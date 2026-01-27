With Natalie Portman’s plush, faux fur winter boots on hand, we’re not too fussed about the upcoming cold snap

We might be dreading the cold snap that’s about to hit, but after spotting Natalie Portman in a pair of fuzzy, teddy-textured snow boots, we’re almost not mad about postponing our spring-ready looks as we try out her style for ourselves.

She was snapped keeping her feet cosy in a pair of Stella McCartney’s Elyse snow boots while filming a Tiffany & Co. commercial in New York last week, with the style’s plush faux fur bringing tons of texture to her simple colour-drenched look that included a black puffer coat and a pair of tailored trousers.

The boots are a blend of practicality and style. Their chunky silhouette and saw-edge soles provide insulation and traction on even the coldest, snowiest of days, with a leather lining ensuring a waterproof finish that will keep toes toasty and dry. But the addition of a sweet ribbon detail, lace-up fastenings and a contrasting, platform sole makes them just as chic as they are practical, giving the footwear a sleek, fashion-forward look.

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Natalie Portman's Snow Boots

Shop Winter-Ready Boots

M&S Borg Chunky Lace Up Winter Boots £48 (was £60) / $119) at M&S With a rubber sole and suede upper, these winter boots emulate the look of Natalie's designer pair brilliantly thanks to their fluffy borg covering. Available in a light beige or a dark brown, they deliver a cosy and practical feel for the winter - plus, their rubber flatform soles provide plenty of grip on slippery, snowy surfaces. Sorel Women's Torino Parc Boot Wp Winter Boots £144 (was £180) / $196.82 (was $246.03) at Amazon With a waterproof finish and 200g of insulation, these Sorel snow boots ensure you stay cosy and comfortable no matter what the weather throws at you. They're not fuzzy all over like Natalie's pair, but the shearling trim at the leg offers additional texture. FitFlop Gen-FF Mini Double-Faced Shearling Boots £77.69 / $103 at Nordstrom These suede boots have a chunky sole and leather wraparound panels that keep out water and protect your feet from snow, rain and cold winds. They're also lined with fluffy, shearling fleece that can be shown off by folding the ankle shaft down - though we'll be keeping it up, protecting our legs from the cold.

Snow boots might feel like an OTT staple to add to winter capsule wardrobes, with the style often being a necessity for a few days in the year. But Natalie proves that they don’t feel out of place when styled alongside our usual, everyday winter outfits, with the texture-filled footwear injecting even the simplest of looks with a cosy-chic finish.

A stylish pair of boots like Natalie’s proves that staying warm doesn't mean you have to compromise on looking good, with chunky, textured snow boots working with everything from tailored trousers like Natalie’s, to your most comfy leggings or favourite pair of jeans.

With another cold snap on the way, our feet are crying out for cosy, staple footwear like snow boots that we can style up with the best winter coat trends 2025/'26 to finish off our cold-weather ensembles this season.