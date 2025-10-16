Still the most coveted denim style of the season, these are the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans
Your guide to the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans
If you're currently wondering what the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans you've landed in exactly the right place. Whether you're new to this trending denim silhouette or simply after new autumn inspiration, we've rounded up seven of the very best shoe types to pair with your favourite barrel leg jeans.
If you've already bagged yourself the very best barrel leg jeans, you'll know that this jeans style can appear tricky to style – especially when it comes to footwear. But there are actually far more options than you might think. From your most comfortable trainers to timeless loafers, there are plenty of styles to choose from, including some of the chicest autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 that we've spotted on the runway.
When styling barrel leg jeans, consider proportions. These jeans flare out mid-leg and taper towards your ankle, so footwear will have a big influence on how streamlined or heavy the look is. Flat-sole shoes like ballet flats, or slim loafers, work especially well because they keep the look light. Plus, a narrow shoe like pointed kitten heels will subtly help elongate the leg, too.
1. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: Loafers
Loafers are a natural fit for barrel leg jeans, offering a polished edge to the denim fabric without overpowering the relaxed shape. Keep them flat to balance the volume of the denim, and opt for supple leather or soft suede finishes this time of year.
Nobody's Child has to be one of the best British brands to shop from, especially for elevated and well-made wardrobe staples like these 100% organic cotton barrel-leg jeans.
2. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: trainers
Trainers and jeans are an unbeatable combination. Opt for streamlined styles with a lower sole to complement the jeans' curved shape. Classic retro-inspired styles like adidas' Low-Tops or Sambas work well, or for a more elevated look, choose from the best white trainers.
3. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: mary-janes
Mary-Janes are a clever styling choice when paired with barrel leg jeans; they feel on-trend and classic at the same time. The signature strap and round-toe design feel effortlessly elegant. During the cooler, wetter season, opt for more robust materials such as leather or faux leather.
4. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: pointed kitten heels
If you're looking to style you barrel leg jeans as part of your smart casual outfits, opt for a pointed kitten heel. The pointed toe helps to elongate the leg, creating a flattering contrast to the relaxed jeans silhouette.
The autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 suggest brown as a key shade in the season ahead. These buckled kitten heels will work seamlessly with a range of hues and with almost everything from barrel leg jeans to floaty dresses.
5. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: heeled ankle boots
Heeled ankle boots are ideal for the cooler season ahead, giving barrel leg jeans a more elevated and structured finish. Opt for slim-fitting styles that tuck neatly underneath the hem or graze just above the ankle. A kitten heel or mid-height heel will also help to elongate the leg.
Ankle boots are some of the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans, especially when the temperature drops. These suede kitten heels make the chicest date night outfit, styled with mid-wash denim and a feminine blouse.
With Nothing Underneath is a firm favourite amongst fashion-lovers and even Royalty. Kate Middleton was recently spotted in one of their cardigans. This white ruffled blouse looks elegant tucked into denim, tailored trousers, or even skirts.
6. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: ballet pumps
Ballet pumps are a perfect match for barrel leg jeans if you're heading to the office or creating a smart-casual weekend outfit. Their flat sole keeps proportions grounded, while the soft, rounded toe complements the denim curve.
Ballet flats are one of the chicest shoe styles to pair with denim, especially with a barrel leg silhouette. These bow detail pumps are a bestseller at M&S and are an affordable dupe for the trending Rosalind style by Alohas.
Now firmly on my wishlist, this grey boucle coat falls perfectly in line with the coat trends of 2025. Its cosy boucle material and chunky scarf design will ensure you stay warm all season long.
7. The best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans: flat mules
Flat, slip-on mules like Birkenstock Bostons bring a relaxed yet on-trend feel to barrel leg jeans. Their flat soles and round toes contrast the denim silhouette nicely. When the temperature drops, layer up with socks in contrasting or colorful shades.
These suede Boston clogs pair seamlessly with denim and some cozy socks. If you're wondering how to style Birkenstocks, try pairing them with barrel leg jeans and chunky knitwear.
This tomato red cardigan is a luxurious layer that can be bundled underneath a trench coat or blazer when the temperature drops. Caroline Parr, our Woman&Home Eccomerce Fashion Editor, loves the Gaspard cardigan from Sezane – read her full recommendation here.
When it comes to styling barrel leg jeans, the key is finding balance. The right shoes can completely change the feel of your outfit, whether you're leaning into a laid-back or smart-casual dress code. There are plenty of options to choose from.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
