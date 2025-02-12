Meghan Markle loves these Sorel snow boots so much, she got them in two colours - and they're now on sale

If you're searching for cosy snow boots, Sorel is a clear winner. Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham are both big fans of the brand, and now Meghan Markle has found a style she loves so much, she's got two pairs in her winter wardrobe!

She was pictured at the Invictus Games in Canada, first wearing a long black puffer coat teamed with white jeans and some of the best winter boots money can buy - the taupe faux fur-trimmed Joan of Arctic waterproof snow boots.

Then the next day, she switched her monochrome colour palette up a bit, wearing this long white Mackage coat, paired with black denim and knitwear plus a black and grey version of the same boots.

It hasn't been long since Kate Middleton's Sorel snow boots were on sale, and the good news is Meghan's grey boots are now reduced to just under £80, which is incredible for boots with so many features to keep your toes toasty. They currently have over 3,300 ratings on Amazon, and the reviews speak for themselves.

Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot

Exact match Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Boot in Ceramic Gum 2 From £189.86 at Amazon Boasting waterproof vulcanised rubber and a herringbone outsole, these are made for freezing cold days. The neutral colour will work with everything you already have in your wardrobe, and will pair well with the best jeans for your body type. The RRP is £195, so you're still getting a discount. 61% off Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Boot in Quarry Black From £76.55 (was £195) at Amazon Arguably an even more practical colour, these slate grey boots will last you for years. One reviewer said they are "built to last." Prices very according to size, but they all have impressive discounts. Now excuse me while I go and add them to my shopping basket...

The Joan of Arctic boots have a slightly higher cut than the Sorel Torino boots that Kate Middleton depends on in winter. These are made for some seriously chilly weather, so if you're after a lighter style, you could try Scarlett Johansson's Sorel boots - they're the snow boots that look more like trainers and work really well with tailored trousers.

Sorel boots generally fit true to size, but some reviewers have noted the narrow fit of the Joan of Arctic. To be on the safe side, size up and wear a pair of cashmere socks for added warmth.

How to style snow boots

M&S Collection Lily Slim Fit Jeans £25 at M&S These are my favourite skinny jeans at the moment. Baggy and barrel leg styles are all well and good until you need to try tucking them into boots! These will look so sleek with snow boots, and they've got a little bit of stretch in them so they're really comfortable. Forget what you've heard about skinny jeans going out of style - they're here to stay! Superdry Maxi Longline Puffer Coat £164.99 at Superdry Don't be fooled by the evenings getting lighter, it's still absolutely freezing. This longline puffer will keep you warm from head to toe, and you'll be reaching for it next winter as well. Snap it up if you're lucky enough to be heading off on a ski trip sometime soon, or layer it over tailoring for the office on your commute. It's that versatile! H&M Cable-Knit Polo-Neck Jumper £37.99 at H&M H&M's knitwear is my weakness at the moment. Every time I go on the website or pop into a store I walk out with another knit! This cable knit polo neck has got a very When Harry Met Sally feel to it, and looks much more expensive than it is.

