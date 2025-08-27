Anita Rani’s multi-coloured leopard print trainers are the functional and surprisingly versatile piece of footwear missing from your wardrobe

No matter the season, having a pair of the most comfortable trainers on hand is key. Once reserved only for sporting activity, the best trainers have become something of a style hero in recent years, featuring heavily in the latest shoe trends 2025 and effortlessly blending comfort and fashion currency. From teaming with dresses to jeans and even tailoring, the humble trainer has reached heady heights, and so we're always on the hunt for the best new designs to pad out our collection.

While we’ve long been fans of the best white trainers for their versatility and chic look, Anita Rani has us considering a much more out-there style. Taking to Instagram to share snaps of her time at Green Man festival, our eyes were drawn to her statement Mountain Flower Yamano 3 Suede Trainers, which she wore to finish off every single outfit over the course of the festival, proving this is a shoe that goes with so many things.

Delivering the comfort of the best women’s walking shoes without compromising on style, her Mountain Flower trainers boast a striking green leopard print pattern, with suede and cut-out details, creating a brilliantly chaotic and colourful design.

Shop Colourful Leopard Print Trainers

If you're wondering how to wear such a bold pair of trainers, you might think that keeping the rest of your look monochromatic is the way to go, but Anita showed that her leopard print trainers are ideal for wearing alongside other bright colours and prints to create an eye-catching look.

In her first photo, she paired the trainers with a sporty walking outfit of black shorts and a graphic T-shirt. Purple socks carried the fun from her trainers into her outfit, as did the graphic on her top. Remember, you don’t have to sacrifice style when going for a long walk.

After this simple yet super fun outfit, Anita grabbed one her best summer dresses and styled her colourful trainers with a bold red midi dress. The cute sundress with abstract print was the Juliet Dress from Realisation Par. Showcasing how to do smart casual dressing, this high-low mix of casual funky trainers with a pretty dress felt directional and cool.

Style Leopard Print Trainers Like Anita

For her third and final outfit, Anita paired the trainers with a simple white tank top and pair of red and pink tracksuit bottoms. The Adibreak Tracksuit Bottoms by Adidas are no longer available in the colourway she opted for, but any brightly coloured loungewear or tracksuit would work alongside some trainers and a simple tank top to get a statement-making, but still comfortable, outfit.

Anita has made some fantastic outfit choices of late, and this latest selection of looks is packed with inspiration. Not one to shy away from colour, while colour drenching has been a key look over the past few months, Anita is reminding us that you can clash colours and prints and still look stylish, as long as it is done with grace, purpose and plenty of confidence.

