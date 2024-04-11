Kate Moss is bringing back the Balenciaga bag we’ve been dreaming about for years

If you’re anything like us, the Balenciaga Le City bag will have been on your lust list for a long time. We’re talking decades here.

We have several of the best designer bags on our wish list at the moment, but supermodel Kate Moss has just put Balenciaga’s iconic bag back where it belongs - at the top.

She was pictured out and about with the bag to coincide with the luxury fashion house relaunching this Y2K favourite, which landed online on 7th April.

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images and Balenciaga)

Right up there alongside the Fendi baguette, Chanel’s 2.55 and Louis Vuitton Speedy styles as the most-wanted bags on resale sites, the City was born back in 2001, thanks to then Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquiere.

A run of just 25 were made, but once Kate Moss was spotted carrying it, the design was a runaway success. Naturally, Balenciaga brand ambassador Kim Kardashian starred in the revival campaign this time around, but Mossy is the original influencer, so who better to bring it back?

The new iteration is a modern mimic of the original and is available in various sizes and colours. A bag is a staple piece in any spring capsule wardrobe, and this one fits perfectly with the Quiet Luxury aesthetic that is dominating at the moment. No logos, just £2,050 (for the medium version) of slouchy boho vibes, stylish studs and buttery soft leather.

It’s far from a bargain buy, but you do get a lot of bang for your buck when you compare it to a lot of minis on the market.

This is a handbag that certainly doesn’t do things by halves. It’s a world away from the teeny tiny totes we’re seeing a lot of at the moment, but not so oversized as to weigh you down on the commute. This roomy tote is going to fit your laptop, your lunch and your lipstick comfortably.

Fans will immediately recognise the distinctive horizontal zip and motorcycle-inspired stud hardware, and the good news if you’re thinking of investing is that it really does only get better with age.

The even better news is that of course there are more budget-friendly alternatives that will have even the biggest Balenciaga fans doing a double take...