Kate Middleton's favourite stylish and sturdy outdoor boots just got a whole lot cheaper - and they're the ultimate Christmas gift for walkers
The Princess of Wales regularly wears her trusty Berghaus boots
Kate Middleton's trusty Berghaus boots that are her go-to for outdoorsy outings and active royal engagements are the ultimate stylish yet sturdy shoe choice - and they just got a whole lot more affordable thanks to some generous discounts ahead of Christmas.
When it comes to the Princess of Wales' shoe collection, there's plenty of gorgeous heels and stylish trainers that we eye up every time she wears them - and while royal fashion fans never fail to go heart-eyed over her more glam footwear, there's a pair of Kate's best winter boots, that she relies on for outdoor activities, that are oh-so popular.
The Berghaus Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots are a pair that Princess Catherine has reached for on plenty of occasions over the last few years, from when she needed a pair of snow boots and a camo jacket to spend a day with the Irish Guards back in March 2023 to visiting a Christmas tree farm in December 2019.
Shop Kate Middleton's Berghaus Boots On Sale
Berghaus Women's Supalite GORE-TEX Hiking Boots,
Were £185 Now £115 | Ultimate Outdoors
Waterproof, breathable, and among the best walking shoes around, these exact boots Kate Middleton owns will take you through all outdoor activities this winter - and they're half price thanks to an incredibly generous discount.
Berghaus Women's Supalite GORE-TEX Hiking Boots,
Were £185 Now £120 | Blacks
The Blacks sale also has Kate's Berghaus boots on offer today, priced at £120 instead of £185.
Berghaus Women's Supalite GORE-TEX Hiking Boots,
Were £185 Now £120 | Amazon
Kate's Berhaus boots are also on sale at Amazon right now, priced at £120 instead of £185. Perfect for if you need them ASAP thanks to Amazon Prime's speedy next day delivery.
Right now Kate's Berghaus boots are available to snap up with a big discount, making them the perfect affordable Christmas present for either yourself or the outdoors lover in your life.
The Berghaus Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots are usually priced at £185, but can be nabbed for as low as £115 today.
The boots are a lightweight and durable hiking boot option that offer the comfort of memory foam inside and are lined with full sheep leather to perfectly encase and support the foot.
They're breathable and seal water out to keep feet totally dry during adventures and they don't scrimp on style, with the classic brown design teaming perfectly with every outfit Princess Catherine has styled the boots with.
Another great benefit of investing in a pair of Berghaus boots is that they'll repair them for free if they're ever damaged.
All you have to do is send them into Berghaus HQ and they'll fix any broken bits and send them back to you.
"No matter how worn or weathered your kit is, we'll repair it for free, if we possibly can, as many times as you need us to," Berghaus say.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
The Queen's sweet Christmas tree tradition George and Charlotte are keeping alive with Kate and William
The Queen's sweet Christmas tree tradition is being continued by her great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte - and it's rather cute
By Laura Harman Published
-
The very specific dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow for key festive event
The dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow at a festive event specifies not wearing one of their most-seen items
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The very specific dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow for key festive event
The dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow at a festive event specifies not wearing one of their most-seen items
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s pearl-embellished boucle jacket is a masterclass in keeping both warm and stylish this Christmas season
Kate Middleton’s pearl-embellished boucle jacket was the star of the show in a new trailer and showed how to make subtle sparkle work
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Christmas fashion mistake she regrets is such a relatable faux pas
Kate Middleton's Christmas fashion mistake was made back in 2019 and this festive look was something she regretted for a simple reason
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton takes style notes from Kate as she rocks her sister's go-to accessories with forest green dress
Pippa Middleton's red accessories added a stunning pop of colour to her deep green outfit and we've seen their classic designs before
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free-for-all' sounds surprisingly unroyal
The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free-for-all' is apparently one of their established festive traditions and it happens on Christmas Eve
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton details 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with her kids as she reveals she had to 'keep her cool'
The Princess of Wales has spoken out about her 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis over the years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s winter staple for looking glam on chilly nights out is surprisingly easy to shop and 'not ostentatious'
Kate Middleton’s winter staple for evenings out has been seen in spectacular style again this year and it can be remarkably wearable
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton banishes winter blues in head-to-toe steel blue look and sapphire jewellery
Kate Middleton's steel blue look showcased monochrome dressing at its best and her accessories added a touch of luxurious glamour
By Emma Shacklock Published