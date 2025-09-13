Eve Myles just wore a pair of leopard print adidas Sambas that are perfect for autumn

While a pair of the best white trainers will always be a staple in any autumn capsule wardrobe, we’re always looking for new ways to shake up our footwear as the seasons change. So when we spotted Eve Myles wearing not only a pair of our favourite trainers but a pair in our favourite animal print, we knew we’d found our new autumn go-to.

All eyes were on her shoe choice as she made an appearance on This Morning, wearing the adidas Samba OG Shoes in leopard print. The shoes play perfectly into one of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025; maximalist trainers, not only because of their busy print but because of their accents too.

Muted red-orange laces and cream adidas stripes complemented the warm-toned brown spots perfectly, making what was already our favourite pair of trainers – seriously, our review of the adidas Samba could not be more glowing – even more coveted in our eyes.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Leopard Print Trainers

EXACT MATCH adidas Samba OG Shoes £100 at adidas Eve's leopard print Sambas may be a statement, maximalist shoe thanks to their busy animal print and constrasting lace colour, but they're super easy to style and wear thanks to their simple and sleek silhouette that hugs the foot for comfort. Friends Like These Brown Leopard Print Lace-Up Retro Gumsole Sports Trainers £34 at Next There are so many similarities between these Next trainers and the OG Samba by adidas, with them boasting a similar style of leopard print, the same red-toned laces and a creamy white stripe detailing at the side too. Gola x Anthropologie Elan Leopard Trainers £95 at Anthropologie This cool collaboration has just come back into stock after selling out very quickly the first time around - so act now to avoid disappointment, because we can almost guarantee these will go again.

If you were wondering how to style leopard print and incorporate it into more daytime-friendly looks, Eve delivers a masterclass here. By pairing her shoes with muted khaki and black tones, she lets her maximalist footwear act as the outfit’s only statement element, creating a casual outfit that can be worn on repeat throughout autumn.

Although the trainers are pretty bold, they're more wearable than you might imagine. It's all about creating a balance through your look, keeping the rest of your ensemble a little tamer, to allow your wild footwear to take the credit.

We can easily see these leopard print Sambas being some of the best flats to wear with dresses over the autumn season, as well as adding a more fashionable feel to your favourite jeans. With endless autumn outfit ideas that can benefit from a statement shoe like this – especially if, like us, you consider leopard print to be a neutral, this pair of printed Sambas is one we predict to see lots more of in the coming months.