With Natalie Portman’s plush, faux fur winter boots on hand, we’re not too fussed about the upcoming cold snap
Her cosy designer footwear is currently on sale
We might be dreading the cold snap that’s about to hit, but after spotting Natalie Portman in a pair of fuzzy, teddy-textured snow boots, we’re almost not mad about postponing our spring-ready looks as we try out her style for ourselves.
She was snapped keeping her feet cosy in a pair of Stella McCartney’s Elyse snow boots while filming a Tiffany & Co. commercial in New York last week, with the style’s plush faux fur bringing tons of texture to her simple colour-drenched look that included a black puffer coat and a pair of tailored trousers.
The boots are a blend of practicality and style. Their chunky silhouette and saw-edge soles provide insulation and traction on even the coldest, snowiest of days, with a leather lining ensuring a waterproof finish that will keep toes toasty and dry. But the addition of a sweet ribbon detail, lace-up fastenings and a contrasting, platform sole makes them just as chic as they are practical, giving the footwear a sleek, fashion-forward look.
Shop Natalie Portman's Snow Boots
Shop Winter-Ready Boots
With a rubber sole and suede upper, these winter boots emulate the look of Natalie's designer pair brilliantly thanks to their fluffy borg covering. Available in a light beige or a dark brown, they deliver a cosy and practical feel for the winter - plus, their rubber flatform soles provide plenty of grip on slippery, snowy surfaces.
With a waterproof finish and 200g of insulation, these Sorel snow boots ensure you stay cosy and comfortable no matter what the weather throws at you. They're not fuzzy all over like Natalie's pair, but the shearling trim at the leg offers additional texture.
These suede boots have a chunky sole and leather wraparound panels that keep out water and protect your feet from snow, rain and cold winds. They're also lined with fluffy, shearling fleece that can be shown off by folding the ankle shaft down - though we'll be keeping it up, protecting our legs from the cold.
Snow boots might feel like an OTT staple to add to winter capsule wardrobes, with the style often being a necessity for a few days in the year. But Natalie proves that they don’t feel out of place when styled alongside our usual, everyday winter outfits, with the texture-filled footwear injecting even the simplest of looks with a cosy-chic finish.
A stylish pair of boots like Natalie’s proves that staying warm doesn't mean you have to compromise on looking good, with chunky, textured snow boots working with everything from tailored trousers like Natalie’s, to your most comfy leggings or favourite pair of jeans.
With another cold snap on the way, our feet are crying out for cosy, staple footwear like snow boots that we can style up with the best winter coat trends 2025/'26 to finish off our cold-weather ensembles this season.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.