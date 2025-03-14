A look at the Royal Family giving back - the charities and patronages with personal and moving connections to the royals

In September 2022, fresh from the grief of losing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles' first speech as monarch made an important reference to charity and service.

He told the nation that his mother's "promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today" and this sums up how important giving back and serving all people of their territories is to the royals.

They all, in some way, uphold this promise of service - from inheriting responsibilities to establishing their own charities based on the needs of an ever-changing society.

Royals giving back - charities and causes with a personal connection

Save the Children

Princess Anne served as President of Save the Children UK from 1970 to 2017, after which she stayed on as Patron. The connection between the Princess Royal and the charity is an important one as it was the first major charity with which she became closely associated as a working, independent royal.

She’s travelled the world promoting and developing the work of the charity, visiting countries including Bangladesh, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Earthshot Prize

Inheriting an interest and concern for the environment from his father, King Charles, Prince William established his own charitable endeavour, the Earthshot Prize. Set up in 2020, it aims to discover and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair the Earth by 2030, giving up to £1 million in prizes to groups and individuals working on innovative solutions.

Of his foundation, William said the aim was "to champion the dreamers, the thinkers and the innovators from every walk of life, who share an ambition to build a better, more sustainable world."

The King’s Trust (formerly The Prince’s Trust)

The Prince's Trust, now the King's Trust, is Charles' charity that helps vulnerable young people aged 11 to 30 to get their lives on track. King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, founded the trust in 1976 as a way of tackling the rising inequalities he witnessed holding back younger people from less privileged backgrounds.

It's been a vital lifeline to many over the years, and celebrities including actor Idris Elba and the magician Dynamo have spoken about how they were able to pursue careers in the arts thanks to the trust.

Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood

Catherine, Princess of Wales has made early years development a major focus of her work in recent years. This included her spearheading a new centre aimed at early years development in 2021, with a mission to raise awareness about the critical importance of the first five years of a child's life.

Along with experts, the work they do highlights how experiences in the early years impact life further down, including mental health, well-being, and overall success.

Osteoporosis

Queen Camilla has been a long-time supporter of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, and now she serves as the President, for a deeply personal and significant reason. Her Majesty lost both her mother and grandmother to the disease.

She has spoken about how her mother's experience with the disease was particularly impactful, as she witnessed how limited the knowledge and treatment options were. Per BBC, in a speech to medics, volunteers and supporters of the society, she said, "My mother died of osteoporosis, not of the actual disease, it was never diagnosed in those days, and old people were just cast aside as old people, you know, 'sorry, we can't do anything about it',

"Had she lived nowadays a lot would have been done about it."

Invictus Games

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 and they have become an important pillar in his life.

Taking place in different locations around the world each year, the games are a series of sports and challenges designed to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and change the narrative on those who have been injured or wounded serving during active duty.

Speaking at the 2025 games in 2025, Harry touched on the importance of the work the games does in rethinking injured vets, saying, "Over the past decade I've lost count of the times we've heard you tell us that the Invictus Games saved you. Respectfully, I disagree. Invictus didn't save you. You saved yourself."

Centrepoint

Princess Diana had worked with homeless charities when her sons were young, and her eldest, Prince William, continues to be deeply passionate about ending homelessness.

The Prince of Wales has been a patron of Centrepoint for many years and has more recently started the Homewards project.

His bold vision for the project includes ending homelessness for good in Britain. Launching the project in 2023, William said, "I am fortunate to have seen first-hand the tireless work of people and organisations across the sector, the tangible impact their efforts can have and what can be done when communities are able to focus on preventing homelessness, rather than managing it.

"It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."

Heads Together

During happier times for Prince William and Prince Harry, the brothers—along with Kate Middleton—delighted fans by joining forces for a shared cause.

The trio helped establish Heads Together, a significant mental health initiative which had a mission of breaking the stigma that some perceived to be associated with discussions about mental health.

This was a first step for the trio who have since gone on to become hands-on with lots of charities and campaigns aimed at rethinking mental health - with Harry and William speaking frankly about their battles with depression and other mental health issues growing up in the spotlight and losing their mother, Diana, at such young ages.

Violence against women

Queen Camilla must be commended for her passionate work exposing and working against violence committed against women in countries all over the globe - and has never been afraid of discussing the darker elements, encouraging people to address the stark realities many face.

For the UN Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in 2020, she said, "Each one of us has a part to play, to do everything in our power to raise awareness, to ‘reach in’ to others, and to support, and be inspired by, those very brave survivors."

Her work has seen her meet with actress and UN ambassador Angelina Jolie in 2014, where they discussed their work on tackling sexual violence in conflict.

