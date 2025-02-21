Foods the royals are obsessed with, from the King's eggs of choice to Kate Middleton's go-to pizza

While we only get a rare glimpse into their lives, the foods the royals are obsessed with have occasionally come to light over the years. Despite having access to the best cooking - including personal palace chefs - they're often surprisingly down-to-earth when it comes to their mealtime preferences.

Indeed, from King Charles' hard-boiled eggs for breakfast and Kate Middleton's favourite pizza topping, to Princess Diana's lamb-based fridge snack and Queen Elizabeth's easy-to-replicate sweet treat, this famous family are much like the rest of us. With, perhaps, the exception of Prince Philip's favoured Russian delicacy.

So, if you're after some culinary inspiration - and are keen to eat like a prince or princess - then we've delved into everything the royals have revealed over the years about what they like to put on their plate. One thing's for sure, you'll be peckish...

32 foods the royals are obsessed with

Queen Elizabeth's chocolate biscuit cake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A staple of Queen Elizabeth's afternoon tea at the palace was none other than chocolate biscuit cake. According to the Daily Mail, the late monarch consumed the crunchy sweet treat on virtually a daily basis.

Queen Camilla's fish and chips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the rest of the nation, Queen Camilla is a fan of fish and chips. In an interview with her son, the food writer Tom Parker Bowles, for the Daily Mail's You magazine, she said: "That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips."

Kate Middleton's pizza

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few things more delicious than a pizza and Kate Middleton is partial to the classic Italian delicacy. According to the Daily Express, the Princess of Wales confided to children at a London royal engagement in 2019 that she prefers it topped with bacon because pepperoni is "too spicy" for her.

King George VI's tomato ketchup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Queen Elizabeth II handed out more than 600 royal warrants during her reign, her father King George VI bequeathed just 34 in his lifetime. However, the select few included tomato ketchup empire Heinz - who first began supplying Royal Households in 1951, a year before he died, as the BBC reports.

Prince George's spaghetti carbonara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George is said to be big on spaghetti carbonara, according to chef Aldo Zilli who has spoken with his father Prince William numerous times over the years through the charity Centrepoint. "Apparently his little boy’s favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I’m waiting for the call to go and cook it for him," he told the Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle's roast chicken

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle was famously proposed to by Prince Harry at Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage in 2017 while the couple were cooking a roast chicken. The future Duchess of Sussex told the BBC shortly after their engagement was announced that the royal had got down on one knee during their "cosy night in."

Princess Charlotte's curry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing quite like a curry that makes your tastebuds tingle, and it turns out that Princess Charlotte is a fan. Her mother Kate Middleton revealed at a 2019 royal engagement, according to People, that when she makes the dish herself "the children have a portion with no spice" although she added that her only daughter is actually "pretty good with heat."

Prince William's sticky toffee pudding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William's go-to sweet treat is the classic British dessert that is sticky toffee pudding. Luckily for the royal, he has the indulgent dessert specially made - and former royal chef Darren McGrady told TODAY that he served the dish at Buckingham Palace with chunks of Scharffen Berger chocolate mixed in.

King Charles' eggs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems that King Charles is partial to a high-protein breakfast. Indeed, The Guardian reports that, as per Jeremy Paxman's book On Royalty, the monarch's first meal of the day is based around eggs. Seven are apparently boiled for him every morning because staff are never quite sure which will be 'precisely to the satisfactory hardness' and will be 'laid out in an ascending row of numbers'.

Princess Diana's lamb cutlets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might not be everyone's snack of choice, Princess Diana apparently liked to graze on cold lamb cutlets. "There was a small fridge, and I used to leave things in the fridge that she liked, cold lamb cutlets and things like that," said former royal chef Mervyn Wycherley to The Sun. 'So she could just snack whenever she wanted to.'

Prince Harry's banana bread

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry gave an interesting first-hand insight into his culinary preferences in his book Spare. According to Tapas magazine, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his favourite desserts are anything featuring bananas - including banana bread.

Duchess Sophie's nuts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Express, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, adheres to a very healthy eating regime. "Her diet consists of predominantly natural, unprocessed foods such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds, fish, olive oil,' her personal trainer Jeremiah Daniel told the paper.

Prince Edward's barbecues

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Edward's cooking comes into its own in the summer months, according to his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh - who shares daughter Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn with the late Queen's youngest son. "He is very good at barbecues, and the children love those," she told The Sunday Times.

Sarah Ferguson's potatoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we expect the royals to have extravagant tastes, they are also fans of some rather ordinary dishes too. Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, revealed on TikTok that she loves potatoes. According to the Daily Mail, her favourite comfort food is either Dover sole with tartare sauce and mashed potatoes or ham salad with baked potatoes.

