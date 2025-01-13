Scarlett Johansson's underrated Sorel snow boots look more like trainers - and are perfect with wide leg trousers
Looking for a warmer alternative to trainers? These Sorel boots have got you covered
Cosy snow boots are an absolute must-have at this time of year. I love wearing mine at weekends with skinny jeans or leggings, but when it comes to styling them for work or days when I want to feel that little bit smarter, I really struggle.
I often end up wearing my most comfortable trainers, since they're the easiest option and I know they go with everything. But that does have a big drawback: chilly ankles.
Luckily for me, I just came across this image of Scarlett Johansson braving the chilly February temperatures in New York last year, and her outfit is exactly what I'm looking for. Her Sorel boots are almost like a snow boot/trainer hybrid, and they look effortlessly put-together with tailored trousers, a roll neck knit and a Prada belt bag.
When worn peaking out from beneath a pair of wide leg trousers, Scarlett's Sorel snow boots just look like some on-trend trainers with that chunky sole. The brick red colour and contrast laces are really striking, and a great alternative to white. More practical too! They're fleece-lined and come up to just the right height to keep your ankles warm. They get amazing reviews on Amazon, including one customer who wrote: "I needed something warmer than tennis shoes... these shoes were champions!!"
Shop more options
In classic tan, this version will work with everything in your wardrobe. If you're worried about how practical UGG boots can be, these are a great alternative. One reviewer noted that: "Water instantly repels off them".
Wear these olive-coloured beauties with chunky socks to brighten up an all-black ensemble this winter. Shoppers on Amazon generally seem to agree that you should go half a size up as they can run a little on the smaller side.
These have been top of my shopping list for a while now, and I've just noticed they've gone into the sale! Air & Grace make some of the best white trainers, but these snuggly shearling boots are well worth the price.
Sorel boots can count the Princess of Wales, Victoria Beckham, Angelina Jolie, Sienna Miller and Katie Holmes as fans, so they really are the best in the business when it comes to snow boots.
You've no doubt seen the bestselling Torino and Caribou styles before, but personally I've never come across the Out N About Conquest boots before. But now I'm going to be recommending them to anyone feeling the cold!
Complete the look
Snow boots aren't what I'd normally recommend as shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, but Scarlett proves they work so well together. Wear these with your Sorel Out N Abouts by day, switching to heeled boots for evening.
Prada's nylon belt bag might be one of the best designer bags to invest in, but Lululemon's take on the trend will do the trick just as well.
This Hush coat really could pass for designer, I'm so impressed. As we start thinking about a spring capsule wardrobe, this will be an invaluable layering piece.
