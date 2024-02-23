32 times the royal children struggled to behave at official events, from the Queen's Jubilee to the King's Coronation

L-R: Kate Middeton with Princess Charlotte; Princess Diana with Prince Harry; Prince Louis
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Clark
By Lauren Clark
published

These pictures of royal children struggling to behave at official events are proof that all kids are the same, whether they have a fancy title or not. From the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee to King Charles' Coronation, the family's youngest members have frequently found themselves on full display - and that includes both their adorable moments as well as more mischievous turns. 

It seems that a rite of passage for the royal children is to steal the show with their sweet as well as naughty antics on the Buckingham Palace balcony, where the family often gathers on important occasions - including Trooping the Colour. However, the youngsters have also found themselves the unlikely centre of attention at other important public-facing events, such as weddings, equestrian competitions, christenings and engagements.

While their parents may be experts in front of the crowds, all those raising a family will likely be able to relate to Princess Diana and Kate Middleton's alarmed expressions when faced with an unruly child while the world is watching. Because while all of the little royals have had their moments over the years, a young Prince Harry and Prince Louis stand out for their unpredictable reactions when faced with a camera. Be prepared to smile...   

32 times the royal children struggled to behave at official events

1. Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seemed to be a little too noisy for Prince Louis when he joined the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet the crowds for Trooping the Colour in 2022. Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son stole the show when he dramatically scrunched up his face and put his hands over his ears.

2. Prince Charles at Princess Anne's christening

21st October 1950: Elizabeth (1900 - 2002), consort of King George VI, with her daughter, later Queen Elizabeth II, and grandchildren Charles and Anne, at Princess Anne's christening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles had a mind of his own at his younger sister Princess Anne's christening in 1950. Queen Elizabeth can be seen holding her baby daughter, while the Queen Mother quickly tries to catch the future king as he apparently tries to run off.

3. Prince William in Mallorca

The Princess of Wales spends a holiday with her family and the Spanish royals at Marivent Palace, Majorca, August 1987

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing like too much hot weather to put you in a foul mood - and Prince William looked like he was reaching boiling point while on a family holiday to the Spanish island of Mallorca in 1987. He can be seen with an unamused expression sitting in between Princess Diana and Prince Harry.

4. Isla and Savannah Phillips at Gatcombe Park

Peter Phillips and daughters Isla Phillips (L) and Savannah Phillips (R) attend day 1 of the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 2, 2019 in Stroud, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The equestrian action seemed to have lost its allure for Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's daughters Isla and Savannah at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2019. The sisters were seen creating their own fun by playfully climbing on top of their kneeling father, who is the son of Princess Anne.

5. Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A smiley Princess Charlotte looked delighted to be on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour in 2017. However, given her father Prince William's concerned expression, it seems that the youngster - who was cheekily biting her finger - wasn't quite playing ball. 

6. Prince Harry at Charles Spencer's wedding

Cheeky Prince Harry sticks out his tongue as he stands with his cousins Eleanor Fellowes and Alexander Fellowes when he acts as a pageboy at the wedding of his uncle Charles Spencer (Viscount Althorp) on September 17, 1989 in Althorp, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry looked positively angelic as a pageboy at the wedding of his uncle Charles Spencer, the Viscount Althorp in 1989. However, the youngster - who was standing amongst his cousins - somewhat ruined the sweet illusion by sticking out his tongue at onlookers. 

7. Prince William and Prince Harry at Highgrove

Princes William and Harry with their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) in the garden of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, 18th July 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a windy photocall at Highgrove House in 1986, Prince William and Prince Harry seemed rather blown away by the weather. The brothers pulled faces as they played in the garden with their mother Princess Diana at the Gloucestershire country residence.

8. Lucas Tindall at Gatcombe Park

Zara Tindall and son Lucas Tindall attend day 3 of the 2022 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 7, 2022 in Stroud, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest child Lucas playfully took the reins while making a four-legged friend at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2022. He could be seen animatedly trying to bond with the waiting horse while in his mother's arms.

9. Prince William at Kensington Palace

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) and Prince Charles with their son Prince William during a photocall at Kensington Palace in London, 14th December 1983

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many parents will have experienced desperately trying to get their little one to sit still for a nice photo. Prince Charles and Princess Diana are trying to hide their exasperation as a curious Prince William gazes up at the sky as they pose on a bench in the garden of Kensington Palace in 1983.

