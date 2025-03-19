The most glamorous state banquet looks worn by the Royal Family and starry guests over the years

We all have those occasions where we finally get the chance to dress up in our finest garms - from weddings to milestone birthday parties.

For the Royal Family - who have mesmerising tiara moments and wear elegant gowns on the regular - it might seem like every day demands full glam. But, even by their high standards, a state visit from a foreign dignitary or world leader is the perfect time to really go all out.

Whether it's visitors coming to the UK or royals going on tour, we look back at the state visits and dinners that really showcased the most glamorous looks from the royals and other A-listers.

The most glamorous state banquet looks over the years

Kate Middleton's first state banquet, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2015, the now Princess of Wales made one of her biggest steps since becoming a senior royal in 2011 - attending her first important state banquet.

Catherine's first state visit was held in honour of President Xi Jinping of China, who was hosted by the royals in London.

For the occasion, Kate demonstrated some of her classic diplomatic dressing, wearing a colour that symbolises good fortune and joy in Chinese culture. Her red dress was a Jenny Packham creation, and she paired it with the Lotus Flower Tiara.

Queen Elizabeth II, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2019, President Donald Trump paid his first state visit to the UK.

For the occasion, Her Majesty the Queen went for a classic white tie look, with an embellished, full-sleeved white dress and white gloves. However, it was her choice of jewellery that drew attention.

She wore the iconic Burmese ruby and diamond tiara, made by the House of Garrard, and commissioned back in 1973. It was made using the rubies that were gifted to the Queen as a wedding gift from the people of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma).

The gems aren't only rare, they were reportedly powerful - and the 96 rubies featured in the tiara are said to protect against evil and illness.

Kate Middleton for the Jamaica State Dinner, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While representing the monarchy for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Prince William and Catherine were hosted for a state banquet in Jamaica.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales went for a vibrant and lively colour, opting to wear a gorgeous, emerald green Jenny Packham dress.

Keeping with the colour theme, the Princess accessorised with emerald and diamond earrings and a matching bracelet that were part of the Queen's royal collection.

Camilla's first state visit as queen, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In late 2022, the President of South Africa was received by King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the pair were hosting their first state visit as King and Queen following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Bringing out the glamour for the momentous occasion, Camilla relied on one of her go-to designers, Bruce Oldfield, who dressed her in a stunning, royal blue dress that was perfectly complemented with a sapphire necklace and tiara, part of the King George VI Sapphire suite.

Kate Middleton, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2019, the Princess of Wales attended the state banquet for President Donald Trump wearing a sublime Alexander McQueen gown.

Dressed all in white, with the material being textured all over, Kate accessorised with a four-strand pearl bracelet, something that was owned by Queen Elizabeth and previously worn by Princess Diana.

Her inspired finishing touch was a diamond oak leaf and acorn brooch - which nods to the Middleton family's coat of arms.

Queen Letizia, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia joined the late Queen Elizabeth II and other British royals for a special visit in 2017 – it was the first Spanish state visit since 1986.

Queen Letizia looked striking in a scarlet red gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and intricate embroidery.

For the regal affair, and not to be outdone by Queen Elizabeth II's aquamarine crown and necklace, Letizia wore some of the elite diamonds from the Spanish heirlooms known as the Joyas de Pasar collection.

Princess Diana, 1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana was a true lady in red when she attended a banquet held in honour of the Italian president, Francesco Cossiga in 1990. Accompanying Princess Margaret, the royal couple attended the dinner held at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Diana wore a glamorous Victor Edelstein full-length red gown, complete with a subtly plunging neckline. She paired it with red shoes and a simple red bag for a bold, monochromatic ensemble.

Victoria Beckham, UK-Italy dinner 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ok, ok - technically this wasn't an official state dinner, but it was a fabulous occasion thrown by His Majesty at Highgrove House.

As the royals welcomed Italian ambassadors and the likes of Donatella Versace, some British star power was brought in through David and Victoria Beckham.

Victoria all but stole the show in one of her brand's own creations, an ivory satin gown boasting a high neckline, slit caped sleeves, ruched-detailing above the hips and a floor-length skirt.

Duchess Sophie, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh joined other senior royals to welcome the President of South Africa.

For the state dinner, Sophie wore an elegant teal evening dress from one of her go-to designers, Suzannah London - with the Royal Family Order pinned to the dress.

