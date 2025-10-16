Still the most coveted denim style of the season, these are the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans

If you're currently wondering what the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans you've landed in exactly the right place. Whether you're new to this trending denim silhouette or simply after new autumn inspiration, we've rounded up seven of the very best shoe types to pair with your favourite barrel leg jeans.

If you've already bagged yourself the very best barrel leg jeans, you'll know that this jeans style can appear tricky to style – especially when it comes to footwear. But there are actually far more options than you might think. From your most comfortable trainers to timeless loafers, there are plenty of styles to choose from, including some of the chicest autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 that we've spotted on the runway.

When styling barrel leg jeans, consider proportions. These jeans flare out mid-leg and taper towards your ankle, so footwear will have a big influence on how streamlined or heavy the look is. Flat-sole shoes like ballet flats, or slim loafers, work especially well because they keep the look light. Plus, a narrow shoe like pointed kitten heels will subtly help elongate the leg, too.

1. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: Loafers

Loafers are a natural fit for barrel leg jeans, offering a polished edge to the denim fabric without overpowering the relaxed shape. Keep them flat to balance the volume of the denim, and opt for supple leather or soft suede finishes this time of year.

Mint Velvet Gigi Brown Suede Penny Loafers £110 at Mint Velvet These soft brown suede loafers feature a flat sole, a smart round toe, and an on-trend chocolate brown shade, which is perfect for pairing with either mid-wash or dark indigo barrel-leg jeans. Nobody's Child High Waisted Barrel Leg Jeans £75 at M&S Nobody's Child has to be one of the best British brands to shop from, especially for elevated and well-made wardrobe staples like these 100% organic cotton barrel-leg jeans. Zara 100% Sheepskin Suede Blazer £169 at Zara If you're looking for the best suede jackets, Zara is worth browsing. This jacket comes with detachable fur trims, which transform it into a statement piece. Or wear without for an elegant take on the suede trend.

2. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: trainers

Trainers and jeans are an unbeatable combination. Opt for streamlined styles with a lower sole to complement the jeans' curved shape. Classic retro-inspired styles like adidas' Low-Tops or Sambas work well, or for a more elevated look, choose from the best white trainers.

adidas Handball Spezial Suede Low-Top Trainers £89.99 at Selfridges You can't go wrong with investing in this classic adidas style. Deemed as some of the most comfortable trainers, this earthy-shaded take on the design feels effortlessly on-trend. Hush Cordelia Barrel Leg Jeans £100 at Hush To create one of the best white jeans outfits, we'd recommend you opt for the barrel leg silhouette for its on-trend, relaxed appeal. These jeans have a mid-rise cut and offer a loose finish for easy everyday wear. M&S X Bella Freud Pure Cashmere Jumper £140 at M&S Newly released as part of Bella Freud's M&S collection, this rich chocolate sweater is already selling out fast. It's luxuriously made from soft cashmere and cut into a neat flattering fit.

3. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: mary-janes

Mary-Janes are a clever styling choice when paired with barrel leg jeans; they feel on-trend and classic at the same time. The signature strap and round-toe design feel effortlessly elegant. During the cooler, wetter season, opt for more robust materials such as leather or faux leather.

M&S Strappy Flat Ballet Pumps Black £26 at M&S These ballet pumps are an elegant addition to you current footwear collection. They come in either burgundy or black, and feature a smart buckled ankle strap for a secure fit. Mint Velvet Dark Indigo Barrel Leg Jeans £99 at Mint Velvet Coming in a stretch fabric these barrel leg jeans don't just look the part, but the material will ensure you stay comfortable all day long. They come in either regular, petite or long so you can find the right fit for you. H&M Limited Edition Striped Shirt £59.99 at Zara This limited edition shirt comes in a cotton-blend fabric, features a contrast lapel collar, and has a baby blue shade that pairs with a range of autumnal hues. Team with earthy browns, indigo blues, or rich burgundies.

4. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: pointed kitten heels

If you're looking to style you barrel leg jeans as part of your smart casual outfits, opt for a pointed kitten heel. The pointed toe helps to elongate the leg, creating a flattering contrast to the relaxed jeans silhouette.

