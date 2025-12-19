Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Sorel snow boots will make your winter wardrobe 10 times cosier
And they arrive before Christmas if you're last-minute shopping
I might have listened to one too many Christmas songs already, but Baby It's Cold Outside is ringing true today.
It felt like, for a while there, we could get away with our chic autumnal outfits, but it's time to really wrap up. Regular readers might be familiar with my cold weather saviour, the black Sorel Torino snow boots, which Kate Middleton loves too, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge is tempting me to treat my feet to some grey snow boots.
The actress, writer and producer is pictured here in Utah back in 2018, wearing the cosiest cream teddy coat, teamed with a pom pom knitted hat and the Sorel Caribou waterproof winter boots. Not only are they super toasty, but Amazon can deliver them before Christmas, so if you've left presents until the last minute (it's more fun that way, right?), then let me help.
Shop the boots
Exact match
It's safe to say customers seem to really like these boots. One reviewer wrote: "Love these boots!. I bought them for a trip to Iceland and they didn’t fail me. Kept my feet warm and dry. I’m someone who always has cold feet but they kept them so snug. Also OBSESSED with the inner felt slipper you can pull out and wear. So handy when we had hotels with hard cold floors. I do have wide feet and they did stretch to accommodate the width. Love how they look. They are quite heavy which was only problematic when I’d been walking for hours and tired. Easy to put on. I would 100% buy these again."
Shop more cosy winter essentials
Can you believe the price of this coat? The teddy fabric makes it a great designer lookalike for the Max Mara coat I've been coveting for years, only this will save me literally thousands of pounds.
The White Company make some of the very best cashmere jumpers, and this funnel neck option will make a great addition to your winter capsule wardrobe.
Barrel leg jeans have had my heart for a while now, but a classic pair of skinny jeans are great for tucking into snow boots. These have the ideal amount of stretch, and are available in three different lengths.
Phoebe isn't the only famous fan of Sorel boots. As I said, Kate Middleton loves the Torino style by the Canadian brand, plus Meghan Markle owns two colours of her favourite style.
I'm also a big fan of the Sorel snow boots that look more like trainers (and so is Scarlett Johansson). They work really well with all cuts of denim, and even tailoring, too.
