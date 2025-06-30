Charlize Theron's smart casual look just gave the humble button-down a glow-up
The actress wowed in a soft pink shirt complete with contrast trims, and it's a trend that's all over the high street
When I picture Charlize Theron’s closet, I always think of a crisp white shirt. The actress has worn the classic button-down for a whole host of occasions, including red carpet events, and whether it’s with jeans or an embellished skirt, she always styles them up to perfection.
I’m also a firm believer that a white oversized shirt can work for both day and night, so I’ve long been a big fan of Charlize’s take on the style staple. I didn’t think I could love her outfits any more, but then she went and stepped out in a baby pink piece last week that sent my style crush into overdrive.
The actress was spotted walking through New York City, wearing a pastel pink shirt that had a contrasting navy trim along the edges and collar, as well as a statement patch pocket. Charlize teamed her crisp, oversized top with wide-leg pants and a pair of Bottega Veneta Blink Sandals, and the whole look is great inspiration for smart casual outfit ideas.
The pastel tone, complete with bold edging, gave the staple a very fresh and contemporary new spin, and it’s a look that can easily be recreated. I’ve rounded up some similar two-tone shirts below to get Charlize’s sharp daytime look.
Shop The Look
A crisp white top will work with most items in your wardrobe. Buddy this one up with your best wide leg jeans or wear it open over a basic T-shirt.
I really love how Charlize styled her shirt. Her outfit could sit well for work, a shopping trip or as a fresh take on date night outfits. The star opted for pants and heels, but your button-down can work with a whole host of summer-ready items, and crisp collared pieces always look great when layered under a jumper or waistcoat once fall comes around again.
However you choose to wear yours, opting for a shirt with a contrast trim will add a little extra fashion flair to your look with minimal effort.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.