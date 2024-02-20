For generations, the royals have loved playing sports - from Queen Elizabeth's lifelong love of horseriding to their regular jaunts to popular ski resorts.

Their best tiara moments dazzle us, and they're renowned for the glitz and glamour that comes with being part of the Royal Family. But don't let the tiaras and titles fool you, many of the royals can get just as stuck in the mud with the best of them.

Whether they're relaxing in their finest off-duty looks or showcasing some of their hidden talents, these moments capture members of the Royal Family showing off their impressive sporting prowess.

32 times the royals showed off their sporting prowess

Kate Middleton being queen of the court

Catherine, Princess of Wales is a lifelong tennis fan - and has been known to serve on and off the court.

Her Wimbledon appearances are always a treat for fashion fans, but she's known to suit up and hit the court for some action herself. In a memorable moment, she even played with (or against) former World Number One Roger Federer and Grand Slam winner Emma Raducanu.

Per the Telegraph, Emma reportedly described Kate's form as "incredible" and Federer called her serve "amazing."

Princess Diana loved to ski

Princess Diana was a hit on the slopes, having passed down her love for skiing to her children from a young age.

The late Princess would whisk Princes William and Harry away to the Alps where she'd glide down the mountains with grace - and delighted fashion fans with her bold, colourful snowsuits.

It won't come as any surprise that she was reportedly rather good on the slopes, too.

Prince Philip was a world-class carriage driver

The late Duke of Edinburgh was a celebrated Carriage Driver, and it's something he later shared with daughter-in-law Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Philip was so prolific at the equestrian sport that he was part of the British team that won the World Championships at Windsor in 1980.

He also represented Great Britain in a further six World and three European Championships in a career spanning more than 10 years.

Meghan Markle got stuck in at netball

Meghan Markle deserves extra points for her turn playing netball back in 2018 considering it's a sport not typically played in her native California.

The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry for the Coach Core Awards where they took part in a netball shootout, and Meghan took to it with ease.

Even more props for the fact she showed off some quality hand-eye coordination while wearing a pair of heels and an Oscar de la Renta shirt.



Kate Middleton trying goalball, a sport for the visually impaired

Kate Middleton has shared her love of sports many times, speaking about how she likes to keep active and was part of many teams growing up.

In October 2023, she combined her love of sports with her passion for mental health when she and Prince William took part in a mental fitness workshop organised by the charity SportsAid.

As well as showcasing the importance of exercise for mental health, they took part in sports designed to be more inclusive to those with disabilities.

Kate showed a natural knack for goalball, a Paralympic sport for the visually impaired where all the players wear eyeshades or blindfolds.

Tim Lawler, the chief executive of SportsAid, told PEOPLE that Kate even proved a natural at this, revealing, "[William] shot and the goalie saved it, but the princess took a shot and she scored, so bragging rights to the princess."

Princess Beatrice has completed the London Marathon

The Princess of Wales scales a cliff

It's possible that Kate Middleton won't get to be as daring when she's Queen, which could be why the Princess looks so happy throwing herself into some adventurous activities like her abseiling adventure in 2023.

Kitted out in a pair of jeans, her reliable Berghaus walking boots and a red jacket, Kate looked completely relaxed and in her element as she scaled a cliff in Wales.

Princess Beatrice holds a special accomplishment that, to date, no other royal can claim - she is the only member of the family to complete the London Marathon.

A skill for long-distance running, Beatrice completed the daunting 26-mile run while dressed in a bright green tutu as she was running in honour of her mother, Sarah Ferguson's charity, Children in Crisis.

The group she ran with broke the record for being the most people to finish a marathon while tied together. A bit random, but impressive nonetheless.

Prince George has been spotted at several Aston Villa games alongside his father, a lifelong fan of the Birmingham-based football team.

As president of the Football Association, William has been going to games since a child, and the team even presented him and Kate with a special shirt upon the birth of George.

The club marked the birth of George in 2013 by personalising a baby shirt with 'HRH' on the back and posting the image on Twitter. In a message posted along with the kit, the club said, "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Another Villa fan arrives into the world!"

Could we see George suiting up and getting on the pitch in the future?

Kate Middleton was going to row across the English Channel

She can play tennis, she can play rugby... and she can even carry out sports not on dry land! What sports does Kate not count as a hobby? Very few.

Kate is a strong rower and can even tiller a dragon boat - which is, according to the experts, beyond the capabilities of a beginner.

The now-Princess was set to take part in a race across the English Channel in 2007 alongside a 21-strong female crew called The Sisterhood.

They were set to race a boat of men, however, security concerns for the future Queen (who had recently reunited with William after a brief split) meant she had to pull out.

