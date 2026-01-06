Goldie Hawn just found the sweet spot between style and snow with these chic winter boots
Her winter-ready boots are the ultimate cold-weather companion
Our cosy UGG boots are staying firmly inside as snow threatens to take winter weather to even lower temperatures. But fret not, Goldie Hawn has a practical alternative that saw her effortlessly take on the cold while out in Aspen last month.
Wearing Ganni’s Edna suede ankle boots to complete her pared-back, all-black look, Goldie looked stylish, comfortable and warm. Crafted from suede and inspired by the practical style of hiking shoes, the Edna boots feature quilted inserts and a rubber sole to keep toes toasty. While not specifically listed as waterproof, a suede protector should help to keep your boots looking good in cold, rather than overly damp or snowy conditions. While the rubber sole will prevent any wet from the ground from soaking in.
They’re largely sold out now, but many similar styles can be found online that combine the same supportive design with a chic, yet practical finish, making them ideal for cold and wintery outfit ideas.
Shop Cold-Weather Boots
Crafted from 100% leather, these water-resistant boots are great for slipping on when there's light snowfall outside. Sleek with their Chelsea boot-inspired shape, they also have an adjustable fit for when you're layering on winter-ready socks, thanks to the buckle strap at the heel.
If you haven’t already got a pair of black, winter boots in your winter capsule wardrobe, take this blistering cold snap as a sign to invest. A style like Goldie’s, with soft suede textures and a statement, lace-up design, makes for some of the best winter boots you can wear as temperatures drop, as they combine style and practicality for a cosy finish.
While Goldie styled her boots with other cold-weather essentials like her padded, slim-fit trousers and a simple, black long-sleeve top, her chunky, lace-up boots are just as easily worn with jeans for a casual look, or to add a utilitarian twist to winter-ready midi dresses.
Even though Goldie’s boots are largely sold out, her outfit serves as a reminder of the versatility and practicality of this chic winter style. The hiking boot trend has been a seasonal favourite for some years, and we expect this shoe trend to remain strong, making it a great investment. And there are plenty of other similar, celebrity-endorsed styles to try out, like Kate Middleton's Sorel snow boots, that take the practical, utilitarian footwear and pack it with style.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.