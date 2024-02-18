32 of the most romantic royal moments - from sweet displays of affection to abdicating for love

The Royal Family have given us plenty of funny moments, surprising shocks and infamous instances of protocol-breaking, but they can also be incredibly romantic.

While public displays of affection are generally a no-go, there are times when the royals have let their guard down and made grand romantic gestures.

From Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet romance to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's long love-filled history, these are the most romantic royal moments to swoon over.

1. When Charles walked Meghan down the aisle

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018, her own father wasn’t in attendance due to a health scare and a paparazzi scandal. In a sweet moment, the now-King Charles agreed to walk her down the aisle, an unexpected and touching move. In hers and Harry’s later Netflix docuseries, Meghan spoke about how her father-in-law was “very important to me… so I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes”.

2. Prince Philip holding Elizabeth’s hand as she gave birth

Royal protocol traditionally meant that fathers should not be in the room during the birth of their children, but Philip broke this protocol for the birth of his fourth child, Prince Edward. Philip reportedly held Elizabeth’s hand as she delivered her youngest in 1964, becoming the first royal father in modern history to witness his child’s birth.

3. William and Kate stepping out with their new daughter

One of our favourite Kate and Will photos, they looked more in love than ever as they stepped out after the birth of their second child and first daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. The couple of course went on to have a third child, Louis Arthur Charles.

4. Princess Anne marrying Mark Phillips

Though the relationship wasn’t to be, Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips clearly had lots of fun on their wedding day, laughing and looking ecstatic as they posed for pictures. We’re still obsessed with Anne’s timeless dress. The royal wedding was undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments of Princess Anne's life, as an estimated 100 million people from around the world tuned in to watch their nuptials.

5. Meghan’s sweet wedding speech

On May 19, 2018, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married, resulting in one of the most-viewed royal weddings of all time. Meghan's touching speech was recalled in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan”, which gave an insight into the couple’s romance.

She ended the speech with the words: “I appreciate, respect and honour you, my treasure, for the family we will create. And our love story that will last forever. So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins. And the everlasting knowing that, above all, love wins”.

6. When Edward abdicated for love

One of the most romantic moments in royal history was also one of the most controversial. Edward, Duke of Windsor - then known as King Edward VIII - became the first and only monarch in modern history to voluntarily abdicate, after reigning for just 326 days.

Edward abdicated from the throne in order to marry the love of his life, a two-time American divorcée called Wallis Simpson, who was not considered an acceptable Queen Consort. Edward proposed to Wallis before his abdication was even finalised; they married the next year and stayed together until his death, 35 years later.

7. Queen Elizabeth’s loving speech about Philip

For the royal couple’s golden wedding anniversary, where they celebrated 50 years of marriage, Elizabeth made a tear-jerking speech about her husband. "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years”, the Queen stated, continuing: “I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."

8. William and Kate’s fairytale wedding

On April 29, 2011, 162 million people watched Kate Middleton become the Duchess of Cambridge, as she married Prince William in a beautiful ceremony. Her long-sleeved, lace-adorned dress, designed by Sarah Burton, became influential for legions of brides and immediately earned its place as one of the best and most iconic royal wedding dresses.

9. Meghan spending Christmas with the family at Sandringham even though they weren’t married yet

Another example of royals breaking tradition for love was when Meghan visited her fiancé Harry in Sandringham for the festive season. Spending Christmas with the family in 2017, Meghan broke protocol in a very romantic way (or rather, the family broke protocol for her). Traditionally, only spouses are invited to this event, and the couple had only recently announced their engagement, but the family made an exception for Meghan.

10. Diana and Charles’s first meeting

Though their relationship wasn’t to be, Diana and Charles are said to have been smitten with each other from their first meeting. At her family home in Althorp, Diana Spencer met the then-Prince Charlesin a “ploughed field” outside their stately home, according to an interview she gave in 1981 following their engagement announcement. Diana revealed that she thought Charles was “pretty amazing” upon first impressions, and Charles called her “full of life”. She was 16 and he was 29.

11. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding

Before he died in 2021, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had the longest royal marriage in history, sharing 73 years of marriage together. Meeting for the first time as teenagers, the happy couple married in 1947, and in 2007 the queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a diamond wedding anniversary.

12. When William and Kate got engaged

After eight years of dating, Kate and Will announced their engagement to the world with a photoshoot at St James Palace on November 16, 2010. In a stunning blue dress that matched her sapphire engagement ring, Kate beamed with happiness as she posed with her new fiancé.

13. Kate and Will’s cute snowball fight

Kate and Will haven’t always been the most publicly affectionate couple, but there are occasions where they've let their guard down. On one of their beloved skiing trips in 2016, the couple laughed and joked while having a snowball fight in the romantic French Alps setting.

14. Meghan and Harry’s exciting engagement

After a year of dating, Meghan and Harry announced to the world that they would soon be married. Posing for a photocall at the Sunken Gardens in Kensington Palace, the betrothed couple looked blissfully happy to share their exciting news.

15. Kate and Will’s cheeky PDA at the BAFTAs

When Kate and Will rocked up to the 2023 BAFTAs, not only did they look incredible - Kate in a gorgeous monochrome ensemble, Will donning a sleek velvet suit - but they also delighted fans with their adorable PDA. Kate patted Will on the behind as they walked across the red carpet, looking more in love than ever.

16. Meghan and Harry’s viral kisses

This royal couple have never shied away from public displays of affection, and their obvious fondness for each other doesn’t go unnoticed by fans. People went mad for the pair’s sweet polo match kiss that went viral, with Meghan carefully wiping her lipstick from her husband’s mouth afterwards.

