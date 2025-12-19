Jump to category:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Sorel snow boots will make your winter wardrobe 10 times cosier

And they arrive before Christmas if you're last-minute shopping

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is seen in SOREL Style Around Park City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I might have listened to one too many Christmas songs already, but Baby It's Cold Outside is ringing true today.

It felt like, for a while there, we could get away with our chic autumnal outfits, but it's time to really wrap up. Regular readers might be familiar with my cold weather saviour, the black Sorel Torino snow boots, which Kate Middleton loves too, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge is tempting me to treat my feet to some grey snow boots.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is seen in SOREL Style Around Park City - Day 2 on January 20, 2018 in Park City, Utah.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe isn't the only famous fan of Sorel boots. As I said, Kate Middleton loves the Torino style by the Canadian brand, plus Meghan Markle owns two colours of her favourite style.

I'm also a big fan of the Sorel snow boots that look more like trainers (and so is Scarlett Johansson). They work really well with all cuts of denim, and even tailoring, too.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

