Goldie Hawn just found the sweet spot between style and snow with these chic winter boots

Our cosy UGG boots are staying firmly inside as snow threatens to take winter weather to even lower temperatures. But fret not, Goldie Hawn has a practical alternative that saw her effortlessly take on the cold while out in Aspen last month.

Wearing Ganni’s Edna suede ankle boots to complete her pared-back, all-black look, Goldie looked stylish, comfortable and warm. Crafted from suede and inspired by the practical style of hiking shoes, the Edna boots feature quilted inserts and a rubber sole to keep toes toasty. While not specifically listed as waterproof, a suede protector should help to keep your boots looking good in cold, rather than overly damp or snowy conditions. While the rubber sole will prevent any wet from the ground from soaking in.

They’re largely sold out now, but many similar styles can be found online that combine the same supportive design with a chic, yet practical finish, making them ideal for cold and wintery outfit ideas.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Cold-Weather Boots

If you haven’t already got a pair of black, winter boots in your winter capsule wardrobe, take this blistering cold snap as a sign to invest. A style like Goldie’s, with soft suede textures and a statement, lace-up design, makes for some of the best winter boots you can wear as temperatures drop, as they combine style and practicality for a cosy finish.

While Goldie styled her boots with other cold-weather essentials like her padded, slim-fit trousers and a simple, black long-sleeve top, her chunky, lace-up boots are just as easily worn with jeans for a casual look, or to add a utilitarian twist to winter-ready midi dresses.

Even though Goldie’s boots are largely sold out, her outfit serves as a reminder of the versatility and practicality of this chic winter style. The hiking boot trend has been a seasonal favourite for some years, and we expect this shoe trend to remain strong, making it a great investment. And there are plenty of other similar, celebrity-endorsed styles to try out, like Kate Middleton's Sorel snow boots, that take the practical, utilitarian footwear and pack it with style.