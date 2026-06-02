Wet but warm weather? Halle Berry's jeans, blazer and adidas Sambas combination is the antidote to drizzly summer days

Halle Berry was spotted out and about wearing everyone’s favourite adidas Samba OG trainers last week, and the iconic footwear felt both directional and elevated alongside her baggy, barrel-leg jeans and blazer combination.

While her jeans and a blazer outfit is a staple when it comes to everyday style, it’s ideal for this time of year when the wet but warm weather leaves us all wondering what should I wear today? The next time it’s overcast and drizzly but still warm, you won’t find us panicking – we’ve got this look bookmarked.

When it came to accessorising her jeans and trainers combination, Halle kept things sleek and clean to elevate the casual style. She could be seen carrying the large Palais bag by Maison De Sabré, and completed her ensemble with oversized, flat-top sunglasses. Alongside her jeans and Sambas, the choice of a neutral bag and classic black sunglasses was a seamless decision, creating a quiet luxury look.

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Get Halle Berry's Look

EXACT MATCH adidas Samba OG Trainers £94.99 at Office We love Sambas for their effortless, comfortable and seriously chic look, and Halle's 'cloud white/black gum' colourway are a particularly versatile option for elevated everyday wear. We The Free CRVY Venus Barrel Jeans £108 at Free People These barrel leg jeans feature a distinct curved outseam that gives the baggy style a sculptural shape before tapering at the ankle. There are a variety of washes to choose from, but this rich indigo is universally flattering. Mango Fitted Double-Breasted Blazer £99.99 at Mango This white blazer has a fitted shape and nipped in waist that balances out its structured shoulders, with a gently oversized shape making it perfect for dressing down as well as up. adidas Vl Court 3.0 in Off-White Multi £65 at Schuh These adidas trainers come in an incredibly similar colourway to Halle's trainers, and the versatile off-white and black tones work well alongside spring/summer staples in both neutral and bold colourways. M&S Mid Rise Barrel Jeans £30 at M&S These barrel leg jeans have some generous volume through the legs, though it's not as pronounced as some other, more structural styles so they maintain a laid-back silhouette. H&M Double-Breasted Blazer £37.99 at H&M This H&M blazer comes highly rated, with hundreds of 5* reviews raving about its 'gorgeous fit and great quality.' It is slightly oversized for a relaxed fit, and its cream shade is perfect for the summer.

When pulling together staples for summer wardrobes, there’s a delicate balance to be struck between knowing what to wear in the heat and what to wear in 20-24 degrees - it's an art form. And Halle’s outfit is a masterclass in pulling off those slightly warmer, pre-heatwave climes.

A Jeans and a blazer outfit never fails when it comes to elevated day wear, and Halle’s look offers a trending twist on the classic look. When it comes to the denim trends for 2026, dark washes like the rich indigo she's seen wearing are really having a moment, as they feel more polished than lightwash iterations. When styled with a blazer, denim gets instant extra polish too, making it an ideal look for smart-casual moments. Plus, darker-wash denim is also incredibly flattering.

Adding to the timely, on-trend feel of the look is the barrel leg shape of Halle’s jeans. This curved hem style has become a breakout style denim trend of 2026, and it's set to continue in popularity well into the spring/summer season thanks to its flattering nipped-in waist and generous leg room that keeps everything comfy. But, while they’re baggy, this style of jeans has a balanced silhouette as the relaxed cut tapers back in at the ankle, meaning they work well with low-profile shoes like trainers.