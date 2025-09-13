Eve Myles just wore a pair of leopard print adidas Sambas that are perfect for autumn
We’ve just found our go-to autumn shoe
While a pair of the best white trainers will always be a staple in any autumn capsule wardrobe, we’re always looking for new ways to shake up our footwear as the seasons change. So when we spotted Eve Myles wearing not only a pair of our favourite trainers but a pair in our favourite animal print, we knew we’d found our new autumn go-to.
All eyes were on her shoe choice as she made an appearance on This Morning, wearing the adidas Samba OG Shoes in leopard print. The shoes play perfectly into one of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025; maximalist trainers, not only because of their busy print but because of their accents too.
Muted red-orange laces and cream adidas stripes complemented the warm-toned brown spots perfectly, making what was already our favourite pair of trainers – seriously, our review of the adidas Samba could not be more glowing – even more coveted in our eyes.
Shop Leopard Print Trainers
EXACT MATCH
Eve's leopard print Sambas may be a statement, maximalist shoe thanks to their busy animal print and constrasting lace colour, but they're super easy to style and wear thanks to their simple and sleek silhouette that hugs the foot for comfort.
If you were wondering how to style leopard print and incorporate it into more daytime-friendly looks, Eve delivers a masterclass here. By pairing her shoes with muted khaki and black tones, she lets her maximalist footwear act as the outfit’s only statement element, creating a casual outfit that can be worn on repeat throughout autumn.
Although the trainers are pretty bold, they're more wearable than you might imagine. It's all about creating a balance through your look, keeping the rest of your ensemble a little tamer, to allow your wild footwear to take the credit.
We can easily see these leopard print Sambas being some of the best flats to wear with dresses over the autumn season, as well as adding a more fashionable feel to your favourite jeans. With endless autumn outfit ideas that can benefit from a statement shoe like this – especially if, like us, you consider leopard print to be a neutral, this pair of printed Sambas is one we predict to see lots more of in the coming months.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.