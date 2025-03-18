The best 'girl power' quotes and examples of royals being the ultimate feminists

If you thought that girl power started in the 90s with Ginger, Baby, Sporty, Scary and Posh... think again.

The Spice Girls might have ushered in a new era for young girls and women, but the likes of Queen Elizabeth II had been walking the walk and talking the talk of girl power for decades prior.

Indeed, while the glittering tiara moments might give off illusions of fairy tales, the royals are some of the toughest, most inspiring feminists on the world's stage.

The best quotes and examples of royals being the ultimate feminists

Queen Elizabeth II’s record-breaking rule

It cannot be overlooked how Queen Elizabeth's very existence helped establish the idea of a powerful, respected and pre-eminent female world leader.

The fact she ruled for a record-breaking 70 years - the longest-reigning British monarch in history - only strengthens the concept of a powerful woman who isn't just the head of a family, but the head of a state.

Her reign linked over two billion people worldwide between 1952 and 2022, and she was a revered figure across the globe.

Princess Anne’s heroic response to a kidnapping attempt

Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips were returning to Buckingham Palace on 20 March 1974 when their car was forced to stop by a Ford Escort, driven by one Ian Ball.

Ian, armed with a gun, told her that he intended to kidnap her and hold her for ransom. Demanding Anne get out of the car, she replied with the most defiant of lines - telling the armed attacker, "Not bl***y likely!"

She's talked about the incident in the past, always insisting on giving praise to the guards and passersby who helped detain the attacker - and her tough, no-nonsense attitude proves she's always been a strong woman.

Queen Elizabeth’s subtle support for bucking tradition

One of the rules that the royals have to follow throughout their lives included staying relatively apolitical - and even Queen Elizabeth II had to follow this. But there have been times when the royals have subtly revealed their true thoughts and feelings on certain things, and one such moment of rebellion came when Her Majesty showed her support for rewriting the rulebook when it comes to the lines of succession.

As it was, men had precedence in the line of succession, even over older sisters. This is why, after her brothers came along, despite being the second-born child of the Queen and Prince Philip, Princess Anne fell further down the line to the throne than Andrew and Edward, and their children.

In 2011, Commonwealth leaders voted to change this, and the Queen had earlier that year used her speech during the State Opening of Parliament that year to address the need for women to have a greater role in society.

Princess Diana's 'Revenge' dress

In June 1994, at the same time a TV interview with the then Prince Charles was set to air, Princess Diana stepped out in one of her most iconic looks of all time.

Dubbed the 'Revenge Dress', this look helped solidify the late Princess of Wales as a true forward-thinking royal and, yes, a feminist.

While it might seem a stretch, Diana chose to step out boldly on the night her husband would confess to being in love with another woman throughout their marriage. The confidence, the ownership of her own narrative and the defiance of the typical royal dress code all meant this was Diana's message that she was her own woman.

Princess Anne continuing to break traditions into her 70s

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, all of her children would come together to guard her coffin. It's a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes, and, as the name suggests, it was historically carried out just by men.

Refusing to be left out, Princess Anne - who was 72 at the time - continued to be a trailblazer when she joined her brothers as the first woman to ever stand in the vigil on 12 September 2022, in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh - and she would later do it again in Westminster Hall.

Kate Middleton breaking protocol for an important moment

While Catherine, Princess of Wales rarely puts a foot wrong, she's not immune to going against protocol. Especially when there's a special reason to do so.

The Princess attended a 2021 vigil for Sarah Everard, a woman who was abducted and murdered by a police officer in London. Eschewing protocol and making a low-key, unannounced, and politically charged appearance, Kensington Palace later shared a statement regarding Kate's visit to the memorial, saying the princess wanted to "pay her respects to the family and to Sarah." The statement added that Kate "remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married."

A show of solidarity and awareness for women living in the city.

Princess Diana rewrote her wedding vows

Traditionally, and rather tellingly, royal wedding vows included the bride promising to "obey" her husband. The husband's vows did not ask him to reciprocate that obedience.

