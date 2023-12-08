Kate Middleton's favourite stylish and sturdy outdoor boots just got a whole lot cheaper - and they're the ultimate Christmas gift for walkers

Kate Middleton's trusty Berghaus boots that are her go-to for outdoorsy outings and active royal engagements are the ultimate stylish yet sturdy shoe choice - and they just got a whole lot more affordable thanks to some generous discounts ahead of Christmas.

When it comes to the Princess of Wales' shoe collection, there's plenty of gorgeous heels and stylish trainers that we eye up every time she wears them - and while royal fashion fans never fail to go heart-eyed over her more glam footwear, there's a pair of Kate's best winter boots, that she relies on for outdoor activities, that are oh-so popular.

The Berghaus Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots are a pair that Princess Catherine has reached for on plenty of occasions over the last few years, from when she needed a pair of snow boots and a camo jacket to spend a day with the Irish Guards back in March 2023 to visiting a Christmas tree farm in December 2019.

Shop Kate Middleton's Berghaus Boots On Sale

Berghaus Women's Supalite GORE-TEX Hiking Boots, Were £185 Now £115 | Ultimate Outdoors Waterproof, breathable, and among the best walking shoes around, these exact boots Kate Middleton owns will take you through all outdoor activities this winter - and they're half price thanks to an incredibly generous discount.

Berghaus Women's Supalite GORE-TEX Hiking Boots, Were £185 Now £120 | Blacks The Blacks sale also has Kate's Berghaus boots on offer today, priced at £120 instead of £185.

Berghaus Women's Supalite GORE-TEX Hiking Boots, Were £185 Now £120 | Amazon Kate's Berhaus boots are also on sale at Amazon right now, priced at £120 instead of £185. Perfect for if you need them ASAP thanks to Amazon Prime's speedy next day delivery.

Right now Kate's Berghaus boots are available to snap up with a big discount, making them the perfect affordable Christmas present for either yourself or the outdoors lover in your life.

The Berghaus Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots are usually priced at £185, but can be nabbed for as low as £115 today.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The boots are a lightweight and durable hiking boot option that offer the comfort of memory foam inside and are lined with full sheep leather to perfectly encase and support the foot.

They're breathable and seal water out to keep feet totally dry during adventures and they don't scrimp on style, with the classic brown design teaming perfectly with every outfit Princess Catherine has styled the boots with.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another great benefit of investing in a pair of Berghaus boots is that they'll repair them for free if they're ever damaged.

All you have to do is send them into Berghaus HQ and they'll fix any broken bits and send them back to you.

"No matter how worn or weathered your kit is, we'll repair it for free, if we possibly can, as many times as you need us to," Berghaus say.