Coordinated with the colour of the gown, Sophie wore an aquamarine and diamond tiara, plus diamond earrings and a necklace that had previously been seen on the late Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By 2018, the Princess of Wales was on hand for her second official state dinner in the UK.

The banquet was held in honour of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Kate championed a British designer (as has become her standard), wearing a periwinkle blue Alexander McQueen gown. The dress featured a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline, ruched detailing, and a fishtail silhouette.

Michelle Obama, 2011

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2011, President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama made their first state visit to the UK - and Michelle represented the best of the US for the historic occasion.

Michelle evoked old world glamour in an ivory, floor-length evening gown designed by Tom Ford.

The elegant gown was made from a ruched silk and featured a dainty bow detail at the waist and matching gloves.

Queen Elizabeth's historic state visit to Ireland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2011, Queen Elizabeth II became the first ever British monarch to pay a state visit to the Republic of Ireland. She was hosted for a special state banquet at Dublin Castle, where she chose symbolic fashion.

Not only did she choose the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara - a crown that was historically gifted to Mary of Teck by a committee of women from England and Ireland - she also wore a dress adorned with silk shamrocks, a Celtic harp brooch made of crystals.

Kate Middleton, Diamond Jubilee Tour 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2012, in one of her first major acts since marrying Prince William, Kate Middleotn joined her husband on a Diamond Jubilee tour to Singapore, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

During this royal tour, the royal couple were hosted for a glamorous state dinner in Singapore where Kate proved she was a natural at using fashion to score diplomatic points, wearing a local designer's creation.

Her interesting purple, patterned dress was a ready-to-wear piece by Prabal Gurung’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection.

Princess Diana, 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1986, Princess Diana proved that a black and white dress code can be anything but safe and predictable.

Wearing a dress by Elizabeth and David Emanuel - the couple who created her wedding dress - Diana's dress was a spliced black and white creation featuring voluminous shoulders and an attention-grabbing striped bow detail at the waist.

Kate Middleton, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022—after she had officially become the Princess of Wales—Catherine was on hand to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa for a significant state dinner, the first to be hosted after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Proving that the future of the monarchy was safe in her hands, Kate looked utterly resplendent in an ethereal Jenny Packham gown.

All in white, featuring a dramatic cape design that flowed over the shoulders, and with subtle, shimmering embellishments, it was an inspired take on tradition meeting modern royalty. She completed the look with the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara.

Queen Elizabeth II, 1979

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a 1979 State Visit of Bahrain officials, Queen Elizabeth II wasn't intimidated by the male ambassadors, and she didn't hesitate in keeping true to her bright and bold fashion choices.

With a floor-length, floral gown complete with flowing sheer sleeves and her classic white dress gloves, Her Majesty certainly made an eye-catching statement.

Princess Diana, 1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At a state dinner for the president of Turkey in 1988, Princess Diana joined other notable figures for a swanky celebration at one of the London royal hotpots - Claridge's.

For the glamorous affair, Diana looked radiant in a chic, teal, asymmetrical-sleeved dress complete with an off-the-shoulder design on one side and a cinching belt embellishment.

Keeping with her colour theme, Diana wore the irreplaceable Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker, a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II that first belonged to Queen Mary.

Carla Bruni, 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you're the First Lady of France who just happens to have been one of the leading supermodels of the 1990s, expectations are high. And luckily Carla Bruni brought the glamour when she came to the UK for a state visit in 2008.

In a floor-length, strapless burgundy gown designed by John Galliano for Dior, Carla accessorised with Chaumet jewels and epitomised chic.

Meghan Markle, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a royal tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were welcomed with a state dinner in Tonga.

For one of her only state banquets as a working royal, the Duchess of Sussex looked elegant and sophisticated in a white column gown by Theia which included beading details.

Queen Camilla, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Queen Camilla and King Charles were hosted in Germany for a state visit.

For the glamorous event, Camilla opted for a sophisticated black evening gown which featured a distinctive, silver floral embroidery. The dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield, and she finished the look off with the historic Greville Tiara.

Princess Diana, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another state visit for Princess Diana, another opportunity to ramp up the glamour.

In 1989, while welcoming the President of the United Arab Emirates, Diana sparkled in a red, sequin Bruce Oldfield dress.

The modern, glamorous look was inspired, including a flattering silhouette which started with volume around the shoulders, cinching in at the waist and then flaring out at the hem.