So, when Princess Diana married Prince Charles in one of the most anticipated royal weddings of all time, she didn't let that pressure sway her from making her own mark on the affair.

Diana challenged the typical vows and left out "obey." Instead, she pledged to "love him, comfort him, honour and keep him, in sickness and in health."

Queen Camilla's commitment to women's charities

Queen Camilla has never been afraid of using her influence and position to challenge some of the starker realities and issues facing women across the world.

For the UN Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in 2020, she said, "Each one of us has a part to play, to do everything in our power to raise awareness, to ‘reach in’ to others, and to support, and be inspired by, those very brave survivors."

Her work has seen her meet with actress and UN ambassador Angelina Jolie in 2014, where they discussed their work on tackling sexual violence in conflict.

The Queen Mother wasn't afraid to turn down the future king - twice

It takes a lot to turn down a powerful man, but to turn down a future king - and the man you love - twice because you are concerned for your own independence takes some strength.

And that's exactly what Elizabeth Bowes Lyon did.

The man who'd become King George VI was so enamoured with Elizabeth Bowes Lyon that he asked her three times to marry him before she said yes. She rejected him the first two times reportedly over fears of how restricted her life would become if she married into the royal family, as most biographers and historians concur.

She may have said yes in the end, but it was clearly on her terms. A surprisingly modern - and feminist - mindset.

Princess Diana was fearless – and went where few dared to follow

A truly inspirational woman who knew that her strength could be used for the greater good, Princess Diana's work with AIDS patients was ground-breaking and had a significant impact on public perception of the illness.

Her now historic refusal to be swayed by the fear at the time and embrace AIDS patients proved that the disease couldn't be spread by casual physical touch, and it proved that Diana was as fearless as she was compassionate.

Meghan Markle guest edits Vogue

Meghan Markle was asked to guest edit the 2019 September Issue of British Vogue, and she used the honour to spotlight women who were making impressive moves around the world.

From Michelle Obama to Jacinda Ardern, Meghan spotlighted women as the 'Forces for Change' and, in a statement at the time, said she wanted "to take the year's most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making an impact in the world today."

"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light."

Princess Anne makes history at the Olympics

The Princess Royal, much like most of her sporty family, has always been one to get stuck in with physical activities. But one of her most iconic and defining moments came when she became the first royal to ever compete at the Olympic Games.

Princess Anne took part in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games as a member of the British Equestrian team, and aged just 25, she honoured her own female hero, her mother, riding Queen Elizabeth II's horse, Goodwill.

Kate Middleton's frankness on the highs and lows of motherhood

Kate Middleton might be the Princess of Wales - enjoying the spoils that come with such a title - but, like so many other women, sometimes she's just a working mother.

The Princess has been frank in discussing some of the guilt she feels trying to juggle it all, earning praise for using her platform to be vulnerable on issues that many can relate to.

When she appeared on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate addressed "mum guilt" saying, she feels it "all the time. Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here - George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'"

King Charles speaks out on the importance of gender-based violence

Having had his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as a role model in both leading a family and a country for decades, it's no surprise that King Charles is also something of a feminist.

In a speech in 2019 in the Solomon Islands Parliament, he challenged the nation’s lawmakers to make gender equality a priority.

He said, “In the Solomon Islands, as elsewhere, as long as women face the despicable threat of physical and sexual violence, or discrimination on the basis of their gender, your economy and your society will simply never be able to achieve their full and extraordinary potential."

Queen Camilla doesn’t flinch away from harsh realities facing women

Sometimes, being a strong role model requires confronting unglamorous truths and dark realities, and Queen Camilla has passionately used her platform to spotlight issues facing women across the world.

One project she is involved with, as an example, is The Wash Bags project. The project provides survivors of sexual assault with toiletries to use following a forensic examination.

With great sympathy and a willingness to learn more to help others, Camilla's charity work has helped countless women.

