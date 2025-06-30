Charlize Theron's smart casual look just gave the humble button-down a glow-up

When I picture Charlize Theron’s closet, I always think of a crisp white shirt. The actress has worn the classic button-down for a whole host of occasions, including red carpet events, and whether it’s with jeans or an embellished skirt, she always styles them up to perfection.

I’m also a firm believer that a white oversized shirt can work for both day and night, so I’ve long been a big fan of Charlize’s take on the style staple. I didn’t think I could love her outfits any more, but then she went and stepped out in a baby pink piece last week that sent my style crush into overdrive.

The actress was spotted walking through New York City, wearing a pastel pink shirt that had a contrasting navy trim along the edges and collar, as well as a statement patch pocket. Charlize teamed her crisp, oversized top with wide-leg pants and a pair of Bottega Veneta Blink Sandals, and the whole look is great inspiration for smart casual outfit ideas.

The pastel tone, complete with bold edging, gave the staple a very fresh and contemporary new spin, and it’s a look that can easily be recreated. I’ve rounded up some similar two-tone shirts below to get Charlize’s sharp daytime look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

I really love how Charlize styled her shirt. Her outfit could sit well for work, a shopping trip or as a fresh take on date night outfits. The star opted for pants and heels, but your button-down can work with a whole host of summer-ready items, and crisp collared pieces always look great when layered under a jumper or waistcoat once fall comes around again.

However you choose to wear yours, opting for a shirt with a contrast trim will add a little extra fashion flair to your look with minimal effort.