Kate Middleton, Kuala Lumpur 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While undertaking her first overseas royal duties in 2012, Kate Middleton's triumphant tour included a lavish state dinner hosted by Malaysia's Head of State, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah of Kedah, at the Istana Negara.

Mixing regal glamour with a more relaxed holiday vibe, Kate wore a flowing white and gold floor-length gown by Alexander McQueen.

The bespoke dress features Malaysian hibiscus flowers embroidered in sparkling gold thread.

Jackie Kennedy and the Queen, 1961

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For President John F Kennedy's state visit to the UK in 1961, the world got to see how British royalty met the modern American dynasties.

The clash of cultures was best seen in the mix of traditional versus contemporary, with Queen Elizabeth wearing a tulle ballgown very in keeping with the more traditional style, while Jackie Kennedy opted for a chic, ice-blue, silk evening dress with a boat neckline from the New York boutique Chez Ninon.

Queen Elizabeth, Slovenia 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a State Dinner hosted in Slovenia in 2008, Queen Elizabeth channelled an old-world look, with a fur-trimmed dress evoking feelings of snow-capped castles and roaring fireplaces.

The delicate white fur trim contrasted with the gold-hued brocade pattern of her floor-length evening gown.

Melania Trump at the 2019 State Banquet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her first visit to the United Kingdom as First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump went classic in an ivory-coloured, sleeveless Dior haute couture dress.

She completed the white tie dress code look with sleeve-length gloves and an elegant updo.

Helen Mirren at a UK-Italy dinner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a lavish dinner held at Highgrove House ahead of State Visits to the Republic of Italy, King Charles and Queen Camilla invited the likes of Victoria Beckham and Donatella Versace to join them.

And also on the guestlist was Dame Helen Mirren, who looked elegant and bold in an emerald green ensemble.

The dress featured sheer, lacy green sleeves and bodice with a pleated, flowing skirt. The matching headband was an elevated touch.

Akshata Murty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2023 State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by political figures including the Prime Minister at the time, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Akshata Murty.

Akshata offered up a masterclass in statement dressing with a head-to-toe wine-red look, wearing a silky, high neck dress from London label Saloni.

Princess Diana, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the State Visit of the President of Nigeria in 1989, Princess Diana channelled the big, bright, bold style of the 80s with an elaborate, multi-coloured ensemble.

Diana's bold look - courtesy of Catherine Walker - included a silky pink skirt and waist-cinching, ruched bodice detailing. The skirt was complemented by a patterned paisley and floral top with full sleeves.

Queen Camilla, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2024 Qatari State Dinner, Camilla looked like she had comfortably found her footing as Queen, wearing a resplendent claret red evening gown designed by Fiona Clare.

She also used the occasion to wear an iconic diadem for the first time ever. It was a debut for Her Majesty wearing the historied Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik Tiara, a magnificent creation from the House of Garrard that was first presented to Queen Alexandra, when Princess of Wales, for her 25th wedding anniversary in 1888.

Princess Diana, 1983

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a state visit to New Zealand in 1983, Princess Diana didn't just look regal, she almost looked bridal.

The Princess looked ethereal in a creamy white taffeta and lace look designed by Gina Fratini. Full of volume and puffed sleeves - as was the style of the early 80s - Diana added the perfect finishing touch with the romantic Cambridge Lovers' Knot Tiara.

Queen Elizabeth, 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always one to remember her manners and make hosts feel appreciated, it's no surprise Queen Elizabeth chose this aquamarine set of jewels from her magnificent collection of tiaras and trinkets for her 2006 state visit to Brazil.

Queen Elizabeth's aquamarine parure—which included a necklace, earrings and tiara—all started with a set of aquamarine stones presented to her in 1953 by the people of Brazil.

She eventually commissioned Garrard to make a tiara to match the stones given to her, and 53 years later, she wore those same jewels for her visit.

Kate Middleton, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the State Banquet welcoming the President of South Korea in 2023, the Princess of Wales debuted another sleek, chic look - and she stuck with something of a theme which sees her wearing white for state visits.

This time, the Princess of Wales chose a customised Jenny Packham gown. The elegant ivory dress featured a structured cape embellished with silver detailing.

Elevating the glamour, she paired the gown with satin opera gloves and, for the first time ever, she wore the Strathmore Rose Tiara.