Prince William was a keen water polo player

William's love for water polo was teased during season six of The Crown on Netflix, and it's true that the Prince of Wales loved the aqua sport.

Starting at his days at Eton, Prince William continued playing water polo during his time at university. In 2004, he made his debut for the Scottish National Universities Squad in the Annual Celtic Nations Tournament match. The Prince was the Captain of the Water Polo team at St Andrew's and often travelled the country playing other teams.

In 2007, he was appointed the Patron of the English Schools' Swimming Association and he said in his speech, "Having swum and played water polo throughout my days at school and university, I am well aware of the great benefits and pleasure that can be derived from them."

Kate Middleton's well-known love of rugby

Kate Middleton is a regular at rugby games, and has shown off her own skills at the game before.

After practicing with the squad in 2023 as part of her Shaping Us campaign, Mike Tindall - married to William's cousin, Zara Tindall - praised his family member's abilities on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

Mike said he asked his former teammates if she messed up on anything so he could make fun of her - as all families do - but apparently the players revealed "No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking."

Kate was appointed to patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February 2022, chosen by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The position was previously held by Prince Harry before he stepped back from life as a working royal.

Princess Charlotte goes Hunger Games

Like mother, like daughter - in 2023, Princess Charlotte showed that she has Kate Middleton's seeming talent of picking things up with ease as she showed off some archery skills.

The young Princess joined her brothers and parents during a surprise appearance at the Big Help Out initiative in Slough following the Coronation concert.

Per the Daily Mail, Charlotte managed to get an instant bullseye on her first try - completely eclipsing her brother's attempts.

Prince George has inherited a love of tennis

Prince George has picked up his mum's love for tennis - regularly joining her at Wimbledon - but he's also been praised for his skills by someone who knows what he's talking about, Roger Federer.

Per the Telegraph, Roger Federer confirmed that he had visited the Middleton family home in Bucklebury to give the future King a tennis lesson.

He described George as a "sweet boy" and revealed that, like his mum, he was already showing proficiency for the sport.

"At that stage, it's all about just touching the ball, it's already good. Same with my boys," Roger said. "I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him. I'm the only player he's ever met. Then you have a little head start on who is your favourite player."

Princess Diana's love of ballet - and her time performing on stage

Now for an interesting Princess Diana fact: The late Princess of Wales studied ballet and was a supporter of the English National Ballet.

In fact, she once arranged a surprise dance performance at the Royal Opera House for Prince Charles with dancer Wayne Sleep. The choreography reportedly included "jazz, ballet, even a kick line." Charles's reaction to the surprise performance was reportedly rather cool.

Diana's love of ballet is being continued by Princess Charlotte, who reportedly loves the art and has been seen watching a show at the Royal Opera House with her mother.

Lady Louise Windsor carries on a family tradition

Lady Louise has been carrying on a sport beloved to her grandfather, Prince Philip, having taken part in carriage driving shows.

In 2021, she competed in the British Indoor Carriage Driving Championships and, like Prince Philip before her, she has taken part in the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Touchingly Prince Philip reportedly left his dark green four-wheeled carriage and two of his Fell ponies to his granddaughter after his death, according to Hello!

Kate Middleton's bullseye

In April 2023, Kate Middleton proved she could also partake in some sports which are a bit less traditional - eyeing up a dartboard whole kitted out in a stunning coatdress and heels.

Not your typical darts attire, but she still managed to hit the target.

Kate later told a fan she was glad she wasn't playing against her husband, saying, "Thankfully we weren’t up against each other, which was a relief." The pair are thought to be highly competitive with one another.

King Charles riding the waves

As a young man, the then Prince of Wales was known as a bit of an action man - and he had a particular love for windsurfing.

Interestingly, surfing has been a royal passion for some time, dating back to King Edward VIII, better known as the Duke of Windsor.

In April 1920, when he was the Prince of Wales, he made an official trip to the Hawaiian Islands, where he was invited to try surfing by David Kahanamoku at Waikiki Beach in Honolulu before the sport really took off in popularity.

Kate (and William) take spin class to new extremes

Okay, okay - spin class isn't necessarily a sport, but ask anyone with a Peloton or a Soul Cycle pass and they'll tell you just how intense they can get.

Despite sporting a skirt and heeled boots, the Princess didn't pass up the opportunity to compete against her husband yet again during a visit to South Wales in February 2023.

The pair competed side by side in a 45 second race and, yes, Kate won.

For her victory, she was awarded a small gold trophy as the winner of the Tour de Aberavon.

Queen Camilla's surprising skill for ping pong

Queen Camilla is known more for her love of gentle hobbies, like reading and establishing the Queen's Reading Room charity, so it was a fun surprise to see that she can roll her sleeves up and get stuck in during a visit to France in 2023.

