the Royal Lodge, Windsor during a photocall in 1954.

30. Prince William at Windsor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As perhaps befits a future king, Prince William seemed delighted to be the centre of attention during a photoshoot on the day Prince Harry was christened at Windsor Castle in 1984. Some of the most senior royals - including the Queen - thankfully found his antics rather amusing.

31. Prince George at the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales seemed to have come up with a creative way to occupy Prince George during a polo match near Gloucester in 2018. The youngster was seen playfully pointing a water gun at another unsuspecting child.

32. Prince Louis at Easter service

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was feeling expressive when he attended the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2023. He very sweetly clung onto his mother Kate Middleton's hand while biting his fingers and rolling his eyes.