Victoria Beckham’s best looks through the years, from the Spice Girls era to her best designer outfits

If I asked you to choose Victoria Beckham’s best looks I’m sure you’d be hard pressed to pick just one. From her early days in the Spice Girls, through to her WAG years and finally her most recent looks both on and off the catwalk as a designer, she’s led the way in the style stakes.

While over the years Victoria Beckham's style has been through many different aesthetics, from ultra glam party to quiet luxury minimalist styles, she’s always pulled together outfits that had us filled with wardrobe envy. Providing inspo for all occasions and events, Victoria’s best looks are how we aspire to dress.

If you’re looking for some winter outfit ideas, the best Christmas party outfits or easy workwear looks, Victoria has you covered. We’ve rounded up 32 of Victoria Beckham's best looks so you can get see them all in one place and see if you can wave a little Spice Girl magic over your own ensembles.

Victoria Beckham’s best looks through the years

1. Netflix Beckham UK Premiere 2023

As Victoria's style has developed, a suit has become her go to look so it’s no wonder she opted for an all white iteration to celebrate the launch of Netflix documentary, Beckham in 2023. Alongside David in a navy suit and white shirt they looked every bit the power couple.

2. Jimmy Kimmel Live 2019

Like any good designer, Victoria regularly wears her own runway styles like this signature print dress. With a corsage detail neckline, nipped in waist and floaty skirt, it’s sophisticated with a relaxed feel.

3. Paris 2023

Floor sweeping trousers is a signature style of Victoria's. A great look for the office, the simple combination of a wide leg trouser and figure framing blazer are super wearable, making them ideal for more formal spaces, but the fun colour choices make them feel fresh and modern.

4. Paris 2022

Victoria usually opts for block colours as opposed to more complicated prints, however this floral dress she wore while out and about in 2022 broke the mould. The layered roll neck and contrasting coloured heels give the look a directional edge as do her signature sunglasses.

5. Viva Forever Party 1998

In 1998 Victoria Beckham was in her prime Posh Spice era as this look to celebrate their single Viva Forever reaching number one proves. The all black ensemble of a boat neckline vest, straight leg trousers and strappy heels is an iconic Posh spice look.

6. The Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2018

Ever the fashion rulebreaker, this navy dress, which Victoria wore to the royal wedding in 2018 caused some controversy due to its dark, muted tone. We love her paired back approach to wedding guest dressing however while the colour pop heels add a touch of her signature style.

7. New York 2007

Pairing unusual colour combintions together is a trademark Victoria Beckham look. This orange knit dress and blue heels outfit shouldn’t work but somehow she pulls it off perfectly earning it a place as one of her best looks.

8. 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival 2012

In 2012 Victoria’s love of smart separates became apparent and this monochrome look is one of her best. Her floor length trousers perfectly skim her petite frame while the white shirt creates balance.

9. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2007

The dress that broke the internet before we even knew that was possible. At the Marc Jacobs show in New York, Victoria’s Hervé Léger skin tight bandage dress and matching purple accessories had us all running out to buy this sculpted style.

10. Paris Fashion Week 2022

For a Saint Laurent show in 2022, Victoria gave us all a lesson in colour blocking. Her bright jumper and trousers pair perfectly together while the texture clash between the soft knit and patent trousers take the look to the next level.

11. London 2020

One of Victoria's looks that is easiest to replicate, the best shirt dresses never go out of style and this simply black shirt dress delivers a timeless aesthetic. The addition of a punchy, bright colour heel gives this classic look a fashionable twist.

12. Los Angeles 2005

In 2005 the boho style era had taken hold of the fashion world and this flowy maxi skirt and corset top combo tap into the trend perfectly. The layered necklaces and gold hoops plus effortlessly beachy waves, make this look spot on for the era.

13. New York 2016

There are so many reasons to love this co-ord: the sky blue shade, the classic check print and the pyjama style fit, all make it one of Victoria Beckham’s best outfits to date. Plus, we love how she’s dressed it up by pairing it with heels.

14. British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party 2020

For the British Vogue and Tiffany and Co. party in 2020 Victoria flexed her fashion credentials in an all white suit. A true statement look, adding the black corsage Victoria added a chic styling twist that added a feminine finish.

