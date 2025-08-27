Anita Rani’s multi-coloured leopard print trainers are the functional and surprisingly versatile piece of footwear missing from your wardrobe

No matter the season, having a pair of the most comfortable trainers on hand is key. Once reserved only for sporting activity, the best trainers have become something of a style hero in recent years, featuring heavily in the latest shoe trends 2025 and effortlessly blending comfort and fashion currency. From teaming with dresses to jeans and even tailoring, the humble trainer has reached heady heights, and so we're always on the hunt for the best new designs to pad out our collection.

While we’ve long been fans of the best white trainers for their versatility and chic look, Anita Rani has us considering a much more out-there style. Taking to Instagram to share snaps of her time at Green Man festival, our eyes were drawn to her statement Mountain Flower Yamano 3 Suede Trainers, which she wore to finish off every single outfit over the course of the festival, proving this is a shoe that goes with so many things.

Delivering the comfort of the best women’s walking shoes without compromising on style, her Mountain Flower trainers boast a striking green leopard print pattern, with suede and cut-out details, creating a brilliantly chaotic and colourful design.

ANITA'S TRAINERS Flower Mountain Yamano 3 Suede Trainers £200 at Anthropologie Blending style with comfort, Anita's Flower Mountain trainers are made from a luxurious suede and textile fabric. They will bring a punch of colour and pattern to any outfit. A lightweight rubber outsole keeps them comfortable and easy to wear, while an antibacterial cork insole keeps you fresh all day long. Flower Mountain Washi Trainers £208 at Anthropologie Flower Mountain make a huge variety of different multi-coloured trainers, but this pair are one of its only others featuring leopard print. Like Anita's pair, they fuse colour and pattern beautifully, with a suede upper, lightweight sole and antibacterial insole, making them super functional and stylish. HOFF Art Trainers £140 at Anthropologie With an impactful, mustard leopard print, these trainers a super eye-catching look, the blue laces and green accents pack in even more colourful details. But this pair of trainers isn't all about the style; there's function there too, with a leather upper making them durable, while memory foam insoles keep you comfortable.

If you're wondering how to wear such a bold pair of trainers, you might think that keeping the rest of your look monochromatic is the way to go, but Anita showed that her leopard print trainers are ideal for wearing alongside other bright colours and prints to create an eye-catching look.

In her first photo, she paired the trainers with a sporty walking outfit of black shorts and a graphic T-shirt. Purple socks carried the fun from her trainers into her outfit, as did the graphic on her top. Remember, you don’t have to sacrifice style when going for a long walk.

After this simple yet super fun outfit, Anita grabbed one her best summer dresses and styled her colourful trainers with a bold red midi dress. The cute sundress with abstract print was the Juliet Dress from Realisation Par. Showcasing how to do smart casual dressing, this high-low mix of casual funky trainers with a pretty dress felt directional and cool.

Adidas Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Tracksuit Bottoms £60 at Adidas While Anita's Adibreak tracksuit bottoms are no longer available in the bright red and pink colourway, this pair, which is also from Adidas, feature a similar red and pink design as well as the same straight-leg fit. Smarten these up by pairing them with a white tee and a black blazer to deliver a directional but polished feel. EXACT MATCH Realisation Par The Juliet in Rouge Fleur £230 at Realisation Par A floral midi dress might not be the first thing you think to style with a new pair of leopard print trainers, but Anita proves that the clashing prints and colours work incredibly well when done with purpose and confidence. Her dress, from luxury brand Realisation Par, is easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion. H&M Lightweight Water-repellent Outdoor Shorts £27.99 at H&M Going for a long walk or hike doesn't have to mean sacrificing style, with Anita showing that a simple pair of black shorts like this H&M pair can look so stylish with the addition of some statement trainers like her Mountain Flowers pair. These shorts are waterproof and lightweight..

For her third and final outfit, Anita paired the trainers with a simple white tank top and pair of red and pink tracksuit bottoms. The Adibreak Tracksuit Bottoms by Adidas are no longer available in the colourway she opted for, but any brightly coloured loungewear or tracksuit would work alongside some trainers and a simple tank top to get a statement-making, but still comfortable, outfit.

Anita has made some fantastic outfit choices of late, and this latest selection of looks is packed with inspiration. Not one to shy away from colour, while colour drenching has been a key look over the past few months, Anita is reminding us that you can clash colours and prints and still look stylish, as long as it is done with grace, purpose and plenty of confidence.