Literacy

Sometimes, a charity can merge with hobbies and creative pursuits - like Queen Camilla's commitment to encouraging literacy and the power of reading.

As Duchess of Cornwall, Her Majesty became Patron of several organisations which promote and support literacy, including theNational Literacy Trust, Book Trust, First Story, the Wicked Young Writer Awards and Beanstalk.

Camilla's love for the written word saw her establish her Reading Room organisation and festival. In a speech celebrating the organisation, she said, "Human beings have always needed the connection of literature – its wisdom as well as its sheer escapism. In today’s challenging climate, we need it more than ever."

Shout - a mental health text line

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry's initiative which started with Heads Together, was integral in establishing Shout, a text messaging service which made access to mental health facilities and help more readily available.

Shaping Us

As part of her ongoing work with early years development, one of Kate Middleton's major campaigns was launching the Shaping Us initiative.

A long-term campaign, it aims to raise awareness about the critical importance of early childhood development. For the work, Kate has been incredibly hands on, speaking at key note symposiums and releasing campaign films, and launching accessible activities.

Sentebale

A charity set up by Prince Harry in collaboration with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Sentebale was established to continue the legacy of Diana and her work with children across the Lesotho and Botswana regions in Africa.

Sentebale—which translates to 'forget-me-not' in the Lesotho language—was named to honour the late Princess Diana, and Harry continues to work hard for the charity, including hosting charity polo matches as a fundraiser.

SafeLives and domestic abuse

As part of her decades working against violence against women, Queen Camilla has been appointed the patron of the UK charity, SafeLives. The challenging work sees Her Majesty involve herself in campaigns and activity highlighting the work being done against domestic abuse.

Memorably, Queen Camilla helped launch the photography exhibition ‘I Am’ which included portraits of survivors of domestic abuse.

Princess Mary’s Royal Air Force Nursing Service

Sometimes, a royal gets involved with a charity or a cause because it's a part of their own lives and skillsets. As was the case with Princess Alexandra, the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who is patron of both the Princess Mary’s Royal Air Force Nursing Service and Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service, in part because she undertook a nursing course at Great Ormond Street Hospital after leaving school, per the Royal Family's official website.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution

With a family as historied as the royals, sometimes a patronage is important simply because it honours the centuries of tradition that comes with it.

For example, King George IV became the first patron of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in 1824, and every reigning monarch has taken on the title ever since. It's a poignant way of helping to promote the work of good causes while setting a precedent of giving back.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award

Founded by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1956, the Duke of Edinburgh Awards are a non-competitive series of sports programs and challenges designed to encourage personal development, social responsibility and awareness in young people aged 14 to 24.

Of the scheme, the late Prince Philip said, "If you can get young people to do things which excite them, which interest them, which they enjoy, which challenge them, then you are on to a winner."

Inheriting not only his father's title, Prince Edward (along with Duchess Sophie) has become an ambassador for the cause.

Proving that she was always prepared to take on the seriousness of the cause, Sophie—while still Countess of Wessex—undertook an impressive 450-mile cycle from Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace as part of the Diamond Challenge.

Guide Dogs for the Blind Association

One of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's passionate causes is working to eliminate avoidable blindness.

Not only is she the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), the Duchess of Edinburgh succeeded Princess Alexandra as Patron of Guide Dogs in July 2021.

Dyslexia

As one of the royals not funded by the Sovereign Grant, Princess Beatrice's involvement with any charities truly comes from a place of personal interest and willingness to raise awareness, as is the case with her work for dyslexia.

As someone with dyslexia herself, Beatrice has been patron for the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre, crediting them for helping her overcome her own dyslexia and she's spoken openly about her experiences to help expand the narrative.

The Prince's Countryside Fund

King Charles was ahead of his time - many might not be aware but, long before climate activists were out here spraying things orange, a 21-year-old Prince Charles made a landmark speech about the dangers of plastic waste and air pollution in 1970.

Which explains why His Majesty is so passionate about helping out British farmers.

Founded by the King in 2010, The Royal Countryside Fund is the only UK-wide charity that empowers family farms and rural communities to ensure their future.

The fund has invested more than £11 million in more than 490 projects working across the UK which improve service provision in rural areas, support farming businesses and rural enterprises, and provide training opportunities for young people.

The Wash Bags project

Queen Camilla's involvement with charity work has seen her confront some of the darker realities that people face - and it is commendable.

One project she helped helm was The Wash Bags, introduced when she was the Duchess of Cornwall in 2013. The project provides survivors of sexual assault with toiletries to use following a forensic examination.

She has visited centres across the country looking at how to help with the practicalities and how to offer comfort.

