How Meghan Markle’s wedding speech was a subtle sign of things to come

It could be seen that Meghan Markle’s wedding speech was a subtle sign of things to come as she opened up at her and Prince Harry’s magical reception.

The Duchess of Sussex read out the speech she gave at her wedding to Prince Harry in the final moments of their Harry & Meghan Netflix series.

This heartfelt speech contains so many meaningful details, including some that might’ve hinted at what was to come in the following years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Windsor Castle wedding might seem like just yesterday but the royal couple celebrated their fifth anniversary on May 19, 2023. Since their big day so much has changed for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have now settled in their Santa Barbara home with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

And there could’ve been a subtle indication in Meghan Markle’s wedding day speech about what lay in store for them. She delivered it at their reception and read it out in the final moments of the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

(Image credit: STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan’s speech was deeply heartfelt and it contained a few interesting phrases which are especially significant in light of the emotional rollercoaster that they’ve faced the past few years. The Duchess began, “Onto the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it’s been a while”, before adding as an aside that the final phrase, “got a big laugh”.

This could be interpreted as a reflection of how Meghan might’ve felt she had to carefully consider what she said since starting a relationship with a public figure like Prince Harry. If so, this is made all the more significant given that three years later Meghan compared herself to Ariel in The Little Mermaid, who fell in love with a Prince and “lost her voice”.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan continued, "I've always valued independence. I've always been outspoken, especially about women's rights, and that's the sad irony of the last four years, I've advocated for so long for women to use their voice. And then I was silent."

The comment about it “being a while” since she'd delivered a speech publicly could suggest that Meghan was already starting to feel a little restricted in what she felt she could say. But this wasn’t the only potentially telling detail in Meghan Markle's wedding speech.

As she went on to describe their romance in the form of a fairytale-esque tale, Meghan reflected upon how “people didn’t fully get” that they were “meant to be together”. At the end she also declared, “nothing can break us” and said that their love was a “fighter”.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Not only are these phrases incredibly emotional and powerful but they could have hinted even then that no scrutiny, comments or potential disagreements with others would “break” them apart. Since Meghan made this speech she and Prince Harry have “stepped back” as working royals and have been surrounded by rumors of a “rift” between them and the Royal Family.

However, their relationship seems to be as strong as ever and throughout all of the ups and downs of recent years they have remained a close team. Although at the time she didn’t know what was to come, Meghan Markle’s wedding speech showcased their love and what’s important to them which influenced their life choices later on.