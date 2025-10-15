Kate Middleton just made a strong case for cardigans with her cosy nutmeg knit - a layering staple we’ll always rely on

Many people reach for jumpers over cardigans but they can bring a lot more flair to a simple autumn/winter outfit

Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs as she tours Long Meadow’s orchards during a visit to Long Meadow Cider on October 14, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
If there’s one thing we can’t do without this time of year it's knitwear and jumpers often leapfrog cardigans as people’s preferred style. Cardis have a reputation for being a bit too twee or old-fashioned.

However, their aesthetic all comes down to how you style them and the Princess of Wales just proved they can be such a useful layering piece. She and Prince William undertook several engagements in Northern Ireland on 14th October and we saw not one, but two outfits from her.

Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs as she makes a potato and apple cake during a visit to Long Meadow Cider on October 14, 2025 in Craigavon

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

In different lights it looked slightly more grey or more camel, but it was actually a soft nutmeg colour. The Princess is known for championing some of the best British clothing brands and this knit was the Jura Yak Wool jumper by With Nothing Underneath.

By some miracle given the so-called Kate Effect, it’s still in stock and although it’s got a rather luxurious price-point at £185 the cardigan is, after all, 100% wool. The brand calls this colour coffee and the Jura design also comes in navy and black.

It’s slightly cropped and has darker buttons running down the front and ribbed trims. Many people enjoy wearing cardis as tops in their own right but if this isn’t for you, then it’s worth checking out how the future Queen styled hers.

Catherine, Princess of Wales gestures as she speaks with farm owners during a visit to Mallon Farm

(Image credit: Photo by SAMIR HUSSEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate used it as a layering piece over a black roll neck and tucked both into the waistband of her Ralph Lauren skirt for a seamless finish. A cardigan is useful for adding extra warmth over lighter jumpers or tops and still gives a glimpse of the piece underneath.

Because of this they can bring much more texture and dimension to an outfit than you’d get from simply wearing a second jumper. From the buttons to the neckline and knit pattern, a cardigan brings a stylish flair that can complement whatever you’re wearing underneath.

In the Princess of Wales’s case, the cardi’s buttons matched her roll neck. Whilst there are so many chunky cardigan options out there for a relaxed look, if you go for a more streamlined shape they fit easily under a coat or jacket.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles and holds a bunch of flowers during a visit to Long Meadow Cider on October 14, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

A neutral cardi like Kate’s brown one is also a good choice when you want versatility. They can be worn over and under a variety of different items without you having to worry about potential colour clashing.

Suede jackets are particularly popular right now, though the senior royal is partial to a waxed design. She wore her With Nothing Underneath knit with her Barbour Defence jacket for a country-chic edge as she toured Mallon Farm and learnt more about how they’re spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen.

Later in the day she and Prince William got stuck into apple picking and made some apple and potato cakes at Long Meadow Cider. The business has been cultivating apples since 1968 and has been family-run for generations.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