'Hold Still'

Charity is, of course, always about giving back and doing something selfless. But charity doesn't always have to feel so much like work. Which is why people like the Princess of Wales has found a modern and innovative way of using her hobbies to bring causes to life in a fun and fresh way.

The ‘Hold Still’ photography project was one such example, where the photography loving Princess helped keep people connected during the Covid pandemic, with over 30,000 people sharing portraits and entries of life during lockdown.

Girl guides

The Girl Guides and Brownies is an institution with a well-loved history, aiming at empowering girls and young women with social and practical skills.

Queen Elizabeth's lifelong involvement with the organisation had a personal significance - in 1937, at the age of 11, she became a Girl Guide, and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, became a Brownie. To make it happen, the first ever Buckingham Palace Guide Company was formed.

It must've meant a lot to Her Majesty who continued to work with them, and became Patron.

The Queen's Guide Award remains the highest achievement one can obtain.

Farms for City Children

A country girl through and through, Berkshire's own Princess, Kate Middleton, has helped spotlight the work of charities like Farms for City Children.

The organisation brings skills and touches of rural living to those who don't have easy access, giving them more knowledge and opportunities.

In 2017, Kate spent an afternoon at Farms For City Children in Arlingham, where she got to feed animals and she was overheard telling the children that her own kids, just Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the time, have a lamb and other animals at their home in Norfolk.

The Foundling Museum

Catherine, Princess of Wales, became the patron of the Foundling Museum in 2019 and has been proactive in sharing the benefits of the institution.

The work of the museum supports vulnerable young people and develops programs in the early years sector through art and creative expression, certainly aligned with the Princess' passion for early years development and touching on her own hidden skills and hobbies with photography and art.

Landmines

For a life filled with iconic moments, it remains one of her most ferociously inspiring - Diana doing away with protocol and walking through an active landmine zone in Angola, showcasing the important work of the Halo Project.

This is work that Prince Harry has continued - and touchingly in 2019, he retraced the same path Diana walked.

Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

The Princess of Wales is the patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and she has always been incredibly passionate in her praise for the work nurses do.

In 2020, she shared an open letter, writing, "During my time at Kingston I accompanied community midwives on their daily rounds and was welcomed into people's homes. I was truly touched by the trust that people placed in me, sharing their experiences and voicing their fears openly. I also spent time in hospital clinics and on post-natal wards. No matter the setting, I was continually struck by the compassion that those of you I spent time with showed, and the incredible work ethic you demonstrated on behalf of your entire profession."

NHS Charities Together

The Prince and Princess of Wales became Royal Patrons of NHS Charities Together in December 2020, and their joint efforts over the years has seen them visit centres all over the country which benefit from the work and funds that go into it.

Whether it's nursing or mental health facilities, the royal pair make their support for the NHS abundantly clear - and one memorable encounter saw them visit a centre where they met with adorable dogs who were being trained to support patients and colleagues at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Carers Trust

Hailed as one of the hardest working royals, Princess Anne has put her efforts in establishing charities where needs had been overlooked in the past, most notably with the establishment of the Carers Trust.

In 1991, the Princess Royal helped set up the Trust for Carers, that offered help for individuals providing care at home, often unpaid and under-supported.

Most famously, during the Covid lockdown of 2020, Anne kept her commitment to the charity and initiated a video call which featured Queen Elizabeth II on her first ever Zoom.

Scoliosis

As a non-working royal, Princess Eugenie's involvement with charities come from the heart and she is not funded by the Sovereign Grant to take on any duties.

Her involvement with Horatio's Garden, therefore, comes from a deeply personal place.

The Princess is patron of the charity which creates gardens for spinal centres in the UK, as she herself suffered from scoliosis.

Eugenie's tributes to those who have helped her own battles also included inviting Jan Lehovsky, the doctor who performed surgery to correct her scoliosis, to her 2018 wedding.

Anti-Slavery Collective

A cause which Princess Eugenie has taken on herself is fighting modern slavery.

The Princess is the co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity that aims to eradicate modern slavery for over 50 million people by bringing together change-makers and raising awareness.

She formed the charity in 2017 with her best friend Julia de Boinville.

Royal British Legion

Those in the armed forces put their lives at risk in the name of King/Queen and country - so it's no surprise that the Royal Family make sure to pay their respects back.

Always honouring veterans and active soldiers, the royals have always made sure to keep engagements involving the Royal British Legion and other military initiatives as a priority.

Touching examples have included Queen Elizabeth II laying a solitary wreath at the tomb of the unknown warrior during the coronavirus pandemic - not even a global lockdown would stop her paying her respects.

Each year, the royals all pay tribute at the Cenotaph in Central London, laying wreaths.