Kate Middleton convinced me to buy these Sorel winter snow boots – they're 40% off for Black Friday
These boots are perfect for cold weather styling, and they're a steal in the sale
Winter is well and truly here. The temperature has dropped so much recently, my trainer collection is no longer cutting it when braving the outside. The cold and wet are a given for the next few months, and so I need shoes to better protect my feet from the elements.
While a pair of the best wellies is a good start, they're not always the best or most appropriate footwear for days out. Last year I saw a photo of Kate Middleton wearing some gorgeous Sorel snow boots, and they looked so stylish and cosy, I was sold. At the time, Kate's pair were unavailable, so I bought these tan-coloured Sorel Explorer Joan boots, which I get so many compliments on. But today I found Kate's upgraded pair, the Sorel Torino winter boots, with 40% off in the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Sorel Winter Boots
These super warm and cosy snow boots are the perfect winter boot, combining style and practicality. They are fashionable, have a smart grip to ensure no slipping, and they are snow and waterproof to keep feet warm and dry in harsh weather. It is recommended to size up in this style, with one reviewer commenting, "My favourite winter boots ever but definitely go a full shoe size up".
Kate was first captured wearing Sorel boots back in 2018, where she wore her black pair with a puffer jacket, grey wool hat and skinny black trousers tucked in to really show off her shoes. This exact design is no longer stocked by Sorel, however the Sorel Torino winter boots are very similar in design, which are just stylish and cold-weather appropriate too. Pair these boots with a cosy coat and some of your best winter accessories and you're good to go.
woman&home fashion writer Molly Smith says: "Not only are these practical, but I can see them looking great with a range of outfits too, including a big winter coat, your best cashmere jumper and denim jeans. Kate Middleton's style offers a lace-up front and a warm fur lining, however, Sorel has lots of different designs, from ankle height to a longer-length boot that will protect you further in the cold weather. And not only this, but they have a wide range of colours to choose from too, including tan, olive, and white designs that will add a pop of colour to your winter capsule wardrobe."
More Sorel Winter Boots
These heavy snowboots have a large discount now on Amazon Prime Big Deal Day with almost 50% off the original price. They have a waterproof nylon upper and seam sealed water proof feature meaning they will keep any damp out and keep you warm.
If you want winter boots with a touch of glamour these will certainly hit spot. The fur trim is both stylish and practical and will keep you warm through the colder months ahead. Plus they have almost 50% off too.
With a fleece lining, and a waterproof construction, these winter boots are a fabulous choice to see you through the season. Plus this colour will look fabulous with blue denim, so pair with the best wide leg jeans and an overcoat.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
- Molly SmithFashion Writer
