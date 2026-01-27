With Natalie Portman’s plush, faux fur winter boots on hand, we’re not too fussed about the upcoming cold snap

Her cosy designer footwear is currently on sale

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Natalie Portman wearing snow boots on January 22, 2026 in New York City
(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

We might be dreading the cold snap that’s about to hit, but after spotting Natalie Portman in a pair of fuzzy, teddy-textured snow boots, we’re almost not mad about postponing our spring-ready looks as we try out her style for ourselves.

She was snapped keeping her feet cosy in a pair of Stella McCartney’s Elyse snow boots while filming a Tiffany & Co. commercial in New York last week, with the style’s plush faux fur bringing tons of texture to her simple colour-drenched look that included a black puffer coat and a pair of tailored trousers.

Natalie Portman wearing snow boots on January 22, 2026 in New York City

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Natalie Portman's Snow Boots

Shop Winter-Ready Boots

Snow boots might feel like an OTT staple to add to winter capsule wardrobes, with the style often being a necessity for a few days in the year. But Natalie proves that they don’t feel out of place when styled alongside our usual, everyday winter outfits, with the texture-filled footwear injecting even the simplest of looks with a cosy-chic finish.

A stylish pair of boots like Natalie’s proves that staying warm doesn't mean you have to compromise on looking good, with chunky, textured snow boots working with everything from tailored trousers like Natalie’s, to your most comfy leggings or favourite pair of jeans.

With another cold snap on the way, our feet are crying out for cosy, staple footwear like snow boots that we can style up with the best winter coat trends 2025/'26 to finish off our cold-weather ensembles this season.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.