Prince Louis' beetroot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While vegetables are rarely a go-to menu item for youngsters, it seems the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton might have some other ideas. "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot, a massive favourite - [Prince] Louis absolutely loves beetroot," his mother told Mary Berry while discussing the produce they grow in the palace garden on the BBC show A Berry Royal Christmas, (per People).

Prince Philip's salmon coulibiac

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Philip was said to favour a Russian delicacy called salmon coulibiac, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady, as reports Mashed. It features mushrooms, rice, salmon, and spinach seasoned with dill, shallots, and white wine, making it quite similar to a Beef Wellington.

Queen Mother's Oeufs Drumkilbo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While few might have come across it before, the Queen Mother always enjoyed tucking into Oeufs Drumkilbo, according to the Daily Mail. For the unacquainted, it is essentially a posh prawn cocktail and egg mayonnaise wrapped into one and was often consumed during picnics on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Princess Beatrice's tomatoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever wondered what's in a royal grocery basket? Princess Beatrice was once seen doing her food shop at Marks & Spencer in Mayfair, and in photos published by the Daily Mail, a pack of vine tomatoes were spied in her carrier bag on departure.

Princess Anne's kippers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been revealed that Princess Anne is partial to kippers, a form of smoked herring, which is usually eaten at breakfast. According to Hello!, her unlikely preference was shared in a letter she sent to Fortune Kippers, a 140-year-old company based in Whitby, Yorkshire.

Princess Eugenie's croissants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie divulged her penchant for French baked goods in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "If I need to pick up some groceries, I go to Waitrose, right next to my gym," shared the late Queen's granddaughter. "In the morning class, I can smell the fresh croissants coming in and I'm like, 'Don't do this to me!'"

Zara Tindall's Greek yoghurt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As an active horsewoman, Zara Tindall makes sure she fuels up well for breakfast. According to Hello!, her go-to morning meal is Greek yoghurt - which she reportedly tops with honey - and consumes along with a piece of fruit or toast.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's waffles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've come to learn about a few of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's food preferences over the years, including his favourite breakfast treat. As the Daily Express reports, his father Prince Harry told James Corden on The Late Late Show that his eldest child loves waffles - which his mother Meghan Markle makes from scratch.

Mike Tindall's Chinese takeaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike Tindall has revealed the cuisine he always orders if his royal wife Zara is out of town. Writing in The Guardian, the former professional rugby player said: "If [she] is away competing I'll have my only takeaway of the week. It would definitely be a Chinese - it might be a banquet for two but obviously, that would just be for me. I can do that in fairly easily."

Pippa Middleton's porridge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chilly forecast ahead? Pippa Middleton likes to warm up with a nourishing bowl of oats, as she revealed in an interview with iNews. The Princess of Wales' younger sister revealed that she 'can't start the day' without having breakfast and consumes "lots of porridge."

Jack Brooksbank's risotto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jack Brooksbank's cooking habits were revealed by his wife Princess Eugenie on the Table Manners podcast. The royal shared that if they were having guests round to their home in Portugal "one of the things we love doing is Jamie Oliver's squash and pork risotto. It's so good."

Lady Louise Windsor's turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of many royal youngsters to enjoy Christmas at Sandringham over the years, we've come to learn about the festive cuisine that Lady Louise Windsor - the daughter of Prince Edward - is likely to have been tucking into. "We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children's nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch," the former royal chef Darren McGrady told Hello!.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's smoked salmon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi certainly has decadent cravings. "In my fridge, you’ll always find...smoked salmon," he told the Financial Times. "I always have salmon from Secret Smokehouse because it’s easy when you’ve been working all day and you just want to grab something healthy."

Carole Middleton's carrots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrots are one of several root veggies - including beetroot and onions - that Carole Middleton likes to grow in her garden. "Digging for spuds is fun at any age," the mother of Kate Middleton told Saga magazine, giving an insight into her healthy diet, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Princess Margaret's cheese

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Margaret, the late Queen's younger sister, took her snacking to the next level. According to the book Ma'am Darling: 99 Glimpses of Princess Margaret by Craig Brown, as reported by Hello!, she would enjoy "half a dozen native and continental cheeses" along with some fruit during lunch at the palace.

Peter Phillips' milk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An insight into Peter Phillips' fridge came when the son of Princess Anne took part in a milk commercial in China. According to Sky, he could be seen sipping on a glass in two different adverts for Bright Dairies, and telling the camera "This is what I drink."

Mia Tindall's ice-cream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Tindall, the eldest child of Mike and Zara Tindall, has frequently been spotted alongside her parents with an ice cream in hand, (per the Daily Mail). The youngster is a regular at countryside events during the summer, like Gatcombe Horse Trials, where tucking into a cool sweet treat is a great idea.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's sponge cake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal weddings can give an insight into food favourites. Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, opted for a cake featuring three different sponges - rich fruit cake, classic Victoria sponge and lemon Limoncello sponge cake - at her 2019 nuptials to the late Thomas Kingston, according to Hello!.