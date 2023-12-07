32 black hair colour ideas from celebs to refresh or inspire your new look

Looking for a dramatic change or to refresh your dark locks? We've rounded up 32 black hair colour ideas from celebrities to help inspire your next salon visit - from subtle balayage to statement roots.

Whether you're looking to add dimension to your black hair or are simply seeking a new way to style it, often turning to the world's A-lister can provide some much-needed inspiration. Indeed, having dark hair can sometimes feel a tad limiting, as lightening - even if just to add a pop of something brighter - can cause hair damage and be overall, quite stripping. Unlike with blonde hair colours, you can't just use a toning shampoo or pastel hair dye to quickly refresh your look.

That being said though, there's still a plethora of shade and style options out there from subtle caramel highlights to daring reds. But don't just take our word for it, we've got plenty of celebrity dos to prove it, 32 to be exact...

32 black hair colour ideas inspired by celebrity dos

Whether you've got naturally dark hair and are looking for a subtle refresh, or are perhaps hoping for a dramatic, statement cut, we've rounded up a series of black hair colour and style options to inform your next salon trip - that suit all hair types and preferences.

So, no matter your aesthetic or hair thickness and so on, there will no doubt be a few looks that catch your eye...

1. A hind of chestnut

If you have very dark brunette or black hair, adding a touch of rich chestnut is a great way to add warmth throughout. This reddish tint can also help to brighten your complexion and is perfect for subtly refreshing your hair - especially for autumn/winter.

2. Sleek black

A sleek straight look is perfect for those with darker hair, especially if you can achieve a similar sheen to Michelle Williams' long locks. Nourishing shampoos and the best hair masks are a must if you're planning a dramatic hair change and want to get the most out of your black hair colour.

3. A gradient blunt bob

If you've just opted for a new bob hairstyle, a gradient look like Vanessa Hudgens' is an easy way to add a bit of interest to your look - especially if it's a blunt chop. If you've got black or brunette hair, opt for a colour one or two shades lighter, to create a soft transition through your lengths to the tips.

4. A dramatic balayage

A balayage is the perfect way to refresh and add dimension to your black hair colour. The process sees a lighter, often blonde or honey toned brown, applied to the lengths of the hair and blended down. The style is very versatile as it can be adapted to any hair colour and can be as subtle or as statement as you like.

5. Choppy full-fringe

A fringe is always a great addition to any haircut and as Lily Allen proves, it looks so chic with black hair. To style yours, be sure to invest in a rounded brush or one of the best hair dryer brushes.

6. Black roots

Now, if you're looking to make a bold statement, opting for a bright hair colour - like Megan Fox's red - with visible roots is a very good way to go. It's cool, edgy and surprisingly low-maintenance, as you won't have to keep running back to the salon for a root touch-up.

7. A curly bob

If you're looking for some hairstyle or cut ideas, a curly or wavy bob is always a timeless option. Here Viola Davis looks so chic, as she steps out on the red carpet with a voluminous, curly bob - paired with a green sequin dress.

8. A soft gradient

If you love balayage but want something a little more subtle and warm, adding a copper, red or caramel gradient to your hair is an easy and very flattering option. Here, Salma Hayek has natural roots, that blend into a reddish tone - that runs through the lengths of her hair.

9. Cool-toned tips

Adding some cool-toned tips to you hair, especially if you have a blunt bob, never fails to look chic. It's easy to maintain, with the help of a toning shampoo and will last, as your hair grows longer.

10. Sleek updo

A slicked back look - whether it's a ponytail or bun - will never fail to make you look chic and professional. If you have new dark brunette or black hair, an updo like Tracee Ellis Ross' is the perfect way to debut it.

11. Glam waves

Soft, loose waves are always a good way to inject a bit of glamour into your look - just look at singer and undeniable style icon Cher. With the help of a glossy hair serum or oil, you can amplify the sheen of your dark hair and create a gorgeous party or event hairstyle.

12. Pastel pink gradient

For another statement option, why not opt for a pastel hue with a peekaboo root moment? Again, this look allows for regrowth and creates a very edgy effect, as proven by Megan Fox.

13. A Half up half down moment

In need of a hairstyle that accentuates your glossy locks? A half-up/half-down look is a simple way to change things up, especially if you're feeling uninspired with your everyday, signature styles. Here, we can see Kim Kardashian wearing her own dark hair half up and it just looks so glossy and sleek.

