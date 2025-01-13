Scarlett Johansson's underrated Sorel snow boots look more like trainers - and are perfect with wide leg trousers

Looking for a warmer alternative to trainers? These Sorel boots have got you covered

SCARLETT JOHANSSON on Live with Kelly and Mark
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cosy snow boots are an absolute must-have at this time of year. I love wearing mine at weekends with skinny jeans or leggings, but when it comes to styling them for work or days when I want to feel that little bit smarter, I really struggle.

I often end up wearing my most comfortable trainers, since they're the easiest option and I know they go with everything. But that does have a big drawback: chilly ankles.

Luckily for me, I just came across this image of Scarlett Johansson braving the chilly February temperatures in New York last year, and her outfit is exactly what I'm looking for. Her Sorel boots are almost like a snow boot/trainer hybrid, and they look effortlessly put-together with tailored trousers, a roll neck knit and a Prada belt bag.

Scarlett Johansson is seen making her directorial debut on 'Eleanor the Great' on February 26, 2024 in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sorel Women's Out 'N About III Conquest WP Boots
Sorel Women's Out 'n About III Conquest Wp Boots, Spice, Black, 3 Uk

When worn peaking out from beneath a pair of wide leg trousers, Scarlett's Sorel snow boots just look like some on-trend trainers with that chunky sole. The brick red colour and contrast laces are really striking, and a great alternative to white. More practical too! They're fleece-lined and come up to just the right height to keep your ankles warm. They get amazing reviews on Amazon, including one customer who wrote: "I needed something warmer than tennis shoes... these shoes were champions!!"

Scarlett Johansson is seen making her directorial debut on 'Eleanor the Great' on February 26, 2024 in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop more options

Sorel Women's N About 3 Conquest Wp Fashion Boot
Sorel Out N About 3 Conquest Boots

In classic tan, this version will work with everything in your wardrobe. If you're worried about how practical UGG boots can be, these are a great alternative. One reviewer noted that: "Water instantly repels off them".

Sorel Women's N About 3 Conquest Waterproof Fashion Boot
Sorel Out N About 3 Conquest Boots

Wear these olive-coloured beauties with chunky socks to brighten up an all-black ensemble this winter. Shoppers on Amazon generally seem to agree that you should go half a size up as they can run a little on the smaller side.

Camino: Tan Suede And Shearling Boots
Air & Grace Camino: Tan Suede And Shearling Boots

These have been top of my shopping list for a while now, and I've just noticed they've gone into the sale! Air & Grace make some of the best white trainers, but these snuggly shearling boots are well worth the price.

Sorel boots can count the Princess of Wales, Victoria Beckham, Angelina Jolie, Sienna Miller and Katie Holmes as fans, so they really are the best in the business when it comes to snow boots.

You've no doubt seen the bestselling Torino and Caribou styles before, but personally I've never come across the Out N About Conquest boots before. But now I'm going to be recommending them to anyone feeling the cold!

Complete the look

Tuxedo trousers
H&M Tuxedo Trousers

Snow boots aren't what I'd normally recommend as shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, but Scarlett proves they work so well together. Wear these with your Sorel Out N Abouts by day, switching to heeled boots for evening.

Everywhere Belt Bag Mini Ripstop
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in Black

Prada's nylon belt bag might be one of the best designer bags to invest in, but Lululemon's take on the trend will do the trick just as well.

Pure Wool Double Lapel Jacket
Hush Pure Wool Double Lapel Jacket

This Hush coat really could pass for designer, I'm so impressed. As we start thinking about a spring capsule wardrobe, this will be an invaluable layering piece.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

