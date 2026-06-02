Struggling with what jacket to wear right now? This cropped trench is ideal for unpredictable weather, and it's less than £30

The weather has been all over the place recently – we have gone from scorching temperatures to heavy grey skies over the last few days, and the forecast looks set to be just as erratic for the foreseeable future too.

Which naturally plays havoc when deciding what should I wear today, and finding the perfect extra layer can be even trickier. If you're unsure about what jacket to go for, I would always suggest adding one of the best trench coats to your style arsenal, as they work with almost every outfit, and offer more practical coverage than a denim jacket on morning and evening commutes, but are light enough for when the temperatures climb after lunch.

I already had a longer length trench, but it can sometimes feel a little too much for a sunny day, so when I spotted the H&M Trench Look Cotton Jacket, I knew it would be a winner for the coming weeks. The high street hero looks just like a traditional trench and has all the classic design details like epaulettes on the shoulders, belted cuffs, and tortoiseshell buttons, but with a much shorter length and a boxy shape that makes it a winner for the warmer weather. This particular style is made from 100% cotton and isn’t lined, so it feels wonderfully light, too. Oh, and it has pockets.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the Jacket

Exact match H&M Trench-Look Cotton Jacket £39.99 at H&M This shorter length piece in a soft sandy hue is really versatile and will sit nicely over any colour or print to take all the hassle out of choosing your outfit, but if you prefer darker tones, it's also available in khaki green and chocolate brown. The sizing covers UK XXS-XL, and the simple cotton fabric means you can throw it in the wash on a 40-degree cycle. Win, win.

Shop More Cropped Jackets

Nobody's Child Camel Tie Trench Jacket £149 at Nobody's Child Small triangle scarves are everywhere right now, and this design comes with a matching (and detachable) neckerchief to tick off the trend nicely. The asymmetric buttons give it a modern feel, too. M&S Pure Cotton Short Car Coat £60 at M&S A checked lining adds some extra oomph to this piece that gives it a very designer feel but minus the big spend. It's available in sizes 6-24 and there is also a soft navy version. John Lewis Double Breasted Short Trench Coat £99 at John Lewis If boxier styles aren't for you, go for this jacket that comes with a belt at the waist to cinch you in and create definition to your silhouette

I usually stick to a denim jacket over the summer, but I can see this cropped trench becoming my go-to, as it is equally as easy to wear but has a slightly smarter feel to it that adds instant polish to everything from a floaty sundress to a shirt and trouser combo for the office.

The shorter length of the above pieces means you won't have to worry about how to style a trench coat either, as there is less fabric to deal with than a longer length design, and most cropped styles come minus a belt or heavy detailing. Simply throw it on over absolutely any outfit, and you'll be all set.

Trench coats really do work all year round, too, so for less than £30, you'll have the perfect extra layer to see you through every season in style.