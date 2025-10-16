Still the most coveted denim style of the season, these are the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans

Your guide to the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans

Images of women wearing barrel leg jeans
If you're currently wondering what the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans you've landed in exactly the right place. Whether you're new to this trending denim silhouette or simply after new autumn inspiration, we've rounded up seven of the very best shoe types to pair with your favourite barrel leg jeans.

If you've already bagged yourself the very best barrel leg jeans, you'll know that this jeans style can appear tricky to style – especially when it comes to footwear. But there are actually far more options than you might think. From your most comfortable trainers to timeless loafers, there are plenty of styles to choose from, including some of the chicest autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 that we've spotted on the runway.

1. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: Loafers

Loafers are a natural fit for barrel leg jeans, offering a polished edge to the denim fabric without overpowering the relaxed shape. Keep them flat to balance the volume of the denim, and opt for supple leather or soft suede finishes this time of year.

2. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: trainers

Trainers and jeans are an unbeatable combination. Opt for streamlined styles with a lower sole to complement the jeans' curved shape. Classic retro-inspired styles like adidas' Low-Tops or Sambas work well, or for a more elevated look, choose from the best white trainers.

3. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: mary-janes

Mary-Janes are a clever styling choice when paired with barrel leg jeans; they feel on-trend and classic at the same time. The signature strap and round-toe design feel effortlessly elegant. During the cooler, wetter season, opt for more robust materials such as leather or faux leather.

4. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: pointed kitten heels

If you're looking to style you barrel leg jeans as part of your smart casual outfits, opt for a pointed kitten heel. The pointed toe helps to elongate the leg, creating a flattering contrast to the relaxed jeans silhouette.

5. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: heeled ankle boots

Heeled ankle boots are ideal for the cooler season ahead, giving barrel leg jeans a more elevated and structured finish. Opt for slim-fitting styles that tuck neatly underneath the hem or graze just above the ankle. A kitten heel or mid-height heel will also help to elongate the leg.

6. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: ballet pumps

Ballet pumps are a perfect match for barrel leg jeans if you're heading to the office or creating a smart-casual weekend outfit. Their flat sole keeps proportions grounded, while the soft, rounded toe complements the denim curve.

7. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: flat mules

Flat, slip-on mules like Birkenstock Bostons bring a relaxed yet on-trend feel to barrel leg jeans. Their flat soles and round toes contrast the denim silhouette nicely. When the temperature drops, layer up with socks in contrasting or colorful shades.

When it comes to styling barrel leg jeans, the key is finding balance. The right shoes can completely change the feel of your outfit, whether you're leaning into a laid-back or smart-casual dress code. There are plenty of options to choose from.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