The Queen played table tennis against France's First Lady Brigitte Macron during a visit to a sports centre near Paris in September, and she had an unexpected skill for the sport - with a bemused Charles looking on in awe.

Though she's a Duchess by title, Meghan Markle has proven she's not afraid to get stuck in with the best of them.

While wearing heels (and pregnant!) during a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, the Duchess of Sussex wasted no time getting stuck in a friendly game of Australian Football in Melbourne.

Jerril Rechter, CEO of Australia’s VicHealth foundation, told US Weekly that the Duchess impressed. "She did pass an AFL football. She did a handball. That’s a pretty incredible thing for anybody to do." We'll say!

William and Kate get competitive on the race track

Back in 2017, William, Harry and Kate Middleton would often enjoy public engagements together - and they proved that, despite the titles and important responsibilities, they were just as competitive as any family.

The royal trio stopped by the start line of the London Marathon Community Track near the 2012 Olympic Stadium in support of Heads Together, their shared charity initiative focused on mental health.

They all ran the first leg of a five person relay at the track, running 50 metres each.

Princess Anne makes history at the Olympics

Princess Anne isn't just sporty, she's a trailblazer.

The Princess Royal was the first member of the Royal Family to have competed in the Olympic Games when she took part in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

For the three-day equestrian event, she rode The Queen's horse, Goodwill.

She had also competed in many European Championships, winning a gold medal in the 1971 individual discipline and silver in both the individual and team disciplines in 1975.



Prince William takes on a daring 'land yacht'

The Wales' both seem to pick up anything they do with ease, and it was no different when the pair paid a special visit to West Sands beach at St Andrews in 2021.

St Andrews was where they met, with both studying at the university, and in 2021 they were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

Proving that competition and a joie de vivre is what keeps them bonded, the pair both got suited and booted for some high-octane land yachting across the beach.

Prince Harry shoots, Prince Harry scores

Prince Harry was a strong footballer during his days at school in Eton, but his prowess for sports extends to pretty much most activities. In his memoir, Spare, he wrote, "I played every dry sport, though rugby captured my heart."

Dry sports refers to cricket, football, rugby and polo.

In terms of professional football, while William is an Aston Villa fan, Harry is reportedly a supporter of London club Arsenal.

Polo - a family pastime

Polo is one of the world's oldest known team sports, and, as such, has a rich history with the Royal Family.

Practically every royal male dating back to King George VI has been known to be proficient at the horseback sport, and it's been something of a tradition for the wives to support their partners during important charity matches.

Malcolm Borwick, a friend of the Royal Family and former England polo captain, told Vanity Fair, "Prince Charles has been a great advocate of the game, and he was a very capable polo player, as are William and especially Harry. Polo is a great pleasure for them, but it is also a vehicle to raise money for their charities."

Many an iconic photo has been taken at these polo matches, from Diana wearing her Black Sheep jumper while supporting Charles to Kate cheering on William.

Kate Middleton joins William for golf

Kate Middleton joined Prince William for a spot of golf during an engagement in 2021 - and while it seemed like more of a lark for the Princess, William has been known to enjoy the sport.

In 2003, in special portraits taken of the future king, he posed playing the sport on a Scottish beach during a break from his studies.

However, he had to overcome a traumatic memory involving the usually placid sport.

Per Hello, when he was just eight years old, he was injured by a golf club during a game with his friends at Ludgrove School.

A friend accidentally hit him on the forehead, and it turned into a major injury resulting in a skull fracture and forcing him to undergo surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Princess Diana dives right in

Princess Diana was a skilled swimmer and diver, so much so that she reportedly invented a signature move.

Per Business Insider, a young Lady Diana Spencer was a natural at the sport during her time at school. Her skill for diving included developing something known as the "Spencer Special."

The move reportedly saw her managing to dive in the water with almost no splash whatsoever.

Prince Philip puts a spin on classic polo

Sure, there's nothing too remarkable about a royal playing polo - they've been doing it for centuries. But what about swapping horseback for bicycles?

Prince Philip gave the unconventional spin on a traditional sport the royal seal of approval when he played on two wheels back in 1967.

It's less common to be played among the royal crowds, but bike polo actually dates back to 1891, when it was invented in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Prince Philip was a top cricket player

Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, can also add being an avid cricket fan to his long list of sporting achievements.

He served two terms as MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) President in 1949-50 and 1974-75.

Duchess Sophie tries surfing

The now Duchess of Edinburgh isn't perhaps as sporty as the likes of Kate Middleton, but she's not a total stranger to getting active.

Like her brother-in-law, the King, and her husband, Prince Edward, Sophie took to water sports and enjoyed a spot of windsurfing in the Isle of Wight in 1994.