10. Mia and Lucas Tindall at Gatcombe Park

Mia Tindall and Lucas Tindall attend day 2 of the 2022 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 6, 2022 in Stroud, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Tindall, the eldest daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall, seemed to be enjoying giving her younger brother Lucas quite the ride at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2022. She mischievously ran with the toddler through the air - much to his delight and probably their parents' horror.

11. Prince William at the polo

Prince Charles Teasing His Son Prince William Walking With Friends At Polo in 1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William looked like he was about to throw a sizeable strop at a polo match in 1990. The youngster seemed to dislike being teased by his dad Prince Charles, who was participating in the sporting event and sweetly placed his hand on his eldest son's head.

12. Lucas Tindall at Gatcombe Park

Mike Tindall and Lucas Tindall attend day 2 of the 2022 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 6, 2022 in Stroud, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A cheeky Lucas Tindall was apparently aiming for take-off as he was carried in the arms of his dad Mike Tindall at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2022. The pair were attending the equestrian competition, along with other members of the family, where Lucas' mother Zara was competing.

13. Prince William at Trooping the Colour

The royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, UK, 17th June 1989. From left to right, Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry in front, Sarah, Duchess of York, Prince Andrew behind, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and Prince William

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite all the pomp and pageantry, Prince William couldn't hide his bored demeanour at Trooping the Colour in 1989. The youngster held his head in his hands as he joined other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

14. Princess Charlotte at Cowes

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge sticks out her tongue much to the amusement of her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, following the inaugural King's Cup regatta hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on August 08, 2019 in Cowes, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kate Middleton is usually the epitome of calm during public outings, she looked rather alarmed when Princess Charlotte suddenly stuck her tongue out at onlookers during an event in 2019. The pair were at Cowes for the inaugural King's Cup regatta, which was being hosted by the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

15. Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour

The royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London for the Trooping the Colour ceremony, June 1986. Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) is wearing a dress from Tatters of London, and holding Prince Harry. Prince William is in front, and Princess Anne and her husband Mark Phillips are to the right.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry seemed keen to practice his royal wave in the arms of his concerned-looking mother at Trooping the Colour in 1986. They joined other members of the family, including an appropriately grinning Prince William, on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

16. Prince Harry on Necker Island

Diana, Princess Of Wales, Being Buried In The Sand By Her Sons, Prince William And Prince Harry During A Holiday On Necker Island. Princess Diana Is Wearing A Leopard Sking Swimming Costume in 1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's impossible to know who the ringleader might have been, but Prince Harry was among the group of cousins who hilariously buried his mother Princess Diana in the sand during a holiday to Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island in 1990. The youngster put on the most innocent of expressions while holding a spade.

17. Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry Sticking His Tongue Out Much To The Suprise Of His Mother, Princess Diana At Trooping The Colour With Prince William, Lady Gabriella Windsor And Lady Rose Windsor Watching From The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace in 1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look of sheer panic can be seen on Princess Diana's face as she holds her son Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 1988. The youngster seemed to be trying to decipher how far he could stick his tongue out.

18. Savannah Phillips at the Platinum Pageant

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips (2nd row), Prince George of Cambridge and Lena Tindall (2nd row) attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is always a ringleader among young cousins at family functions - the royals are no different. Savannah - the daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly - seemed to take on that role at the Platinum Pageant in 2022, where she could be seen scheming with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. 

19. Prince Louis at the Platinum Pageant

Prince Louis of Cambridge covers his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's mouth with his hand as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was certainly testing his mother Kate Middleton's patience when he put his hand over her mouth while they were watching the Platinum Pageant on The Mall, London in 2022. The duchess was then seen giving her youngster child a stern talking to in front of the world's media.

20. Princess Anne at Balmoral

28th September 1952: Queen Elizabeth II and Charles, Prince of Wales helping Princess Anne through an open window at Balmoral Castle, Scotland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is unclear exactly how Princess Anne found herself climbing down a wall while at Balmoral Castle in 1952. However, Queen Elizabeth seems to be happy to guide her out of the situation, with a helpful Prince Charles for backup.