Prince Philip, unlikely feminist

Prince Philip was renowned for his humour and - sometimes - slightly off-colour comments. But despite the occasional gaffe, Prince Philip was a long supporter of equality for the sexes.

Even his willingness to always support his wife, Queen Elizabeth II shouldn't be overlooked. Often playing the 'second fiddle', tradition meant that Philip would have to walk a few steps behind Her Majesty when they were in public. It was a subtle way of showing that he wasn’t intimidated by his wife’s power and respected her authority.

Zara Tindall sets an iconic record

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, proved she was a chip off the old block as, like her mother, she has made light work of making history.

After her mother was the first royal to ever take part in the Olympic Games, Zara would go and take this one step further, competing and winning a Silver Medal at the 2012 London Games.

Princess Diana's strength in vulnerability

Princess Diana's interview with Martin Bashir in 1995 made headlines around the world, mostly for her revelations about infidelities in her marriage to King Charles and the infamous "three people in this marriage" soundbite.

But what mustn't be overlooked is how the late Princess proved she was an unprecedented royal, being bold enough to reveal she'd suffered with eating disorders and self harm.

During the interview, Diana revealed how she "hurt my arms and my legs... And I work in environments now where I see women doing similar things and I'm able to understand completely where they're coming from."

Diana wasn't afraid of being so candid - and it's why she remains an icon to many.

Meghan rejects the trope of ‘period shaming’

Before Meghan Markle was the Duchess of Sussex, she was still using her platform to advocate for women. In 2017, she wrote an essay for Time, where she refused to shy away from the topic of period shaming.

"In communities all over the globe, young girls' potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world," she wrote.

"We need to push the conversation, mobilise policy-making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organisations who foster girls' education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation."

The Queen's cheeky lesson for a Saudi king

Queen Elizabeth II broke records - and boundaries. And one hilarious anecdote sums up how she'd subtly showcase her opinions on certain matters.

As revealed in the memoir of British diplomat Sir Sherard Cowper Coles, the Queen reportedly challenged the outdated notion of women being banned from driving in Saudi Arabia when Crown Prince Abdullah came to visit Balmoral and they got into the royal land rovers.

In Cowper Coles' book, he explains, "To his surprise, the Queen climbed into the driving seat, turned the ignition and drove off. Women are not - yet - allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, and Abdullah was not used to being driven by a woman, let alone a queen.

“His nervousness only increased as the Queen, an Army driver in wartime, accelerated the Land Rover along the narrow Scottish estate roads, talking all the time. Through his interpreter, the Crown Prince implored the Queen to slow down and concentrate on the road ahead.”

Prince Harry uses a speech to advocate for equal education for girls

Prince Harry used a visit to Nepal in 2016 to urge for more girls to be given the same access to education.

In a speech, he said, "Improved access to education can transform lives, families, communities and ultimately entire countries. When girls finish their schooling, they gain skills, knowledge and confidence - in short; they are empowered to improve their lives and the lives of everyone around them."

William didn’t ask for Kate’s father’s permission

When it came time for Prince William to pop the question to Kate Middleton in 2010, he notably left off one traditional touch - asking for the father's permission.

While it's never been explicitly stated as a feminist move, William said in the ITV interview after announcing their engagement, "I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say no. So I did it that way round. I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there."

Giving more agency to his future bride? Recognising that women aren't 'given away' by one person to another? It's a positive step.

Meghan Markle’s subtle show of independence on her wedding day

Arguably one of the biggest days of her life, Meghan Markle was going to make sure her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry was on her terms.

She chose to walk partway down the aisle alone, meeting father-in-law King Charles towards the end as he accompanied her the rest of the way to the altar.

The act of walking herself down the aisle might have been interpreted as a rejection of traditional gender norms, especially the idea that a bride was "given away" on the wedding day.

Also, much like Princess Diana before her, Meghan and Harry's vows also featured some changes, including dropping the "obedience" vow and being pronounced "husband and wife" rather than "man and wife."