15. London Fashion Week 2000

Did you know before Victoria Beckham was designing for fashion week she actually walked in it? This is her walking for Maria Grachvogel in 2000, proving knitwear and hot pants really do go hand in hand, and that Victoria Beckham was always destined for a fashion career.

16. New York 2019

Windowpane check, bright red and leopard print are three enduring styles that shouldn’t work together but somehow do. If you want to re-create the look in a more understated way, switch to pumps or Mary Jane heels instead.

17. English National Ballet 2004

One of Victoria’s most iconic WAG looks was this '70s spiral print dress from Dolce and Gabbana's SS04 collection. Featuring a plunging neckline, metallic waistband and statement psychedelic print, it was a real head turner for good reason.

18. "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show 2023

For the Jacquemus fashion show in 2023, Victoria kept things easy and effortless. Her pastel pink dress skimmed her shape and while her peep toe boots may not have been to everyone's taste they definitely gave her look a little edge.

19. JFK Airport 2019

While some of us simply throw on comfies to head to the airport, Victoria Beckham schooled us in the perfect preppy outfit tapping into the dark academia aesthetic. Featuring three contrasting checks in tones of grey, brown and burgundy, it’s print clashing at its best.

20. MTV Europe Music Awards 1997

We can’t take a look at Victoria’s best looks without paying homage to her Spice Girls era. This metallic mini at the MTV Music Awards in 1997 is iconic for a reason showcasing the simple styling she was known for as Posh Spice with a '90s twist.

21. New York 2022

If you haven’t realised it by now, Victoria Beckham has a pretty enviable dress collection. This red pussybow style is another winner. We’d pair it with black Mary Janes for day dressing then follow her lead in pink pumps for the evening.

22. Olympus Fashion Week 2007

In 2006 Victoria Beckham’s ‘Pob’ hairstyle entered the arena and with it a more grown-up take on styling. This more tailored shirt and trousers look paired with the patent waist belt and statement shoes is when VB really came into her own and we’re obsessed with it.

23. Paris 2023

While out in Paris in 2023, Victoria went for a different look showing just how much of a style chameleon she can be. Her oversized blazer dress paired with Balenciaga’s pantaleggings gave a cool-girl feel that still felt luxe.

24. Paris 2022

Victoria Beckham has been doing quiet luxury way before it became a recognised aesthetic. This all-black outfit shows that perfectly, as it gives off an expensive feel without looking flashy or OTT. Gold accessories, like her simple belt, provide the perfect break from top-to-toe black.

25. New York 2022

The perfect party look does exist and it’s this pale blue dress. The effortless draping, the cut out neckline and the shiny supple fabric, all make this look a winner as do the addition of statement embellished boots.

26. Paris 2022

Another great shirt and trouser outfit from Victoria. This one perfectly gives off 70’s vibes without feeling to costume or try hard. Not many people can pull of yellow flares, but Victoria Beckham does it so well, we may need to try a pair too.

27. Vogue Fashion Awards 2000

If you've been wondering how to style a slip dress, look no further than this ensemble. Never the wallflower, we love Victoria's pink and orange combo, which may have started her love of colour blocking. Paired with a simple strappy sandal for sophistication.

28. New York 2022

Easy to wear, throw-on dresses have become a go-to for many of us as of late but Victoria Beckham’s been wearing them for years. In 2011 she opted for this white style from her own brand paired with red accessories for an added pop of colour.

29. New York 2011

This drop hem dress lives in our minds rent-free thanks to Victoria Beckham. The scallop trim, the Barbie pink shade and the platform boots all make this an iconic 00s look. If you've been wondering how to what is Barbiecore? This is it.

30. Paris 2020

If you’re looking for winter styling inspiration, this look is a great place to start. A roll neck is ideal for keeping cosy on cold days, while a contrasting trouser adds interest. Top with a chic coat and you’ll be set for chilly days.

31. The Prince’s Trust 2007

Taking to the red carpet for The Princes Trust in 2007, Victoria Beckham opted for a flowing Roberto Cavalli gown with striking cut outs. She’d previously walked for the designer in 2006 and regularly opted for the brand for red carpet glam, and it’s no surprise why when you see this look.

32. Paris 2022

Standing at 5ft4, Victoria is a great person to look to for petite styling inspiration. One of her favourite styling tricks is shown in this look, opting for high waist flares Victoria pairs them with a tucked in shirt to lengthen her legs and balance out her upper torso.