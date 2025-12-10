Victoria Beckham proves that a funnel-neck coat is the timeless outerwear trend that’s worth investing in

The funnel-neck coat trend has quietly become one of winter's most reliable ways to make a subtle statement with your outerwear. Sleek, sculptural and with a timeless appeal, this silhouette is appearing almost everywhere.

And if you needed further proof of this trend's style-appeal, Victoria Beckham's latest outing in a dramatic funnel-neck trench is worth seeing for yourself. Wearing yet another one of her signature funnel-neck designs, she reminds us why this silhouette is so chic.

Countless brands have featured the funnel-neck silhouette in their collections this year and last, from Khaite’s cropped utility coat to Victoria Beckham's long wool-blend design that's officially sold out. This trend is part of a growing desire for coats to become a whole look, rather than a practical outer layer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted yesterday in New York, Victoria was seen wearing the long charcoal funnel-neck coat from her label’s autumn/winter 24/25 collection. The coat covers almost half of her face for an incognito feel – a favourite of Victoria Beckham, she's been spotted in this exact coat before, in November 2024, whilst in Paris.

This year, however, she styles the piece with sweeping floor-length trousers – her signature trouser silhouette – and carries a pale blue Hermes Birkin for a soft burst of colour.

Shop funnel neck coats

The funnel-neck coat is one of the best winter coat trends of 2025 for obvious reasons. This classic silhouette has a high neckline that offers plenty of warmth and protection against blistering temperatures, protecting your face, neck and chest particularly well.

The high collar can also help to draw the eye up, lengthening your frame as it creates a taller silhouette. For maximum warmth, look to wool-blend or wool/cashmere fabrics, as the naturally breathable fibre traps airflow without that sweaty, synthetic feeling.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although this design is very much on-trend, when it comes to longevity for your winter capsule wardrobe, this design has staying power, too. A classic shape, especially in a neutral colourway, you can enjoy this silhouette winter after winter.