Meghan Markle loves these Sorel snow boots so much, she got them in two colours - and they're now on sale
The brand is a favourite of Kate Middleton's too
If you're searching for cosy snow boots, Sorel is a clear winner. Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham are both big fans of the brand, and now Meghan Markle has found a style she loves so much, she's got two pairs in her winter wardrobe!
She was pictured at the Invictus Games in Canada, first wearing a long black puffer coat teamed with white jeans and some of the best winter boots money can buy - the taupe faux fur-trimmed Joan of Arctic waterproof snow boots.
Then the next day, she switched her monochrome colour palette up a bit, wearing this long white Mackage coat, paired with black denim and knitwear plus a black and grey version of the same boots.
It hasn't been long since Kate Middleton's Sorel snow boots were on sale, and the good news is Meghan's grey boots are now reduced to just under £80, which is incredible for boots with so many features to keep your toes toasty. They currently have over 3,300 ratings on Amazon, and the reviews speak for themselves.
Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot
Exact match
Boasting waterproof vulcanised rubber and a herringbone outsole, these are made for freezing cold days. The neutral colour will work with everything you already have in your wardrobe, and will pair well with the best jeans for your body type. The RRP is £195, so you're still getting a discount.
61% off
Arguably an even more practical colour, these slate grey boots will last you for years. One reviewer said they are "built to last." Prices very according to size, but they all have impressive discounts. Now excuse me while I go and add them to my shopping basket...
The Joan of Arctic boots have a slightly higher cut than the Sorel Torino boots that Kate Middleton depends on in winter. These are made for some seriously chilly weather, so if you're after a lighter style, you could try Scarlett Johansson's Sorel boots - they're the snow boots that look more like trainers and work really well with tailored trousers.
Sorel boots generally fit true to size, but some reviewers have noted the narrow fit of the Joan of Arctic. To be on the safe side, size up and wear a pair of cashmere socks for added warmth.
How to style snow boots
These are my favourite skinny jeans at the moment. Baggy and barrel leg styles are all well and good until you need to try tucking them into boots! These will look so sleek with snow boots, and they've got a little bit of stretch in them so they're really comfortable. Forget what you've heard about skinny jeans going out of style - they're here to stay!
Don't be fooled by the evenings getting lighter, it's still absolutely freezing. This longline puffer will keep you warm from head to toe, and you'll be reaching for it next winter as well. Snap it up if you're lucky enough to be heading off on a ski trip sometime soon, or layer it over tailoring for the office on your commute. It's that versatile!
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Keira Knightley doesn't do red lipstick, but she does love this underrated shade for a 'natural pop'
For a chic and hassle-free tint, Keira Knightley's lipstick of choice is the perfect everyday nude...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Forget dumbbells - this 5-move resistance band leg workout can help you get stronger in minutes
Resistance bands are cheaper to buy, easy to store, and just as effective for a leg workout. Here, a PT reveals the exercises to do for results
By Grace Walsh Published
-
It's officially trench coat season: Kate Winslet's classic Burberry style is the rainy day inspiration we need
"It's always Burberry weather"
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Emilia Fox’s signature style in Silent Witness season 28 was all about knitted vests - so now we're shopping them
Silent Witness star Emilia Fox wore one item more than any other in season 28 and we're feeling inspired by her knitted vest collection
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's just showed us exactly how to wear all-over baby pink in February
Baby pink is set to be a huge trend for spring and summer this year
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Holly Willoughby just jumped on the summer belt trend set to be big in 2025
Celebrity Bear Hunt host Holly Willoughby has stepped out wearing a woven belt over a sleek black playsuit and it's a chic summer accessory
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eyeglasses trends 2025: how to find flattering frames that feel really fresh
If the eyes are the windows to the soul, make sure they're well-dressed with a frame from the latest eyeglasses trends
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
Amanda Holden's mini dress, long belted coat and designer bag is monochrome done right
Amanda looked chic and effortlessly stylish in head-to-toe black as she headed to work
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Twist seam jeans is the new denim trend you need to know - just ask Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez
Jeans with a twist...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sienna Miller's sold-out Sezane trench coat is finally back - we're shopping this iconic outerwear before it's gone
This trench coat will make any outfit look instantly chic
By Molly Smith Published