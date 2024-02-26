32 of Queen Elizabeth II's best tiara moments, from lavish banquets to elegant balls

Throughout her 70-year reign, the late Queen Elizabeth wore a dazzling array of showstopping tiaras, from classic pieces to showstopping crowns encrusted with glittering jewels.

Each one with its own rich history and individual design, many of Queen Elizabeth's tiaras were a gift from her grandmother Queen Mary who came to be known for her passion for jewellery.

We look back at our favourite royal tiara moments from across the years from Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne in Vienna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This might just be our favourite tiara moment from Queen Elizabeth. In this picture, she's wearing the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara. Standing proud next to sister Princess Anne at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna, this was taken during a state visit to Austria in May of 1969.

Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth | £20 at Amazon This Sunday Times bestseller offers insights into the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. Reflecting upon her childhood to her later years, Gyles Brandreth met the late monarch multiple times throughout her reign, making this account all the more personal.

Overseas tour of Germany in 1978

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While on a state visit to Germany in 1978, Queen Elizabeth II wore the stunning Grand Duchess Vladimir of Russia tiara together with a diamond and pearl necklace. This tiara was originally bought by Queen Mary in 1921 for the price of £28,000.

Her 1955 Studio Portrait

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A truly iconic image of the late Queen, this black and white studio portrait taken of the young royal in 1955 shows her wearing a regal brocade dress, a red sash with the star of the Order of the Garter attached and of course a breathtaking diamond and pearl tiara atop her head.

Attending a Paris Banquet, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Burmese Ruby tiara was one of the late Queen's most decorative and colourful headpieces. Pictured here at a banquet during a state visit to Paris in 1992, Her Majesty wore the iconic tiara, designed to resemble a wreath of roses with silver, diamonds, gold and rubies. There is a touching reason the Queen had this Burmese Ruby tiara made and why specifically it holds 96 rubies in total.

At the Islamabad banquet, 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to regal jewels we could always rely on Queen Elizabeth II to showcase some of the best. For a banquet in Islamabad in 1997, she wore a diamond and sapphire adorned tiara which matched her large drop earrings and statement necklace.

The State Opening of Parliament, 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here wearing the Diamond Diadem tiara, was renowned for always looking her absolute best whenever attending public events. The tiara she wore to the 2006 Opening of Parliament is a particularly important one as it has been passed down through the reigning royals since 1820. She wore this tiara on the day of her coronation in 1953. Fun Queen Elizabeth fact: it was the third crown or tiara the Queen wore that day.

A State Dinner with President Edward Fenech Adami in Valletta, 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tiara worn by Queen Elizabeth II to a state dinner during her visit to Malta in 2005, is possibly one of her most ornate. The jewellery originally belonged to Queen Victoria and is aptly named 'Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet Tiara'. When it was first made it featured opals, which were later replaced with rubies. Queen Elizabeth II only wore this tiara once and it was during this visit.

A State Banquet in Russia, 1994

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a state banquet in Moscow, Russia in 1994, the late Queen wore the Brazilian Aquamarine Parure tiara which was gifted to her by the Brazilian president Getuilo Vargas and the people of Brazil. Given to her for her 1953 coronation, she was also gifted a matching necklace and earrings, which were made up of several emerald-cut aquamarines and diamonds.

A State Dinner in Reykjavik, 1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a state visit to Reykjavik, Iceland in 1990, Queen Elizabeth II was pictured attending a State Dinner alongside husband Prince Philip. She wore the Kokoshnik Tiara, a design inspired by a traditional Russian folk headdress that features vertical gold bars all set with diamond, the longest of which is 6.5cm.

The State Opening of Parliament, 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When most people think of the late Queen or perhaps any reigning royal, this particular headdress will often spring to mind. While not technically a tiara, the Imperial State Crown that the Queen can be seen wearing here at the 2006 State Opening of Parliament, is a sight to behold.

A State Banquet in Paris, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth paired her white and silver embroidered evening dress with the iconic Queen Mary's Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara at a banquet in Paris in 2008. A vision in silver, she positively glowed in the statement tiara with matching diamond earrings and necklace.

A State Banquet in Bruhl, Germany, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although this tiara is similar to the Kokoshnik Tiara Queen Elizabeth II wore to a State Dinner in Iceland in 1990, it's an entirely different headpiece. This tiara, named the Queen Mary Fringe Tiara was made for Queen Mary in 1919 and reused diamonds taken from a necklace that Queen Victoria purchased in 1893.

The Order of the British Empire Ceremony, 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not only Queen Elizabeth II's tiara here that makes this picture noteworthy, but her head-to-toe regal attire ready for the service for the Order of the British Empire at St.Paul's Cathedral in 2012. At the time, the Queen was Sovereign of the Order of the British Empire. For the occasion, she wore Queen Mary's Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara.

A visit to the Tivoli theatre, 1954

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps not the most relatable theatre attire, but what else would you expect from the Queen of England? Here she is pictured smiling to the crowds along with her sister, Princess Margaret. The diamond tiara was paired with large jewelled earrings and a matching necklace.

Order of St Michael and St George, 1968

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We simply love the Queen's colour-coordinated look here and her velvet blue cape perfectly matches the blue sapphires in her tiara. The diamond and sapphire headpiece was made from a necklace bought by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1963, a necklace which previously belonged to Princess Louise of Belgium.

State visit to Peking, China, 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holding up your tiara while looking at a dinner menu might not be an experience we can all relate to but we love this picture of Queen Elizabeth II doing just that. At a banquet held in her honour in Peking, China in 1986 the Queen wore a beaded long-sleeve baby pink gown paired with her beloved Queen Mary's Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara.

Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch by Sally Bedell Smith | £5.55 at Amazon Written during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth, this enlightening biography takes readers on a journey throughout her life. This includes insights into Queen Elizabeth's daily routines, her royal tours and her personal relationships, including her marriage to Prince Philip.

State Banquet in Germany, 1978

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This ornate tiara has had many lives and owners. It was first bought by Queen Mary from Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia in 1921 and was originally made with 15 large drop pearls. However, when Queen Mary purchased the tiara she had it altered so that it could also accommodate 15 emeralds. Interestingly, the tiara can now be worn either way with both pearls and emeralds.

A banquet on Royal Yacht Britannia in France, 1963

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a banquet on board the Royal Yacht Britannia in France, the late Queen wore the King George VI Victorian suite of sapphire and diamond necklace with matching earrings. Her tiara, made to match the jewellery, looked exquisite with her dark blue satin dress and white evening gloves.

Touring The Gulf states, 1979

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yellow isn't a colour we often saw the late Queen wearing during the middle of her reign, however after seeing this picture of her here with the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, we can't understand why. She wore this ensemble whilst exchanging gifts with the Emir of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum at the Jumeirah Palace in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 1979.

Visit to the Vatican, 1980

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visiting the Vatican calls for an unusual regal ensemble, which is why Queen Elizabeth II is seen here wearing a traditional black full-length dress and matching black veil. She wore the outfit, along with the Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara during an audience with the Pope in 1980.

Portrait with Prince Philip, 1954

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Posing for a portrait alongside Prince Philip (not pictured here), Queen Elizabeth II wore her Blue Ribbon, Star of the Garter and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara that she received as a wedding present in 1947 from her grandmother. The portrait was taken shortly before the royal couple left for their six-month tour of the Commonwealth in 1954.

Reception for The Diplomatic Corps, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with other members of the royal family, the late Queen attended a reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in 2019. She wore the Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara with the emerald jewels instead of the drop pearls, an alteration that looked elegant alongside her matching emerald necklace and earrings.

The State Opening of Parliament, 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II was no stranger to glamour, and this picture of her wearing a remarkable fur-trimmed robe is complete proof of that. For The State Opening of Parliament in 2002, the late Queen paired her robe and embroidered cream satin dress with The State Diadem tiara and a layered diamond necklace.

Her wedding, 1947

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Posing for perhaps one of the most iconic wedding pictures ever taken (and one of the most romantic royal moments!), the then Princess Elizabeth wore the Queen Mary Fringe tiara as a 'something borrowed' token. A token, which she had been lent from her mother Queen Elizabeth, that immediately snapped before her 1947 wedding and had to be emergency repaired by the on-hand court jeweller.

A dance with President Gerald Rudolph Ford Jr., 1976

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dancing with the 38th President of the United States, Gerald Rudolph Ford Jr. called for a particularly magnificent tiara, and Queen Elizabeth II delivered just that. Whilst attending a ball at the White House during the 1976 Bicentennial Celebrations of the Declaration of Independence, Her Majesty wore the Queen Alexandra Kokoshnik Tiara which looked decadent with her buttercup yellow dress and white evening gloves.

Leaving a Banquet in Australia in 1954

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over her 70-year reign, the late Queen travelled the world many times and often visited Australia on Commonwealth state visits. Seen here leaving a Banquet during her visit to the country in 1954, Queen Elizabeth II wears a breathtaking white lace gown with a matching fur shrug. The real star of the show is of course the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, one of her favourites.

An official engagement in Bangladesh,1983

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just the tiara we love in this picture, it's the late Queen's opulent four-strand diamond and pearl choker, too. The tiara that she wore for a state visit to Bangladesh in 1983, is nicknamed 'Granny's tiara' and it's the headpiece we most often saw the late Queen in - the Queen Mary's Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara.

Visit to Zambia with Margaret Thatcher, 1979

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a visit to Zambia for the Commonwealth conference in 1979, Queen Elizabeth II was pictured next to the then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. She wore her diamond and sapphire tiara with its matching earring and necklace set, an extremely elegant choice as it complemented her glittering baby blue evening gown wonderfully.

A visit to Empire Theatre, 1952

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This might be perhaps the grandest exit of the theatre we've ever seen. Pictured here leaving the Empire Theatre in Leicester Square after attending the Royal Film Show in 1952, Queen Elizabeth looks an absolute vision in her black and white satin gown. The regal ensemble was of course topped off with 'Granny's tiara', some elongated diamond earrings and a matching bracelet.

State Banquet with Barack Obama, 2011

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her long and impressive reign, Queen Elizabeth II met several American presidents, from President Harry Truman to President Joe Biden. She's pictured here meeting the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, whom she invited to a State Banquet in 2011 in Buckingham Palace. The Queen wore her finest jewels for the engagement, a mixture of pearls and diamonds along with the Grand Duchess Vladimir tiara.

Nigerian Tour with Prince Philip in 1956

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We adore this photo of the young Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, pictured during their Nigerian tour in 1956. The couple look radiant in their evening wear and royal Green Sashes. The Queen is wearing a mixture of diamond and emerald jewellery, along with the Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara, customised with emerald stones.

Banquet with Ronald Reagan in 1983

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II certainly knew how to make a statement with her evening wear - matching her sparkling tiaras with an array of bewitching jewels. Pictured here toasting with former US President Ronald Reagan (not pictured), Her Majesty is wearing the Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara, complete with her large teardrop diamond and pearl earrings. She also wore a matching necklace and dainty bracelet.