21. Mia Tindall at the Platinum Pageant

Mike Tindall and Mia Tindall attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Platinum Pageant event lasted several hours when it was thrown in Queen Elizabeth's honour in 2022 - and that seemed a little too long for Mia Tindall. The eldest daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall appeared to be struggling to stifle a yawn as she sat beside her father.

22. Mia Tindall at Gatcombe Park

Zara Phillips and daughter Lena Tindall attend day 3 of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 9, 2015 in Stroud, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've all been there - when the events of the day feel a bit too much. Mia Tindall appeared poised to throw a sizeable tantrum as her mother Zara attempted to comfort her at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2015.

23. Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was the star of the show at Trooping the Colour in 2023. The youngster pulled faces as he joined his family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and his silliness seemed to be rubbing off on his older brother Prince George.

24. Prince Louis at King's Coronation

Prince Louis of Wales and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) return to Buckingham Palace in The Australian State Coach following King Charles III's and Queen Camilla's Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not many children get to ride in a horse-drawn carriage as their grandfather is crowned king - and Prince Louis seemed to be suitably excited for the occasion. He rode, alongside his older brother Prince George, in The Australian State Coach to return to Buckingham Palace in 2023.

25. Prince Harry at Princess Beatrice's birth

Princes William and Harry leaving hospital after visiting the Duchess of York and her daughter Princess Beatrice at Portland Hospital in 1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A mischievous Prince Harry gleefully stuck his tongue out at photographers while visiting London's Portland Hospital in 1988 where Sarah, Duchess of York had just given birth. The youngster met his new cousin Princess Beatrice for the first time, and seemed rather enthusiastic about the royal family expanding.

26. Prince Louis at the King's Coronation

Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order) and Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most people would be overjoyed to have a front-row seat on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast, Prince Louis didn't seem quite so impressed. Apparently, the celebrations for King Charles' Coronation in 2023 weren't quite his cup of tea. 

27. Princess Anne at Clarence House

Princess Elizabeth with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, August 1951

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne seemed fascinated by her father Prince Philip's face as the family attempted to pose for photos in 1951. The youngster, who was being held by Queen Elizabeth, reached out at one point to cover his mouth.

28. Savannah Phillips at Trooping the Colour

Savannah Phillips puts her hand over Prince George of Cambridge's mouth as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We'd love to know what Prince George said that led Savannah Phillips to put her hand over his mouth. The pair were clearly up to mischief on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2018.

29. Prince Charles at Windsor

The Queen Mother (1900 - 2002) playing with her grandson Prince Charles in the Little Welsh House at the Royal Lodge, Windsor in 1954

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems that Prince Charles' beloved hiding place had been outed by the Queen Mother - although he seemed to be taking it rather well. The pair could be seen playing in the Little Welsh House at the Royal Lodge, Windsor during a photocall in 1954.

30. Prince William at Windsor

Royal relatives and godparents who are amused at the antics of young Prince William, Prince Harry is christened at Windsor Castle on December 21, 1984 in Windsor, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As perhaps befits a future king, Prince William seemed delighted to be the centre of attention during a photoshoot on the day Prince Harry was christened at Windsor Castle in 1984. Some of the most senior royals - including the Queen - thankfully found his antics rather amusing. 

31. Prince George at the polo

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks on as Prince George of Cambridge plays with a toy gun whilst attending the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales seemed to have come up with a creative way to occupy Prince George during a polo match near Gloucester in 2018. The youngster was seen playfully pointing a water gun at another unsuspecting child. 

32. Prince Louis at Easter service

Prince Louis of Wales attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis was feeling expressive when he attended the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2023. He very sweetly clung onto his mother Kate Middleton's hand while biting his fingers and rolling his eyes. 

Lauren Clark
Lauren Clark

Lauren is a freelance writer and editor with more than six years of digital and magazine experience. In addition to Womanandhome.com she has penned news and features for titles including Women's Health, The Telegraph, Stylist, Dazed, Grazia, The Sun's Fabulous, Yahoo Style UK and Get The Gloss. 


While Lauren specializes in covering wellness topics—ranging from nutrition and fitness, to health conditions and mental wellbeing—she has written across a diverse range of lifestyle topics, including beauty and travel. Career highlights so far include: luxury spa-hopping in Spain, interviewing Heidi Klum and joining an £18k-a-year London gym.

