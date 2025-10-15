Kate Middleton just made a strong case for cardigans with her cosy nutmeg knit - a layering staple we’ll always rely on

If there’s one thing we can’t do without this time of year it's knitwear and jumpers often leapfrog cardigans as people’s preferred style. Cardis have a reputation for being a bit too twee or old-fashioned.

However, their aesthetic all comes down to how you style them and the Princess of Wales just proved they can be such a useful layering piece. She and Prince William undertook several engagements in Northern Ireland on 14th October and we saw not one, but two outfits from her.

Kate is an expert at quick changes and swapped footwear and jackets from something more practical when she visited Mallon Farm and Long Meadow Cider. It was then that we saw her cardigan which hit one of the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends: the colour brown.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Kate's Cardigan And Alternatives

Exact Match With Nothing Underneath Jura Cardigan in Coffee £185/$290 at With Nothing Underneath Crafted from 100% yak wool, Kate's cardi is still in stock in her coffee-brown shade and also comes in black and navy. It's ever so slightly cropped and has a crew neckline and ribbed detailing on the cuffs and hem. The design is fitted, but if you want a slouchier look then consider sizing up. Zara Taupe Soft Knit Cardigan £32.99/$49.90 at Zara If you love the Princess of Wales's cardigan but want something more affordable than this one is a similar colour and is also timeless. It has ribbed trims and a rounded neckline, with subtle buttons running up the front. Wear over long-sleeved T-shirts, thermals or on its own as a top. M&S Crew Neck Pocket Detail Cardigan £36/$80.99 at M&S In some lights the Princess's cardigan looks a little more taupe and this cardigan is a great alternative if you love this kind of hue. There are handy patch pockets on the front and the shoulders are slightly dropped for a relaxed feel.

Shop More Cosy Knits

Boden Eva Cashmere Crew Cardigan £139/$179 at Boden Made from warm and breathable cashmere, this cardigan is a gorgeous piece to have in your collection and will never go out of style. The Eva design comes in a variety of different colours ranging from neutral to bright shades, but you can't go wrong with a classic black cardigan. Get 15% off with the code WXVK. H&M Cable Knit Brown Cardigan £27.99/$34.99 at H&M This cardigan has a pretty cable knit design and a V-shaped neckline. The metal buttons going down the front are made into a real feature thanks to the contrast of their gold colour against the deep brown knit. The shoulders are gently dropped and there's ribbed detailing too. Reiss Wool Colour-Block Cardigan £140/$240 at Reiss Crafted from plush wool with a chenille-like finish, the Reiss Olli cardigan is a year-round staple and something a little different to a plain jumper or cardi. The colour blocking is striking and yet the neutral colours mean it's not overpowering.

In different lights it looked slightly more grey or more camel, but it was actually a soft nutmeg colour. The Princess is known for championing some of the best British clothing brands and this knit was the Jura Yak Wool jumper by With Nothing Underneath.

By some miracle given the so-called Kate Effect, it’s still in stock and although it’s got a rather luxurious price-point at £185 the cardigan is, after all, 100% wool. The brand calls this colour coffee and the Jura design also comes in navy and black.

It’s slightly cropped and has darker buttons running down the front and ribbed trims. Many people enjoy wearing cardis as tops in their own right but if this isn’t for you, then it’s worth checking out how the future Queen styled hers.

(Image credit: Photo by SAMIR HUSSEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate used it as a layering piece over a black roll neck and tucked both into the waistband of her Ralph Lauren skirt for a seamless finish. A cardigan is useful for adding extra warmth over lighter jumpers or tops and still gives a glimpse of the piece underneath.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Because of this they can bring much more texture and dimension to an outfit than you’d get from simply wearing a second jumper. From the buttons to the neckline and knit pattern, a cardigan brings a stylish flair that can complement whatever you’re wearing underneath.

In the Princess of Wales’s case, the cardi’s buttons matched her roll neck. Whilst there are so many chunky cardigan options out there for a relaxed look, if you go for a more streamlined shape they fit easily under a coat or jacket.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

A neutral cardi like Kate’s brown one is also a good choice when you want versatility. They can be worn over and under a variety of different items without you having to worry about potential colour clashing.

Suede jackets are particularly popular right now, though the senior royal is partial to a waxed design. She wore her With Nothing Underneath knit with her Barbour Defence jacket for a country-chic edge as she toured Mallon Farm and learnt more about how they’re spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen.

Later in the day she and Prince William got stuck into apple picking and made some apple and potato cakes at Long Meadow Cider. The business has been cultivating apples since 1968 and has been family-run for generations.