Queen Elizabeth refused to give up her surname

Upon marrying her husband in 1947, the then-Princess Elizabeth did something quite unusual for the era - she didn't take her husband's surname.

Of her insistence on keeping the name Windsor at the heart of the Royal Family, Prince Philip allegedly said, "I am the only man in the country not allowed to give his name to his own children."

While they don’t officially have surnames in the same way mere mortals do, the royal family’s unofficial surname has become Mountbatten-Windsor as a sign of respect for their grandparents.

Meghan praises the suffrage movement - in front of a portrait of the Queen

During a tour of New Zealand alongside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle - always one to speak out for women's rights - delivered a powerful speech in which she praised the women's suffrage movement.

In the speech, she said, "Women’s suffrage is not simply about the right to vote for women, but also about what that represents: the basic and fundamental human right of all people, including those members of society who have been marginalized whether for reasons of race, gender, ethnicity or orientation, to be able to participate in the choices for their future and their community."

The cherry on the top? She gave the moving speech in front of a portrait of her grandmother-in-law, the Queen.

Meghan Markle broke protocol to support #MeToo

In 2018, before there were Megxits and Montecito, there was a marvellous moment where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined forces with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a group event.

It was during this moment that Meghan, perhaps newer to royal protocol, broke from convention and weighed into political discourse, addressing the #MeToo movement.

Speaking up for women, Meghan said, "Right now, with so many campaigns like #MeToo and Time’s Up, there’s no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them."

Championing fashion

As is so often the case, industries, passions and pursuits considered more female-oriented can be dismissed as frivolous by some. And this is why the Royal Family's insistence on championing British fashion, celebrating the craftwork of designers and using fashion to send diplomatic messages is a powerful rebuttal.

Duchess Sophie was a successful business owner

Before she was the Duchess of Edinburgh (and even before she was the Countess of Wessex!), Sophie Rhys Jones was already a powerful woman in her own right.

Sophie was a highly successful PR professional who ran her own thriving business before marrying Prince Edward.

This is why the Duchess is a great fit working with initiatives like 100 Women in Finance, an initiative to boost female role models in the industry.

"We need everyone, male and female, to support this mission," she said at a conference. "If we make greater strides towards parity, then we all stand to win. There will be bigger slices of a bigger cake for everyone."

Princess Diana walking through a minefield

There's being brave, and then there's walking through a minefield. Princess Diana - who was used to a fair few metaphorical landmines - trekked through a literal minefield in Angola in 1997, as part of her work raising awareness for the cause.

Her efforts helped lead to the Ottawa Treaty, which was signed in 1999 to eliminate anti-personnel landmines.

Queen Camilla proudly embraces the F word - Feminist

For some reason, there's often a reluctance for public figures to actually declare themselves as feminists.

The word - which just describes the belief that a woman should be treated equally to a man - can provoke more reaction than feels necessary. So it was refreshing and rewarding then Queen Camilla had no hesitation in using her rare interview with Vogue to completely own the label and also sing out the praises of women who inspire her.

Meghan Markle was an early feminist

As recounted by the Duchess of Sussex in her Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the actress and activist isn't new to feminism, she's true to it.

At just 11 years old, Meghan was already advocating for equality and addressing what she perceived as wrongs, and it started with a sexist soap commercial she saw on TV.

Refusing to let her age or position at the time prevent her from making a change, Meghan reached out to people to address the problem, and she even wrote to Hillary Clinton, who was First Lady at the time. Hillary replied, urging her to keep fighting the ad - and Meghan hasn't stopped fighting for women's rights ever since.

Queen Elizabeth serving in the war

The word might not have existed around the Second World War, but the sentiment of being a feminist was alive and well - and the then Princess Elizabeth embodied it.

As a young princess, she easily could've avoided the hardships of the time. But, instead, she became the first female member of the Royal Family to serve during an active war, rolling up her sleeves and getting stuck in with the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service.