14. Warm highlights

If you're looking to add a touch of warm and dimension into your hair, a few chestnut or caramel highlights are the way to go. Highlights are flattering on every hair type and length but are particularly gorgeous on black and brunette hair and are also an easier way to gradually lighten your hair, if you're perhaps hoping to have a blonde hair look in the future. You can go as subtle or as statement as you like but here, we can see actress, Regina Hall with reddish brown streaks throughout her tresses and we're obsessed.

15. A glossy finish

One truly easy way to get the most out of your black hair colour is with products that deliver a mirror-like shine. Model and '90s icon Naomi Campbell always has gleaming hair that never fails to impress on the red carpet. If you're wondering how to get shiny hair, there are several radiance-boosting products like serums and oils that you can add to your haircare routine.

16. Wispy updo

For a chic and "undone" everyday look, a wispy updo is a must - especially if you find sleek looks a little too formal and polished. Here, Courteney Cox wears her dark hair up, with the exception of two front sections, that perfectly frame her face.

17. A hint of red

If you're bored of your dark hair but don't want to make a major change, adding a semi-permanent reddish brown or a few coppery highlights is a great way to add warmth. It's more subtle than other hairstyles on this list but will help you reinvigorate your look.

18. Long braids

Braids are another great option, especially if you have dark hair as Janelle Monáe proves. For curly and coily hair types, braids are also a very protective style and can help reduce frizz - plus, they're so versatile.

19. Black & Platinum

When it comes to lightening your hair, we always recommend leaving it in the hands of professionals - who can advise you on the best colour treatments for your hair and how to achieve your desired look, to avoid unnecessary damage. That being said though, an icy blond can always be relied upon to create a bold contrast with black hair - as Miley Cyrus' look demonstrates. It's edgy and stylish but bear in mind that hair bleaching can be very damaging.

20. A low pony

A low ponytail, like a sleek bun, is a must-try if you've exhausted all your other go-to styles. It's chic and easy to do - especially if you have the best hair straightening products to ensure your ponytail stays smooth and frizz-free.

21. Long black hair extensions

If you're stuck in the mid-length hair stage and aren't keen on bobs or short crops, why not consider some long hair extensions? As Demi Moore proves, sleek and long black hair never fails to look sophisticated and red-carpet-ready.

22. Wispy bangs

Wispy bangs are another easy option for refreshing your hair look and if you have black hair, this snap of Salma Hayek is the only reference picture you need to show your hair dresser.

23. Dark-dark brown

If you've always wanted to rock a dark hair look but find black doesn't suit you - or perhaps you're looking to add some warmer tones to your naturally black hair - a dark brunette is a good way to go. It's natural but still rich and can also be paired with highlights like we see with Zoe Saldana's hair.

24. Money-piece highlights

We love these money-piece highlights on Catherine Zeta-Jones and if you don't want to commit to a full hair change, a few lighter, face-framing sections are a great way to add interest around your face.

25. Natural salt & pepper

If you have naturally black hair but are finding a few grey hairs, Andy MacDowell proves just how chic embracing your greys can look. The contrast between the silver and black is soo cool, especially when you pair the shades with voluminous curls.

26. Voluminous curls

Speaking of voluminous curls, perhaps it's time to ditch your straighteners and either embrace your natural waves and curls or invest in the best curling irons and add some volume to your locks.

27. Black lob

The lob is a truly timeless look, especially if you're looking to grow out a previously short crop. If you have dark hair, Jennifer Connelly's stylish bob is really the only inspo picture you need.

28. '90s Pixie cut

Wondering if your black hair will suit a short crop? You need only turn your attention to Winona Ryder's '90s pixie chop. It's chic, cool and ideal if you love short hairstyles or are perhaps looking to make a dramatic hair change.

29. Honey highlights

Adding a statement streak of blonde - or any colour for that matter - is an easy way to add a bold contrast to your dark hair whilst also sparing the rest of your hair from the damage of dying or bleaching.

30. Slicked-back bun

We've already discussed the pros of a sleek updo but we had to reserve a special spot for the slicked-back bun. It's elegant, clean and is one of the easiest hairstyles to try if you want to elevate your look.

31. Shag or Mullet cuts

For those with thick hair, adding layers and opting for a shag cut is a good way to remove weight and is ideal if you're looking to give your black hair a grungy and an edgy twist.

32. Fringe-lights

If you don't want to add highlights to your entire head of hair, a few "fringe-lights" are perfect for a statement look. Of course, you don't have to opt for platinum blonde but Janelle Monáe makes a strong case for the shade.