Everyone's talking about adidas Sambas, but this laidback style from the brand is the one to watch out for

Simple and subtle casual trainers will always have a place in our autumn capsule wardrobes. And even though more colourful and maximalist styles are set to take off as one of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025, where would we be without comfortable trainers that make pulling together such a breeze

adidas Sambas have long been our go-to comfortable footwear, with our review of the adidas Samba praising the minimalistic design which makes them so versatile and easy to style. But dare we say there is a new rival on the market whose quiet, understated elegance might just outdo our beloved staple?

Sleek and celebrity-approved, the adidas Campus 00s Shoes have turned our heads and might be about to take the top spot for best white trainers in our wardrobes this year.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Shop adidas Campus 00s Shoes

adidas Campus 00s Shoes £100 at adidas While the original adidas Campus shoes are made from a textile-coated, leather, they can also be snapped up in suede in a handful of different colours like this earthy brown tone, perfect for evoking the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. There is also a yellow, pink and red colour way available. adidas Campus 00s Shoes £90 at adidas We might be fawning over the white colourway of the adidas Campus Shoes, but for any lover of Sambas, this black pair with a gum sole is sure to appeal. There are a variety of other colours too, from sage green to orange or grey. adidas Campus 00s Shoes £90 at adidas The most unique adidas Campus Shoes are made from denim, with the deep navy colour matching perfectly with your favourite jeans for a casual yet super striking style. We love this unusual take.

Mollie King was recently spotted in the trending trainer style in the colourway Cloud White, which is a super wearable and versatile off-white tone that pairs effortlessly with any of the big seasonal trending hues. Tomato red suit trousers? Head to toe mocha brown? Pastel blue knitwear? The white adidas Campus trainers go with it all – and we’re snapping them up before they sell out.

More rounded and padded-out than the Samba, their shape is reminiscent of the iconic adidas Superstar II trainers Victoria Beckham loves to wear, so if you’re a fan of a more structured and statement shoe, then they're sure to draw your eye.

As with the Sambas, the Campus trainers boast the classic adidas stripes for added contrast, as well as a soft textile lining for everyday comfort. With a little more of a 90s aesthetic, the Campus trainers have a rebellious and youthful aesthetic that's ideal for casual wear.

An off-white sole and matching laces finish off the style with wearable flair, setting them out as a pair to step out in before everyone else buys them too. Plus, there's the added benefit of these not being everywhere like Sambas are, giving you a fashion-forward edge to your everyday outfits.