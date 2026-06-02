Wet but warm weather? Halle Berry's jeans, blazer and adidas Sambas combination is the antidote to drizzly summer days
She gave everyone's favourite trainers an elevated flair with her subtle summer styling
Halle Berry was spotted out and about wearing everyone’s favourite adidas Samba OG trainers last week, and the iconic footwear felt both directional and elevated alongside her baggy, barrel-leg jeans and blazer combination.
While her jeans and a blazer outfit is a staple when it comes to everyday style, it’s ideal for this time of year when the wet but warm weather leaves us all wondering what should I wear today? The next time it’s overcast and drizzly but still warm, you won’t find us panicking – we’ve got this look bookmarked.
When it came to accessorising her jeans and trainers combination, Halle kept things sleek and clean to elevate the casual style. She could be seen carrying the large Palais bag by Maison De Sabré, and completed her ensemble with oversized, flat-top sunglasses. Alongside her jeans and Sambas, the choice of a neutral bag and classic black sunglasses was a seamless decision, creating a quiet luxury look.
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We love Sambas for their effortless, comfortable and seriously chic look, and Halle's 'cloud white/black gum' colourway are a particularly versatile option for elevated everyday wear.
When pulling together staples for summer wardrobes, there’s a delicate balance to be struck between knowing what to wear in the heat and what to wear in 20-24 degrees - it's an art form. And Halle’s outfit is a masterclass in pulling off those slightly warmer, pre-heatwave climes.
A Jeans and a blazer outfit never fails when it comes to elevated day wear, and Halle’s look offers a trending twist on the classic look. When it comes to the denim trends for 2026, dark washes like the rich indigo she's seen wearing are really having a moment, as they feel more polished than lightwash iterations. When styled with a blazer, denim gets instant extra polish too, making it an ideal look for smart-casual moments. Plus, darker-wash denim is also incredibly flattering.
Adding to the timely, on-trend feel of the look is the barrel leg shape of Halle’s jeans. This curved hem style has become a breakout style denim trend of 2026, and it's set to continue in popularity well into the spring/summer season thanks to its flattering nipped-in waist and generous leg room that keeps everything comfy. But, while they’re baggy, this style of jeans has a balanced silhouette as the relaxed cut tapers back in at the ankle, meaning they work well with low-profile shoes like trainers.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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