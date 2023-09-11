As a fashion editor these are the latest New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 shows that I'm excited about

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Autumn might be just beginning but stateside the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 shows are already looking ahead into next year. Fashion works on six-month cycles, and while stores stock what we need for the here and now, designers, fashion editors, stylists and influencers are engrossed in the trends that are to come.

If you're just about getting to grips with the autumn/winter fashion trends for 2023, there's no need to panic. Looking into our style crystal ball, fashion is always working six months ahead and September sees the start of a month of fashion shows across the globe. Although officially spring/summer 2024 shows began at Copenhagen Fashion Week back in August, New York is seen as one of the four main fashion capitals and is thought of as the first city in the fashion calendar.

Showcasing some of the best American clothing brands, alongside other household fashion names, New York offers us the first glimpse at what's to come next spring, exploring the latest fashion and accessory trends through a series of runway shows and presentations. While many of these are shown online, the exclusive front row is held for editors, stylists and celebrities who will be key in ensuring consumers see designer's ideas on red carpets and in magazines.

New York Fashion Week: Spring/Summer 2024 show reviews

We asked fashion editor and stylist, Antonia Kraskowski to watch the latest New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 shows and give us her lowdown, so you can get ahead of the style game.

Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A stalwart of New York Fashion Week, Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2024 collection was one that told a story of personal, eclectic style. With a romantic bohemian undercurrent, the collection showed a wealth of mix-and-match styles designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of the designer’s customers. From classic preppy tailoring and country club-worthy shirt dresses to gorgeous golden eveningwear through to bohemian fringing and jewel-hued silky separates teamed with Eastern-inspired tile prints and washed-out rainbow plaids, the onus of the collection was on individual style, a refreshing idea, amongst the sometimes rigidity of fashion trends.

The opening look of a preppy striped cotton shirt teamed with jeans and finished with pared-back leather accessories was a riff on Ralph’s signature WASP weekend wardrobe – the shirt updated with a twinkly applique while the jeans featured a blue and white floral pattern that would run through several pieces of the collection, including tailored pieces such as blazers, fitted dresses and a semi-sheer bustier worn with cuffed wide leg pinstripes and long necklaces of chunky beads nodding to the bohemian style, off-beat vibe - suggesting that getting your boho capsule wardrobe is in order for next summer.

Of course, it wouldn’t be spring without florals and for Ralph, this translated into a delicate photo print, a modern take on classic chinoiserie in creams and blues that ran across everything from denim and maxi dresses to tailoring including chic fit and flare shirt dresses and silk shirts that paired beautifully with elegant wide leg trousers.

But classic Ralph Lauren was still at the heart of this collection, with a plethora of classic Ralph Lauren preppy styles on offer – highlights included striped suiting with pocket insignia, an elegant navy two-piece with a smattering of subtle black sequin floral embellishment and cream wide leg palazzo pants teamed with a matching pinstripe blazer as well as sophisticated cotton midi dresses perfect for a day at the Polo ticked the chic boxes.

With a front row of A-list celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore and Diane Keaton, there was plenty of emphasis on red carpet-worthy evening looks and Ralph Lauren didn’t disappoint with a theme of black and gold taking on timeless classic cuts. Alongside stunning fitted column dresses, sequin minis and military-inspired evening jackets, several liquid gold lamé and twinkling burnished semi-sheer pieces created a selection of gowns that oozed sophistication and appeared molten as models shimmied down the catwalk under a ceiling of glittering chandeliers. And for those who prefer a sporty take for their black tie party, there was even a special golden version of the classic Ralph Lauren polo shirt, teamed with a twinkling frothy chiffon skirt worthy of the most glamorous of balls.

From silky evening gowns, the collection segued to the silk road with a distinctly bohemian collection of brightly coloured louche separates teamed with tile prints, silk scarves interspersed with a blown-out rainbow plaid, looks were once more topped with chunky long beaded necklaces, shoulder-grazing earrings and leather belts featuring oversized belt buckles.

However, it was the final outfit that stole the show when current Vogue cover girl and original supermodel Christy Turlington closed the show in a glamorous asymmetric liquid gold evening gown complete with a dramatic draped train that ran from one shoulder.

Step aside Y2K fashion, the noughties are back with a bang.

Christian Siriano

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastel pink merged into a micro collection featuring a stunning shimmering rainbow of metallics across structured ball-worthy gowns and tailoring before once more entering a dream-like dressing-up box of ribbons, chiffon and frothy tulle, all before a final hurrah of soft, sheer tulle eveningwear embellished with iridescent vine-like detailing worth of a fairytale princess.

Celebrating his 15th anniversary at NYFW, it’s hard to remember that Christian Siriano’s design career was born on an early fashion reality show. The designer went all out for the occasion, taking over the magnificent ballroom of The Pierre hotel, decking it in a fairytale floral vision as a dramatic backdrop for his SS24 collection.

In front of a diverse FROW featuring Janet Jackson, Avril Lavigne, Laverne Cox and Alicia Silverstone, Siriano’s ballet-inspired collection slowly unfolded to tell a story of drama and dress up. The designers’s catwalks are known for their diverse use of models and this season once again saw Siriano use an inclusive cast of models to showcase his latest looks, with some of the best plus size models in the business hitting the runway too.

The opening section featured largely monochrome outfits of tailoring, sheer panelling and corsets, and although they were more demure in terms of colour they certainly were not in terms design, with highlights including sheer-yet-shimmering maxi column dresses, a floor length glittering gold statement trench coat and satin double-breasted trouser suit in virginal white.

Gradually black and white gave way to an explosion of pastel-hued tulle and ribbon with a ballet shoe pink theme running throughout the dream-like latter half of the collection.

The drama continued with a soundtrack courtesy of singer Sia, who performed live in a pink and lilac hued tulle ballgown straight out of every child's fantasy wardrobe. A truly magical moment.

Proenza Schouler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long a byword for cool girl style, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s latest offering for Proenza Schouler conjured yet another effortlessly chic collection that will have women queuing to dress themselves in their designs. With a palette of black, white, softest yellow and sky blue interspersed with a punchy tomato red, the collection had a lightweight and undone feel, perfect for the metropolitan girl about town.

Sheer gauzy layered dresses in soft shades of blue, cream and concrete grey offered the ideal city-chic solution for hot days while swishing oversized fishnet dresses presented a breezier option, worn over lightweight loose-cut trousers. For the evening, oversized rectangular pailettes adorned a relaxed sheer two-piece, creating a mesmerising, swimming pool-like shimmer.

For those who prefer a tailored look, Proenza Schouler’s nod to the Quiet Luxury trend continued with crisp cotton blazers, shirting worn buttoned to the neck and coats cut from butter-soft leather, while wide-leg trousers and jeans were both loose cut, creating an effortless, fluid silhouette.

The brand’s latest show was also the unveiling of its first monogram, which according to the designers, has been in the works for three years and through thousands of tweaks, settling on a sleek infinity-like design that is comprised of two Ps that also form an S, it appears on knitwear and handbags in the collection for the first time.

Much like the clothing, bags were also mostly minimalist (once again championing Quiet Luxury bags) – from small structured styles worn slung on a belt at hip height to shoulder bags and the satchels that Proenza is known for, clean lines in monochrome leather were the order of the day, designed to work with every outfit and minimal fuss.

We'll be updating this piece throughout the week, and we can't wait to see what trends spring/summer 2024 has in store.