17. Camilla wearing a dress by the same designer as of her wedding dress

To mark her 73rd birthday, a sweet picture of Duchess Camilla at her home, Clarence House, was posted on Instagram, and fans loved her cobalt blue dress, but it turned out there was a romantic reasoning behind her sartorial choice that day. The dress was designed by Anna Valentine, who was also one of the designer’s behind Camilla’s gorgeous bridal frock when she tied the knot with Charles 15 years earlier.

18. Prince William's romantic proposal

In later years, both Kate and Will would recall the romantic proposal, with the Princess of Wales stating that “it was very romantic”, and William opening up about choosing Kenya as the location where he would go down on one knee. Explaining that the African content is close to his heart as it was where Charles took him and Harry shortly after their mother died, he continued that “I just knew I wanted it to feel comfortable where I did it”.

19. Meghan’s sweet nickname for Harry

The royals are known to have various pet names for each other, so it was no surprise when listeners of the Archetypes podcast heard Meghan Markle let slip her adorable nickname for Prince Harry during the first episode. As Harry and Meghan’s guest, tennis player Serena Williams, exchanged a back-and-forth before he left the room, Meghan could be heard saying “thanks, my love” to her husband.

20. William and Kate at the London Olympics

It’s not every day that we see the Prince and Princess of Wales engaging in PDA in a public setting. One exception to this was during Day 6 of the 2012 Olympics in London, as the newly married couple celebrated Team GB and couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

21. Meghan and Harry introducing Archie to the world

Following in the tradition of posing for photographs after the birth of the newest member of the Royal family, Harry and Meghan looked extremely loved-up as they stood at Windsor Castle and grinned with pride while holding their first child, Prince Archie of Sussex. Glowing in a white dress with button detailing, Meghan also introduced her new son to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

22. Elizabeth and Philip celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary

A diamond wedding anniversary - that’s 60 years married - is a monumental occasion for anyone. But for Philip and Elizabeth, who had the longest relationship in royal history, it was even more special when the date rolled around in 2007. To celebrate the occasion, the couple returned to the Hampshire location where they spent their wedding night, which is also the former home of Earl ‘Dickie’ Mountbatten, the late uncle Philip was especially close to.

23. This iconic image of Harry and Meghan

At the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2020, Meghan and Harry were papped in the rain, and an apparently spontaneous photo op soon became an iconic viral image. Backlit by a car’s headlights, the couple beamed at each other while holding an umbrella, the dramatic rain giving the appearance of sparkly diamonds surrounding them. It’s safe to say the couple looked very happy and very in love.

24. Kate and Will visiting the place where they first met

20 years after first meeting on the campus, Kate and Will embarked on their most romantic royal engagement by visiting the Scottish university where they first met, just a month after celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary. The happy couple were in the same halls of residence at St Andrew’s, and quickly became friends before they later started dating.

25. Elizabeth and Philip’s slow burn romance

There’s no doubt that Philip and Elizabeth were meant to be, with their long relationship and clear fondness for each other a testament to their love. Though they wouldn’t officially marry until 13 years after first meeting, Elizabeth was reportedly infatuated her future husband when they first met, with the two sending letters to each other while he was away at the Royal Naval Cottage.

26. Harry looking after Meghan while pregnant

Meghan and Harry have two children together, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. While the couple have never been afraid to show their affection for each other in public, during both of Meghan’s pregnancies Harry was regularly seen comforting his wife, holding her hand, and ensuring she was looked after.

27. Philip adding an engraving to Elizabeth’s wedding ring

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly never took her wedding ring off, and a romantic engraving from her husband Philip may be one reason why. Apparently, only three people in the royal family know what the loving message Philip had engraved into the ring in 1947 reads. In her biography of the late prince, Ingrid Stewart writes, "She never takes it off and inside the ring is an inscription. No one knows what it says, other than the engraver, the Queen and her husband."

28. William proposing to Kate with Diana’s ring

Kate Middleton’s stunning sapphire engagement ring is one of her most loved pieces of jewellery, and she has been known to match the bright blue colour to her clothing. But the reasoning behind the ring is also incredibly romantic, as it was the ring that was given to Will’s late mother, Diana when she was engaged. William spoke about this choice in their engagement interview, saying, “It was my way of making sure [my] mother didn’t miss out on today and the excitement and the fact that we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together”.

29. Prince Philip giving up smoking for his 'Lilibet'

According to Prince Philip’s valet John Dean, the prince quit smoking on the morning of their royal wedding “suddenly and apparently without difficulty”. He knew how much Queen Elizabeth despised it.

30. Charles conducting the London Philharmonic Orchestra for Camilla’s 60th birthday

In a special moment of affection, the King chose to conduct the Philharmonic Orchestra, putting on a musical performance for the Queen Consort’s 60th birthday. He later stated that the conductor and violinist Christopher Warren-Green persuaded him to carry out the romantic event, “and we did it as a special surprise”.

31. Harry taking Meghan on a babymoon

Prince Harry has always been known to enjoy treating his wife, so it was unsurprising that he took Meghan on a luxury hotel babymoon just a few weeks before the birth of their first child, Archie. In the idyllic countryside of Hampshire, the couple enjoyed the calm before the storm by going for long walks and having romantic dinners by the fire.

32. This subtle detail on Meghan’s veil

For Meghan’s ‘something blue’, the princess added a special detail to her veil that calls back to the early days of her romance with Harry. Within her spectacular veil was a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with her now-husband.