Dune Celinna Heeled Leather Courts £99 at Selfridges The autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 suggest brown as a key shade in the season ahead. These buckled kitten heels will work seamlessly with a range of hues and with almost everything from barrel leg jeans to floaty dresses. COS Bay Barrel Leg Jeans £85 at COS If you prefer black denim over blue wash shades, these barrel leg jeans are the perfect find for you. The streamline barrel silhouette feels neat enough for wearing as part of a smart-casual outfit idea. ME+EM Sharp Shoulder Blazer £350 at ME+EM ME+EM are home to some of the best tailoring, and this pinstriped blazer is the perfect example. It has a sharp shoulder silhouette, a rich chocolate brown shade and is made from a blend of wool and viscose that's perfect for cooler weather.

5. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: heeled ankle boots

Heeled ankle boots are ideal for the cooler season ahead, giving barrel leg jeans a more elevated and structured finish. Opt for slim-fitting styles that tuck neatly underneath the hem or graze just above the ankle. A kitten heel or mid-height heel will also help to elongate the leg.

Boden Kitten Ankle Boots £169 at Boden Ankle boots are some of the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans, especially when the temperature drops. These suede kitten heels make the chicest date night outfit, styled with mid-wash denim and a feminine blouse. Whistles Light Wash Stretch Barrel Leg Jean £95 at Whistles These classic light-wash barrel leg jeans have added stretch in the fabric for extra comfort. If you're new to the barrel leg style, these jeans are a great place to start, offering a subtle curved shape. With Nothing Underneath Kew Blouse £130 at WNU With Nothing Underneath is a firm favourite amongst fashion-lovers and even Royalty. Kate Middleton was recently spotted in one of their cardigans. This white ruffled blouse looks elegant tucked into denim, tailored trousers, or even skirts.

6. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: ballet pumps

Ballet pumps are a perfect match for barrel leg jeans if you're heading to the office or creating a smart-casual weekend outfit. Their flat sole keeps proportions grounded, while the soft, rounded toe complements the denim curve.

M&S Bow Flat Ballet Pumps £29.50 at M&S Ballet flats are one of the chicest shoe styles to pair with denim, especially with a barrel leg silhouette. These bow detail pumps are a bestseller at M&S and are an affordable dupe for the trending Rosalind style by Alohas. levi's Cinch Barrel Jeans £70 at levi's If you're looking to update your current denim rotation, Levi's latest collection is worth browsing. These barrel leg jeans are cut with a flattering high rise, and they feature adjusters on the back so you can change the fit to suit your needs. Zara Short Boucle Coat with Scarf £59.99 at Zara Now firmly on my wishlist, this grey boucle coat falls perfectly in line with the coat trends of 2025. Its cosy boucle material and chunky scarf design will ensure you stay warm all season long.

7. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: flat mules

Flat, slip-on mules like Birkenstock Bostons bring a relaxed yet on-trend feel to barrel leg jeans. Their flat soles and round toes contrast the denim silhouette nicely. When the temperature drops, layer up with socks in contrasting or colorful shades.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs £150 at Selfridges These suede Boston clogs pair seamlessly with denim and some cozy socks. If you're wondering how to style Birkenstocks, try pairing them with barrel leg jeans and chunky knitwear. Anthropologie Pilcro High-Rise Carpenter Barrel Jeans £128 at Anthropologie Crafted from premium denim these barrel leg jeans are an investment piece that you can wear season to season. This darker denim lends itself to pairing well with wintery shades such as tomato red, emerald green or navy. Sezane Gaspard Cardigan £95 at Sezane This tomato red cardigan is a luxurious layer that can be bundled underneath a trench coat or blazer when the temperature drops. Caroline Parr, our Woman&Home Eccomerce Fashion Editor, loves the Gaspard cardigan from Sezane – read her full recommendation here.

When it comes to styling barrel leg jeans, the key is finding balance. The right shoes can completely change the feel of your outfit, whether you're leaning into a laid-back or smart-casual dress code. There are plenty of options to choose from.